Six SIAC teams advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship Tournament

The first day of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship Tournament saw surprising results, with Lane, Spring Hill, Tuskegee, Edward Waters, Miles and Fort Valley State advancing to tournament action in the semifinals at the South Commons Softball Complex.

GAME 1 | (2E) EDWARD WATERS VS.(3W) LANE

Lane (31-13, 14-8 SIAC), the No. 3 seed in the West Division, posted an impressive 6-1 victory against the No. 2 seed in the East Division, Edward Waters (36-15, 18-6 SIAC ).

It was a slow start to the game, with no runs scored in the first two innings, but Lane took the lead in the third. Kaylee Stinnett added an RBI and JulliannaSaint Hilaire added an extra run to take the 2-0 lead.

The sixth inning, marked by aggressive hitting and strategic plays, extended the Dragons' lead by three runs. Edward Waters struggled to answer, with only one unearned run in the fifth inning due to a fielding error by Lane.

With the win, the Dragons advanced to Game 7, where they would face the winner of the tournament's second game, top contender in the Eastern Division, Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC).



GAME 2 | (1W) SPRING HILLVS. (4E) SAVANNAH STATE

Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC), the No. 1 seed in the West Division, posted a solid 5-0 victory against Savannah State (14-28, 9-15), the No. 4 seed in the East.

Savannah State struggled to find its rhythm in the early innings, stranding runners and failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities, so a determined Spring Hill broke the deadlock in the second inning, taking advantage of the Tigers' fielding errors to get three runs to score.

Notable performances included a key single from Oscha Carter and a strategic bunt from Macy Holt that contributed to the points.

Despite several attempts by Savannah State to rally, Spring Hill's defensive efforts kept them at bay. Senior pitcher Emily Phillips maintained control throughout the game, keeping the Tigers' hitters from advancing in the final innings.

Spring Hill would extend its lead with another unearned run in the sixth inning heading into the sixth game of the tournament where the Badgers would face the No. 3 seed in the Western Division, Lane (31-13, 14- 8 SIAC).



GAME 3 | (2W) TUSKEGEEVS. (3E) STATE OF ALBANY

Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC); 2 seed in the Western Division, earned a decisive 13-2 victory against No. 3 seed Albany State (29-19, 16-7 SIAC) Monday.

Tuskegee would dominate from the start, utilizing a series of strategic hits and solid defensive plays.

Graduate utility player Jada Chadwick highlighted the second inning by driving in two runs with a critical 2 RBI single to center field. Her play, part of a four-run inning, set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Rams struggled to mount a comeback, only scoring in the second and fifth innings. Keyatta Ayer contributed an RBI groundout in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to close the widening gap.

Tuskegee continued to extend its lead in the ensuing innings, with Victoria Harrison and Jessica Morales adding key RBIs. The Golden Tigers continued to play, taking advantage of Albany State's mistakes and scoring multiple unearned runs.

Defensively, Tuskegee was nearly flawless, giving up just two runs and showing exceptional fielding that kept Albany State in line.

The Golden Tigers would advance to face Miles (12-28, 8-14), the No. 4 seed in the East.



GAME 4 | (1E) FORT VALLEY STATE VS.(4W) MILES

Miles (12-28, 8-14), the No. 4 seed in the East, claimed a 6-2 win in an afternoon match, rivaling Fort Valley State (31-16, 20-4 SIAC), the No. .1 contender in the Eastern Division.

In the first inning, Fort Valley State's Riley Youngblood recorded an RBI, giving the team an early lead, but the fourth inning would turn the tide when Miles' Shalayiah Waid and Genia Hall orchestrated a steal that allowed Hall to score, tying the game was pulled.

An RBI single from Chasity Kates would give the Wildcats a short-lived lead until the seventh inning, where Miles junior, Desalynn Nesbitt would execute a three-run double, significantly widening the gap to a final score of 6-2. Waid contributed with a key single that brought in another point.

With the win, the Golden Bears would advance to the eighth game of the tournament against Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC), the No. 2 seed in the Western Division.



GAME 5 | (2E) EDWARD WATERSVS. (4E) SAVANNAH STATE

Edward Waters (36-15, 18-6 SIAC) earned a definitive 8-0 shutout victory over No. 4 in the East, Savannah State (14-28, 9-15) on Monday.

Edward Waters set the tone early in the first inning with a Jade Mention RBI double that drove in Laura Scott for the first run. The inning culminated in a five-run effort with key hits from Jazmine and Caitlynne Lamug, who combined to drive in three runs. An unearned point would increase the lead.

Savannah State struggled to capitalize on its few opportunities, recording no runs and minimal hits, while Edward Waters' defense was evident as they consistently denied Savannah State any progress, leaving them scoreless through all five innings.

Edward Waters' Brooke Rice and Kylah Gardner showcased their prowess on the bases, contributing significantly with timely steals and consistent pressure on Savannah State's defense.

The game would end after the fifth inning, sending Edward Waters into the semifinals, which would rival No. 4 in the East, Miles College (12-28, 8-14).



GAME 6 | (3W) LANEVS. (1W) SPRING HILL

Lane (31-13, 14-8 SIAC), the No. 3 seed in the Western Division, earned a narrow 4-2 victory over Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC), the No. 1 seed in the western division Monday.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when the Badgers' Oscha Carter doubled to left field and drove in Emily Phillips for the first run. Redshirt junior Bailey Cox singled to left soon after, bringing home Carter and doubling the Badgers' lead.

A response from Lane in the same inning allowed Joslyn Soinila to single through the right side, resulting in two unearned runs, tying the game at 2-2.

Lane took advantage of more defensive mistakes in the sixth inning. A Soinila clutch allowed Takya Garrett and Jayden McCarty to score, pushing the Dragons' lead to 4-2.

Despite Spring Hill's attempt to rally in the seventh inning, Lane's defense held firm and secured the victory without allowing any more runs.

The Dragons advance to the semifinals on Tuesday, where they will face Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC), the No. 2 seed in the Western Division.



GAME 7 | (3E) ALBANY STATE USA (1E) FORT VALLEY STATE

Fort Valley State (31-16, 20-4 SIAC), the top-seeded contender in the Eastern Division, earned a 10-6 victory against the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Division, Albany State (29-19, 16-7 SIAC ), in a closely contested tournament match on Monday.

Fort Valley State's offense came alive in the third inning, putting up four runs to take the lead. Critical hits from Jennifer Ramirez and Ashtyn Perkins fueled the team's aggressive performance, driving in two runs with a single up the middle.

Defensive mistakes by Albany State contributed to several unearned points, tipping the scales in Fort Valley State's favor.

The Golden Rams attempted a comeback in the sixth inning. Trista Murphy singled to the pitcher to bring in a run, closing the gap to 9-6. Despite efforts, Albany State could not overcome the early deficit, and Fort Valley State maintained the lead to secure the victory.

The Golden Rams' five mistakes in the game proved costly, affecting their momentum and scoring opportunities. Fort Valley State took advantage of these mistakes, increased the lead and controlled the pace of the game.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to the semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seed in the West, Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC).



GAME 8 | (2W) TUSKEGEEVS. (4W) MILES

Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC), the No. 2 seed in the West division, earned a 13-4 victory over the No. 4 seed in the East, Miles (12-28, 8-14), on Monday. .

The game opened strong for Tuskegee, with two runs scored on singles by Jessica Morales and Alexis Thompson. Miles responded in his own half with two runs, which tied the game.

Tuskegee took a 5-2 lead in the third inning after strategic hits and three runs.

The Golden Tigers continued their momentum in the sixth inning, widening the gap to 11-4 with a series of hits that produced multiple runs.

Tuskegee then closed out the game confidently in the seventh inning, adding two more runs to seal the deal.

The win advances the Golden Tigers to the semifinals, where they will meet the No. 3 seed in the West Division, Lane (31-13, 14-8 SIAC), on Tuesday.

The 2024 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship tournament continues through Wednesday, May 1. Visit the championship web page and follow the SIACFacebook,InstagramAndX (formerly known as Twitter)for updates!

About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.