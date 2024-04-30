Tennis Australia sends ATP Tour warning over Saudi Arabia Masters tournament

In a thinly veiled warning that could portend an increasingly nasty battle between two of the most powerful entities in tennis, the owners of the Australian Open have told the men's tour management that they will reject any attempt to hold a tournament in Saudi Arabia would consider organizing. the first week of the season as a request for a possible violation of an existing contract between the two organizations.

Tennis Australia sent the message in a letter last week informing the ATP Tour that it had decided not to bid to host the proposed event. However, the Australians also used the letter, a copy of which The Athletics discussed, to outline their staunch opposition to ATP Tours' plans. They sought to make clear that the tour had to seriously consider the consequences of efforts to disrupt the professional tennis calendar, which is now in full swing in Australia and New Zealand, culminating in the United Cup, an international mixed-race event teams that started last season. and attracts some of the best players in the world.

Tennis Australia has an existing agreement with the ATP and WTA for the United Cup in Week 1, which is active through 2029 with options to extend, Jayne Hrdlicka and Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia's chairman and CEO, wrote in the letter dated April 24. The players appreciate the event, as does Tennis Australia.

We do not enter into agreements lightly, nor do we take lightly when we are asked to violate an existing agreement.

The letter is the latest salvo in a 10-month battle that started as a battle over the start of the season but has turned into a duel over control of the sport between the Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours.

The favor of the Grand Slams a streamlined elite tennis tour with 14 events, including the Grand Slams, which operates a schedule that culminates with their tournaments four times a year, both geographically and in terms of court surfaces. The existing ATP and WTA tours try to maintain something like the status quo, just more of it, with another big tournament and some more money, thanks a significant investment from Saudi Arabiathat is competing to become the host of that tournament.



The Saudi investment fund, the PIF, has made serious moves in the tennis world (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The battle has dominated conversations off the field, turning what for years had been largely polite conversations between the eight entities that oversee the professional game into a fierce, existential battle for control of the sport and the billions of dollars it generates.

It comes at a crucial time for the game as it transitions from two decades of growth, thanks in large part to stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, who are either retired or on their way. .

With all their careers set to end in the next few years, the sport's leaders know they must bring in a new generation of stars and make it easier for fans to understand the hundreds of tournaments that take place each year, while also meeting the players demand a schedule that does not overload their bodies and allows them to share in the sports riches as top athletes in other domains do.

At the moment the battle for the start of the season is the main battleground.

In the letter to the ATP, Tiley and Hrdlicka, who announced in February she would step down as CEO of Virgin Australia Airlines, argued that maintaining the schedule is in the best interests of the health and financial well-being of the players and the sport . . There's also the matter of the huge financial windfall and media interest it brings to his organization in the run-up to his signature event.

We have worked hard to make an Australian January one of the most lucrative months of the year for the players, Tiley and Hrdlicka wrote. They argued that the warm-up events for the Australian Open, including the United Cup, allow players to get into top condition for one of the four biggest events of the year as most adapt to the Southern Hemisphere and a radically different time zone. .

The Australian Open can not be moved, they wrote, so an event in a different geographic region with an eight-hour time zone difference, different climatic conditions and a 15-hour flight is clearly detrimental to players' preparation for a Grand Slam.



Tennis Australia says staging a Masters 1000 in Saudi Arabia would hurt players and certainly hurt the tournaments (William West/AFP via Getty Images)

They added that the current format allows fans to easily digest the start of the year and suggested that starting in Saudi Arabia, with a tournament one level below a Grand Slam, would only add to the confusion among fans enlarge. Under that proposal, the players and the watching tennis world would go to Saudi Arabia, then Australia and then back to the Middle East in February for existing tournaments in Doha and Dubai.

As a sport, our goal should be to simplify the structure of the tour in the eyes of the fans, dramatically improve the fan story and better utilize the Grand Slams to attract more viewers to the tour. All of that is in jeopardy because an event in Week 1 hurts our ability as a sport to better reward its players.

The ATP has said little about its plans regarding the details of the new tournament, which is likely to start in 2027. The request for bids did not specify the exact timing of the tournament, but rather stated that it would be held over a 60-day period. window in January or February. The new tournament is a key part of plans to bring about $1 billion in new investment into tennis.

Within Saudi Arabia, influence in sports is growing

The leaders of the women's circuit, the WTA, have been largely aligned with the ATP in their efforts to head off the Grand Slams' attempt to create the slimmed-down premium tour, which is the interest of the vast majority of ATP tournaments would decrease. and WTA tournaments. However, a new men's event in its first week that threatens the viability of the United Cup, which offers a combined prize money pot of $10 million, would jeopardize one of the most lucrative events of the year for female players.

The WTA did not participate in the request for proposals for a new tournament, in which Saudi Arabia expressed interest in hosting a Masters 1000 for men and women. The owners of the top women's tournaments would have to approve such a move, and the WTA sees no open spot on its calendar. It doesn't want to ask its players to play more than they already do.

Three people who took part in the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private conversations, said the bickering over the first week of the season was a fight to influence the larger battle over whether to create of a premium tour.

The ATP, with the tacit approval of the WTA, is unwilling to give up the possibility of holding the new tournament in January until the Grand Slams promise not to devalue tour events by creating a new premium tour. Tennis Australia and the other three Grand Slams are unwilling to give up the push on the premium tour without assurances that the ATP and WTA will not disrupt the current rhythm of the schedule.

There is a clear compromise, say the people who will hold the new Masters 1000 in February, after the Australian Open. However, with tensions still rising, the environment is not conducive to reaching a middle ground.

(Top photo: Colin Murty/AFP via Getty Images)