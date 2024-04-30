Field Hockey Letter Winners – Rutgers University Athletics





Rutgers Hockey Letterwinners a

Adams, Bobbi Jo – 2002, 2004-05

Adams, Bobbi Jo (M) – 2001

Allen, Kimberly – 1981-1983

Alonzo, Regina – 1976-1979

Andrew, Becky – 1997-00

Arnold, Natalie – 2022- b Babitts, Erica – 2022-

Bach, Corinne – 2004-07

Badaloto, Catherine – 2004-07

Bailey, Brandi – 1993-1996

Baldassari, Kathryn – 1999-01

Bannatyne, Lucy – 2021-

Battoni, Danielle – 1998

Beattie, Olivia – 2023-

Beasley, Shanice – 2009

Beck, Amanda – 2019-22

Beck, Jill – 2006-08

Beck, Joni L. (M) – 1974-1975

Begley, Brooke – 1991-1994

Beilin, Katie – 2014-2017

Belkin, Jessica – 1991-1994

Bennett, Mairin – 1999

Bennett, Mairin (U) – 2000-02

Bennett, Melissa – 1998

Berardini, Claire – 1981-1983

Bergin, Courtney -2007-09

Berryann, Jennifer – 2000

Bessette, Noëlle – 2018-21

Bhogal, Aspal – 2013

Bissel, Olivia – 1977

Bittner, Kimberly-1992

Blewett, Mary Jo – 1976

Bock, Courtney – 1998

Boone, Denise – 1984-1987

Booth, Adrienne – 1998-01

Bornheimer, Patricia – 1977-1980

Bowman, Melissa – 2006-09

Boyle, Devin (M) – 2002

Bradley, Ellen – 1976-1979

Breaux, Jennifer (T) – 1997

Brouwster, Karen – 2005-08

Broderick, Elyse – 2013-16

Browne, Caitlin – 2005-08

Taurus, Alyssa – 2012-16

Taurus, Jenna – 2007-10

Buote, Jeana (M) – 1994

Burton, Maria – 1999, 2003

Burns, Kerrie – 2017-21

Bush, Jill – 1991-1992

Butsack, Gracey – 2017-21

Buttaro, Lisa – 1987-1990

Bible, Brittany – 2006-09 c

Caliendo, Lyndsey – 2008

Canlas, Elissa – 1992

Carey, Jesica – 2015-2017

Causarano, William – 2021-

Cavallaro, Cindy – 1984-1986

Cayz, Debra – 1992

Cech, Megan – 2000-03

Champion, Katie – 2012-15

Childs, Pamela – 1982-1983

Cickavage, Ava – 2023-

Cindea, Leanne – 1981-1983

Clarke, Renée – 1985-1987

Clifford, Tara – 1992

Crans, Victoria – 2014-15

Cole, Jasmine – 2014

Colquhoun, Devon – 2018

Clymer, Eileen – 1978-1980

Coates, Barbara – 1986-1989

Cohen, Hallie – 1975-1978

Cohen, Jamie-2001

Conard, Kathy (M) – 1981

Conaway, Michelle – 1989

Coogan, Katherine – 1986

Costello, Tracey – 1987-1989

Coyle, Valerie – 1992-1995

Crowell, Dean (T) – 1996

Cuneo, Ausytn – 2017-19

Cunningham, Megan – 2015-16 D

D'Armiento, Lidia – 1986

Deem, Jodilyn – 1989-1992

Delano, Maria – 1985

Decerbo, Lauren – 2007-08

Think, Sharon – 1976-1979

Depaulis, Rose – 1981

DePietro, Maria (M) – 1999

DePietro, Maria – 2000

DeSimone, Sam – 2007

Dhillon, Simrin – 2014-2017

Dickson, Patricia – 1977-1979

Dieudonne, Marique – 2021-23

Dino, Anne (M) – 1984

Dixon, Jade – 2014-2017

Donahue, Rebecca – 1991-1994

Donio, Ann – 1981

Drea, Olivia – 2018-21

Duffin, Cornelia – 2010-2012

Dunn, Sarah – 2006-09

Durko, Alyson – 1992, 1994-95

Durko, Noëlle – 1987-1990

Dwyer, Mary Beth – 1982-1985 E

Ellis, Bridget – 1976-1979

Ellis, Peggy – 1978

English, RaeAnn (M) – 1999

English, RaeAnn – 2000-01

Entlich, Rebecca (M) – 1991

Esposito, Adriane – 1987-1989 F

Faith, Heidi – 1974-1976

Farlow, Heide – 1994-1997

Fawcett, Kristin – 1999

Feeley, Katie – 2006-08

Ferenci, Luanne – 1977-1979

Ferrara, Elizabeth – 1980, 1982-1984

Ferrara, Elizabeth (M) – 1981

Finnegan, Karen – 1984-1986

Foster, Diane – 1974

Fraticelli, Olivia – 2023-

Fraser, Jaime – 2001-04

Freeman, Corrine – 1995-1998

Freshnock, Danielle – 2010-13

Freshnock, Devon – 2013-16

Fuls, Janice – 1984-1986 G

Gaenzle, Stacey – 2000-02

Ganshaw, Kristen – 1983-1986

Garces, Heather – 2007-10

Gebhard, Irene W. – 1974

heathen, Nicole – 2008-11

Gilbert, Kathleen – 1981

Gindville, Dani – 2021-

Giordano, Joshua (M) – 1990

Gish, Cheryl (M) – 1976-1978

Glatz, Gianna – 2017-21

Gollotto, Alanna – 2016-19

Goodman, Carly – 1992-1995

Gostovich, Tara – 1990-92

Graham, Kirsten – 2003-04

Grant, Maria – 1981-1984

Grainger, Carrie – 2005-07

Graver, Heather – 2002-05

Grondski, Leann – 2000-02

Groothuis, Daphne – 2017-19

Gumino, Michael (M) – 1979-1980 H

Haley, Jessalyn (M) – 1998

Hanna, Kelly – 2015

Hardenberg, Nancy – 1980

Hartwig, Erica – 2000-03

Harvey, Heidi – 1998-01

Hassinger, Bambi – 1985

Hawkins, Carley – 2012-2015

Henry, Linda M. – 1974

Hileman, Janel – 1996-1998

Auxiliary, Merrill – 1978-1981

Higa, Kristen – 2008-11

Horne, Amy (M) – 1983-1984

Hoh, Jessika – 2006-09

Horton, Allison 2019

Houston, Rachel – 2019-22

Howard, Sophia – 2020-

Howarth, Emily – 2017-19

Hudson, Courtney – 2004

Hudson, Nancy – 1980-1983

Hunt, Carlene – 1989-1991

Hayes, Shevaun – 2013-16 I

Imbriaco, Nicole – 2012-2015 J

Jacobson, Lauren – 1990-1993

Jaworski, Jessica – 1997

Jevic, Kimberly – 2014-2016

Jiorle, Donna Marie – 1979-1981

Johnson, Erica – 1997

Johnson, Kristen – 2006 –

Jones, Heide – 1990-1993

Joseph, Abby – 1997-1900

Jure, Vicky – 2022- K

Kaufmann, Nancy H. – 1974

Kean, Kathy – 1982-1983

Kelly, Leslie – 2006-08

Kirschner, Emily – 1995-1998

Clabe, Cynthia – 1975

Klapinski, Bridget – 1992

Klebez, Tiffany – 2001-04

Kline, Rachel – 1996

Knesser, Marie – 1986

Summary, Carol – 1985

Kokoskie, Lauren – 2020-

Heuvel, Julianne – 2023-

Korczukowski, Sarah – 2021

Kramer, Marion R. – 1974 L

Lacy, Christine – 1982-1985

Lalani, We Are – 2000-03

Lam, Amanda – 2016-19

Lam, Maggie – 2019-22

Langejans, Iris – 2021-23

Larson, Carol (M) – 1983

Larmour, Katie – 2016-21

LaValle, Laura – 1986-1988

LaValle, Lisa – 1981-1984

LaVecchia, Jaynee B. – 1974-1975

Lavell, Vickie – 2009-2012

Lazzaro, Danielle (T) – 1994

Leaf, Noëlle – 2021-

Lewis, Amy – 2005-08

Lilly, Kathleen – 1984-1985

Lippincott, Rebecca – 1998-01

Little, Frances M. – 1974-1977

Lloyd, Valerie Jean (M) – 1975

Ludwig, Beth H. – 1974-1976 M

Madison, Michele – 1980-1981

Magill, Liz – 1995-1998

Mancini, Gianna – 2017-21

Mancini, Isabella – 2019-22

Maniere, Colleen – 2000-03

Manna, Kelly – 1996-1999

Manning, Kate – 1995

Martella, Pamela A. – 1974-1976

Martella, Pamela A. (M) – 1977-1978

Martin, Cheryl – 1977-1978

Martnick, Carrie – 1993-1996

Marzicola, Carey – 1983-1985

Mason, Doreen – 1989

Masterson, Ellen – 1989-1991

Mather, Lori – 1978-1980

Matlak, Cynthia – 1984

Mattina, Jocelyn – 2004-07

McConville, Meghan – 1999-01

McDevitt, Heather – 1988, 1990

McGuire, Cynthia – 1988-1990, 92

McGuire, Elizabeth – 1980-1982, 84

McIntyre, Karen – 1986-1987

McNerney, Kathleen – 1982-1984

Meade, Haley – 2014-2017

Melnyk, Jennifer – 1997-1999

Mendes, Andschana – 1998-01

Mickel, Dana – 1999

Milan, Keri (M) – 1996

Miller, Kristie – 1987-1990

Molenaar, Laura – 1978-1979, 1981-1982

Mitchell, Cathleen – 1981-1983

Molyneaux, Bridy – 2020-

Morad, Christie – 2008-11

Morad, Katie – 2002, 2004-05

Murphy, Katie – 2004

Mushlitz, Ann – 1979-1980 N

Nappi, Gia – 2010-2012

Neff, Cheri – 1986-1988

Newman, Shantell – 1995-1996

Nicklaus, Paulina – 2023-

Nitschmann, Caitlin – 2015

Noda, Mackenzie – 2008-11

Afternoon, Jennifer – 2000-03 P

Pagnotto, Michele – 1986

Pagnotto, Michele (M) – 1988-1989

Parkes, Tayla – 2018-21

Patron, Lisa – 2010-13

Payn, Deborah S. – 1974-1976

Pedrick, Jayne – 1995-1998

Pekar, Andrea – 1986

Petko, Christina – 1993-1996

Pettisani, Elise – 2020-23

Phelps, Sarah – 1992-1995

Pizzulli, Jessica – 1994-1997

Pizzulli, Meredith – 1997-00

Plous, Kaitlyn – 2010-13

Pribula, Anastasia (M) – 1992

Profita, Nikki – 2015-18 R

Radigan, Jean – 1990-1991

Ramsay, Roos – 1980-1981

Recker, Ashley – 2000-03

Redlingshoefer, Milena – 2018-21

Reed, Denise – 1986

Rain, Sarah – 2013-16

Rain, Abby – 2018-21

Reminsky, Colleen – 2007-09

Richards, Kelly – 1988-1990

Roberts, Beverly – 1980

Rodziewicz, Kat – 2008-11

Rose, Jessica – 2004-05

Roscoe, Lauren – 2002

Rose, Laura – 2010-13

Rota, Chelsea – 2009-2012

Rouh, Carlie – 2009-2012

Ryan, Kelly – 1986, 1988-90 S

Sheba, Rebecca – 1992-1995

Sacco, Carlina – 2016-18

Sams, Heather – 1994-1997

Sands, Bridgette – 2008-11

Santore, Nikki – 2016-19

Sawasky, Amanda – 2008-11

Schepacarter, Melissa – 1992-1995

Schleicher, Diane – 1983-1984

Schwab, Chelsea 2007-09

Scott, Betty Ann – 1978

Scott, Kim – 2005-08

Segal, Jessica (M) – 2002

Seymour, Debbie – 1982

Shein, Sabrina – 2015

Shetler, Kassidy – 2017-21

Shutz, Tina – 1992-1993

Siemiginowska, Aga – 2002-03

Simpson, Laurie – 1985-1987

Smit, Clayre – 2018-2020

Snarski, Carly – 2019-23

Souza, Nancy – 1981-1983

Speckels, Julie – 2001-02

Spector, Kara – 2002-05

Staab, Jenn – 2011-2014

Stange, Liz-Elaine – 2021

Stever, Ali – 2012-2015

Stiefel, Jeanne M. – 1975

Strong, Emily – 2011-2013

Stuby, Sarah – 2010-13

Swanson, Janet – 1974-1977

Szymonowicz, Maria – 2002-04 T

Tate, Kristine – 1985-1988

Against, Katherine (M) – 1979

Teti, Regan (M) – 1995

Thome, Kathleen – 1974

Timko, Beth – 1992-1995

Timko, Karen – 1996-1999

Tormey, Christine – 1989-1991

Totman, Michelle – 1979-1980

Trezza, JoAnne – 1977

Trimble, Susan – 1987-1990 V

Vaillancourt, Sharon – 1985-1986

Van Der Eyk, Ryanne – 1986

From me, Indy – 2022-

Van Schaik, Linde – 2015-

Van Rooij, Kristin – 2004

Vasta, Elizabeth (M) – 1985-1987

Verdelli, Jennifer – 1996-99 W

Walia, Sofia – 2013-16

Walsh, Annie – 2019-22

Walsh, Doreen – 1988-1990

Waseleski, Bonnie – 1986-1988

Weber, Jane – 1992-1993

Weir, Olivia – 2022-

Wentko, Rosalyn – 2004-07

Werner, Pamela – 1980

Whalen, Laura – 1997-1900

Whitesell, Stephanie – 1995-1998

Whitman, Karyl – 1990-1991

Whitney, James R. (M) – 1993

Whittaker, Ashley – 1999

Wilson, Nicole – 1991-1994

Wilson, Suzanne (M) – 1986

Winter, Puck – 2022-

Wright, Lisa – 1985-1988

Wright, Sophie – 2011-2014

Wright, Teresa – 1989-1991 Y

Yanek, Ashley – 2009-2012

Yaney, Rachel – 2013-16

Ylagan, Eric (M) – 1982-1984

Young, Christine – 1995-1996 Z

Zacchini, Abbie – 2023-

Zibman, Marielle – 2004-07

