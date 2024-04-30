Sports
Field Hockey Letter Winners – Rutgers University Athletics
a
Adams, Bobbi Jo – 2002, 2004-05
Adams, Bobbi Jo (M) – 2001
Allen, Kimberly – 1981-1983
Alonzo, Regina – 1976-1979
Andrew, Becky – 1997-00
Arnold, Natalie – 2022-
b
Babitts, Erica – 2022-
Bach, Corinne – 2004-07
Badaloto, Catherine – 2004-07
Bailey, Brandi – 1993-1996
Baldassari, Kathryn – 1999-01
Bannatyne, Lucy – 2021-
Battoni, Danielle – 1998
Beattie, Olivia – 2023-
Beasley, Shanice – 2009
Beck, Amanda – 2019-22
Beck, Jill – 2006-08
Beck, Joni L. (M) – 1974-1975
Begley, Brooke – 1991-1994
Beilin, Katie – 2014-2017
Belkin, Jessica – 1991-1994
Bennett, Mairin – 1999
Bennett, Mairin (U) – 2000-02
Bennett, Melissa – 1998
Berardini, Claire – 1981-1983
Bergin, Courtney -2007-09
Berryann, Jennifer – 2000
Bessette, Noëlle – 2018-21
Bhogal, Aspal – 2013
Bissel, Olivia – 1977
Bittner, Kimberly-1992
Blewett, Mary Jo – 1976
Bock, Courtney – 1998
Boone, Denise – 1984-1987
Booth, Adrienne – 1998-01
Bornheimer, Patricia – 1977-1980
Bowman, Melissa – 2006-09
Boyle, Devin (M) – 2002
Bradley, Ellen – 1976-1979
Breaux, Jennifer (T) – 1997
Brouwster, Karen – 2005-08
Broderick, Elyse – 2013-16
Browne, Caitlin – 2005-08
Taurus, Alyssa – 2012-16
Taurus, Jenna – 2007-10
Buote, Jeana (M) – 1994
Burton, Maria – 1999, 2003
Burns, Kerrie – 2017-21
Bush, Jill – 1991-1992
Butsack, Gracey – 2017-21
Buttaro, Lisa – 1987-1990
Bible, Brittany – 2006-09
c
Caliendo, Lyndsey – 2008
Canlas, Elissa – 1992
Carey, Jesica – 2015-2017
Causarano, William – 2021-
Cavallaro, Cindy – 1984-1986
Cayz, Debra – 1992
Cech, Megan – 2000-03
Champion, Katie – 2012-15
Childs, Pamela – 1982-1983
Cickavage, Ava – 2023-
Cindea, Leanne – 1981-1983
Clarke, Renée – 1985-1987
Clifford, Tara – 1992
Crans, Victoria – 2014-15
Cole, Jasmine – 2014
Colquhoun, Devon – 2018
Clymer, Eileen – 1978-1980
Coates, Barbara – 1986-1989
Cohen, Hallie – 1975-1978
Cohen, Jamie-2001
Conard, Kathy (M) – 1981
Conaway, Michelle – 1989
Coogan, Katherine – 1986
Costello, Tracey – 1987-1989
Coyle, Valerie – 1992-1995
Crowell, Dean (T) – 1996
Cuneo, Ausytn – 2017-19
Cunningham, Megan – 2015-16
D
D'Armiento, Lidia – 1986
Deem, Jodilyn – 1989-1992
Delano, Maria – 1985
Decerbo, Lauren – 2007-08
Think, Sharon – 1976-1979
Depaulis, Rose – 1981
DePietro, Maria (M) – 1999
DePietro, Maria – 2000
DeSimone, Sam – 2007
Dhillon, Simrin – 2014-2017
Dickson, Patricia – 1977-1979
Dieudonne, Marique – 2021-23
Dino, Anne (M) – 1984
Dixon, Jade – 2014-2017
Donahue, Rebecca – 1991-1994
Donio, Ann – 1981
Drea, Olivia – 2018-21
Duffin, Cornelia – 2010-2012
Dunn, Sarah – 2006-09
Durko, Alyson – 1992, 1994-95
Durko, Noëlle – 1987-1990
Dwyer, Mary Beth – 1982-1985
E
Ellis, Bridget – 1976-1979
Ellis, Peggy – 1978
English, RaeAnn (M) – 1999
English, RaeAnn – 2000-01
Entlich, Rebecca (M) – 1991
Esposito, Adriane – 1987-1989
F
Faith, Heidi – 1974-1976
Farlow, Heide – 1994-1997
Fawcett, Kristin – 1999
Feeley, Katie – 2006-08
Ferenci, Luanne – 1977-1979
Ferrara, Elizabeth – 1980, 1982-1984
Ferrara, Elizabeth (M) – 1981
Finnegan, Karen – 1984-1986
Foster, Diane – 1974
Fraticelli, Olivia – 2023-
Fraser, Jaime – 2001-04
Freeman, Corrine – 1995-1998
Freshnock, Danielle – 2010-13
Freshnock, Devon – 2013-16
Fuls, Janice – 1984-1986
G
Gaenzle, Stacey – 2000-02
Ganshaw, Kristen – 1983-1986
Garces, Heather – 2007-10
Gebhard, Irene W. – 1974
heathen, Nicole – 2008-11
Gilbert, Kathleen – 1981
Gindville, Dani – 2021-
Giordano, Joshua (M) – 1990
Gish, Cheryl (M) – 1976-1978
Glatz, Gianna – 2017-21
Gollotto, Alanna – 2016-19
Goodman, Carly – 1992-1995
Gostovich, Tara – 1990-92
Graham, Kirsten – 2003-04
Grant, Maria – 1981-1984
Grainger, Carrie – 2005-07
Graver, Heather – 2002-05
Grondski, Leann – 2000-02
Groothuis, Daphne – 2017-19
Gumino, Michael (M) – 1979-1980
H
Haley, Jessalyn (M) – 1998
Hanna, Kelly – 2015
Hardenberg, Nancy – 1980
Hartwig, Erica – 2000-03
Harvey, Heidi – 1998-01
Hassinger, Bambi – 1985
Hawkins, Carley – 2012-2015
Henry, Linda M. – 1974
Hileman, Janel – 1996-1998
Auxiliary, Merrill – 1978-1981
Higa, Kristen – 2008-11
Horne, Amy (M) – 1983-1984
Hoh, Jessika – 2006-09
Horton, Allison 2019
Houston, Rachel – 2019-22
Howard, Sophia – 2020-
Howarth, Emily – 2017-19
Hudson, Courtney – 2004
Hudson, Nancy – 1980-1983
Hunt, Carlene – 1989-1991
Hayes, Shevaun – 2013-16
I
Imbriaco, Nicole – 2012-2015
J
Jacobson, Lauren – 1990-1993
Jaworski, Jessica – 1997
Jevic, Kimberly – 2014-2016
Jiorle, Donna Marie – 1979-1981
Johnson, Erica – 1997
Johnson, Kristen – 2006 –
Jones, Heide – 1990-1993
Joseph, Abby – 1997-1900
Jure, Vicky – 2022-
K
Kaufmann, Nancy H. – 1974
Kean, Kathy – 1982-1983
Kelly, Leslie – 2006-08
Kirschner, Emily – 1995-1998
Clabe, Cynthia – 1975
Klapinski, Bridget – 1992
Klebez, Tiffany – 2001-04
Kline, Rachel – 1996
Knesser, Marie – 1986
Summary, Carol – 1985
Kokoskie, Lauren – 2020-
Heuvel, Julianne – 2023-
Korczukowski, Sarah – 2021
Kramer, Marion R. – 1974
L
Lacy, Christine – 1982-1985
Lalani, We Are – 2000-03
Lam, Amanda – 2016-19
Lam, Maggie – 2019-22
Langejans, Iris – 2021-23
Larson, Carol (M) – 1983
Larmour, Katie – 2016-21
LaValle, Laura – 1986-1988
LaValle, Lisa – 1981-1984
LaVecchia, Jaynee B. – 1974-1975
Lavell, Vickie – 2009-2012
Lazzaro, Danielle (T) – 1994
Leaf, Noëlle – 2021-
Lewis, Amy – 2005-08
Lilly, Kathleen – 1984-1985
Lippincott, Rebecca – 1998-01
Little, Frances M. – 1974-1977
Lloyd, Valerie Jean (M) – 1975
Ludwig, Beth H. – 1974-1976
M
Madison, Michele – 1980-1981
Magill, Liz – 1995-1998
Mancini, Gianna – 2017-21
Mancini, Isabella – 2019-22
Maniere, Colleen – 2000-03
Manna, Kelly – 1996-1999
Manning, Kate – 1995
Martella, Pamela A. – 1974-1976
Martella, Pamela A. (M) – 1977-1978
Martin, Cheryl – 1977-1978
Martnick, Carrie – 1993-1996
Marzicola, Carey – 1983-1985
Mason, Doreen – 1989
Masterson, Ellen – 1989-1991
Mather, Lori – 1978-1980
Matlak, Cynthia – 1984
Mattina, Jocelyn – 2004-07
McConville, Meghan – 1999-01
McDevitt, Heather – 1988, 1990
McGuire, Cynthia – 1988-1990, 92
McGuire, Elizabeth – 1980-1982, 84
McIntyre, Karen – 1986-1987
McNerney, Kathleen – 1982-1984
Meade, Haley – 2014-2017
Melnyk, Jennifer – 1997-1999
Mendes, Andschana – 1998-01
Mickel, Dana – 1999
Milan, Keri (M) – 1996
Miller, Kristie – 1987-1990
Molenaar, Laura – 1978-1979, 1981-1982
Mitchell, Cathleen – 1981-1983
Molyneaux, Bridy – 2020-
Morad, Christie – 2008-11
Morad, Katie – 2002, 2004-05
Murphy, Katie – 2004
Mushlitz, Ann – 1979-1980
N
Nappi, Gia – 2010-2012
Neff, Cheri – 1986-1988
Newman, Shantell – 1995-1996
Nicklaus, Paulina – 2023-
Nitschmann, Caitlin – 2015
Noda, Mackenzie – 2008-11
Afternoon, Jennifer – 2000-03
P
Pagnotto, Michele – 1986
Pagnotto, Michele (M) – 1988-1989
Parkes, Tayla – 2018-21
Patron, Lisa – 2010-13
Payn, Deborah S. – 1974-1976
Pedrick, Jayne – 1995-1998
Pekar, Andrea – 1986
Petko, Christina – 1993-1996
Pettisani, Elise – 2020-23
Phelps, Sarah – 1992-1995
Pizzulli, Jessica – 1994-1997
Pizzulli, Meredith – 1997-00
Plous, Kaitlyn – 2010-13
Pribula, Anastasia (M) – 1992
Profita, Nikki – 2015-18
R
Radigan, Jean – 1990-1991
Ramsay, Roos – 1980-1981
Recker, Ashley – 2000-03
Redlingshoefer, Milena – 2018-21
Reed, Denise – 1986
Rain, Sarah – 2013-16
Rain, Abby – 2018-21
Reminsky, Colleen – 2007-09
Richards, Kelly – 1988-1990
Roberts, Beverly – 1980
Rodziewicz, Kat – 2008-11
Rose, Jessica – 2004-05
Roscoe, Lauren – 2002
Rose, Laura – 2010-13
Rota, Chelsea – 2009-2012
Rouh, Carlie – 2009-2012
Ryan, Kelly – 1986, 1988-90
S
Sheba, Rebecca – 1992-1995
Sacco, Carlina – 2016-18
Sams, Heather – 1994-1997
Sands, Bridgette – 2008-11
Santore, Nikki – 2016-19
Sawasky, Amanda – 2008-11
Schepacarter, Melissa – 1992-1995
Schleicher, Diane – 1983-1984
Schwab, Chelsea 2007-09
Scott, Betty Ann – 1978
Scott, Kim – 2005-08
Segal, Jessica (M) – 2002
Seymour, Debbie – 1982
Shein, Sabrina – 2015
Shetler, Kassidy – 2017-21
Shutz, Tina – 1992-1993
Siemiginowska, Aga – 2002-03
Simpson, Laurie – 1985-1987
Smit, Clayre – 2018-2020
Snarski, Carly – 2019-23
Souza, Nancy – 1981-1983
Speckels, Julie – 2001-02
Spector, Kara – 2002-05
Staab, Jenn – 2011-2014
Stange, Liz-Elaine – 2021
Stever, Ali – 2012-2015
Stiefel, Jeanne M. – 1975
Strong, Emily – 2011-2013
Stuby, Sarah – 2010-13
Swanson, Janet – 1974-1977
Szymonowicz, Maria – 2002-04
T
Tate, Kristine – 1985-1988
Against, Katherine (M) – 1979
Teti, Regan (M) – 1995
Thome, Kathleen – 1974
Timko, Beth – 1992-1995
Timko, Karen – 1996-1999
Tormey, Christine – 1989-1991
Totman, Michelle – 1979-1980
Trezza, JoAnne – 1977
Trimble, Susan – 1987-1990
V
Vaillancourt, Sharon – 1985-1986
Van Der Eyk, Ryanne – 1986
From me, Indy – 2022-
Van Schaik, Linde – 2015-
Van Rooij, Kristin – 2004
Vasta, Elizabeth (M) – 1985-1987
Verdelli, Jennifer – 1996-99
W
Walia, Sofia – 2013-16
Walsh, Annie – 2019-22
Walsh, Doreen – 1988-1990
Waseleski, Bonnie – 1986-1988
Weber, Jane – 1992-1993
Weir, Olivia – 2022-
Wentko, Rosalyn – 2004-07
Werner, Pamela – 1980
Whalen, Laura – 1997-1900
Whitesell, Stephanie – 1995-1998
Whitman, Karyl – 1990-1991
Whitney, James R. (M) – 1993
Whittaker, Ashley – 1999
Wilson, Nicole – 1991-1994
Wilson, Suzanne (M) – 1986
Winter, Puck – 2022-
Wright, Lisa – 1985-1988
Wright, Sophie – 2011-2014
Wright, Teresa – 1989-1991
Y
Yanek, Ashley – 2009-2012
Yaney, Rachel – 2013-16
Ylagan, Eric (M) – 1982-1984
Young, Christine – 1995-1996
Z
Zacchini, Abbie – 2023-
Zibman, Marielle – 2004-07
Sources
https://scarletknights.com/sports/2024/4/30/field-hockey-letterwinners.aspx
