Radio Havana Cuba | Young Cubans shine in the Caribbean table tennis competition





Havana, April 30 (JIT)–Cuban's performance at the recent Santo Domingo 2024 Children's and Youth Table Tennis Championship, in the Dominican Republic, was described as excellent by Brbaro Oliva, national commissioner of that sport. “It was a very effective participation, because with only five boys we achieved six medals in two of the categories,” said the chairman of the island's table tennis federation, after saying goodbye to a competition that included players under 19 years old. Three gold medals and an equal number of bronze medals completed the harvest of the group consisting of Andy Maqueira, Alejandro Martnez, Rosalba Aguiar, Diomar Argelles and Fabio Estvez, who competed in the under-15 and under-19 age categories. We won the three finals we played, even though those matches were very complex. They looked good and that shows that we have relief in table tennis in Cuba,” Oliva added, highlighting Maqueira's performance and achieving excellent results against players from higher categories. The second ranked American among the under-13s won the bronze medal in the individual under-15 competition, in which his teammate Martnez was crowned after a tight final defined in five sets (11-9, 5-11 , 7-11, 11-7 and 11-9) against local Alexander Tejada. Maqueira and Martnez joined forces to emerge unbeatable in the doubles tournament of the same category. The most complex obstacle was overcome in the final, when they had to reach the limit to subdue the host team of Tejada and Alexander Prez with scores of 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 4-11 and 11-3. Maqueira's third medal came in the mixed doubles of the same age category. He then teamed up with Stuti Kashyap, from Antigua and Barbuda, to climb to third on the podium. The other title consisted of Argelles and Rosalba, who stood out in the mixed doubles of the under-19 section. They won three matches before competing for the title against Ramn Vila and Arianna Estrella from Quisqueyas. In another epic match and after unfavorable sets of 7-11 and 11-13 points, they gained strength for an impressive comeback which they achieved with scores of 11-7, 11-9 and 12-10. The good work of the young Cuban tennis players was complemented by the third place achieved by Argelles, Martnez and Estvez in the men's team competition of the under 19 category.

