Sai Sudharsan is all set to climb the ladder of international cricket

If Virat Kohli is the “King” of Indian cricket and Shubman Gill is the new “Prince”, then Sai Sudharsan is probably just happy to be in the starting line-up. The social climbing is all in his shots.

Playing for a country is an honor for any cricketer, so I don't think I can pick just one format. I would like to play all three formats, said the batsman after scoring 84 off 49 balls for Gujarat in their loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The boy from Chennai knows what he wants. His grace and timing on the pitch are matched by his great attitude and manners off it.

The 22-year-old has had an incredible rise. In the 2023 IPL, he placed third in the overall charts ahead of the eventual number two, owned by CVC Capital Partners. The final coup de grace was an epic 96 off 47 balls in the final against MS Dhonis Chennai Super Kings. It could have been scored in a losing cause, but it was an example of how this batsman is unfazed by pressure.

The epic blow from someone so young in the heat of the biggest cricket film franchise drew immediate praise on social media from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina. That's enough cricket royalty to go on.

However, it was Ravi Ashwin who has consistently extolled the virtues of this special young man and demanded his inclusion in the Tamil Nadu Premier League as early as 2021, where he scored 358 runs in eight matches at an average of 71.60 in his debut season. In the domestic Ranji Trophy 2022-2023, Sudharsan scored 572 runs in seven matches at an average of 47.66 with a highest knock of 179. He also smashed a century against Pakistan, always a big tick in the book for India A.

“Performing for the national team from the state side requires a step up and I believe he has that in him. That is not easy because in international cricket you play in different conditions against different bowling attacks. Sai Sudharsan can be the next.” Indian player from Tamil Nadu and become a mainstay in the XI,” Ashwin added recently.

It's quite something to make the transition from professional cricket to international within two and a half years. He has ticked all the boxes to earn the right to shoot for the stars, even featuring in a few county games for Surrey, collecting 73 and 40 against Hampshire. Sai comes highly recommended to me by people I respect immensely, including some of the greats of Indian sport, who have watched him and worked closely with him, outgoing Surrey head coach Alec Stewart noted. The word gets around. There are also no shortcuts for the player in terms of preparation according to those closest to him.

That international debut took place in December 2023 against South Africa, just a month after the country's ultimate disappointment in the World Cup final. The boy immediately became a man and was able to cope with the added pressure of the Indian emblem without any worries. He scored an unbeaten 55 from just 43 balls in Johannesburg to see the Men in Blue cross the line. He followed it up with 63 in the second, becoming only the second Indian after Navjot Sidhu to score two consecutive half-centuries in his first two ODIs.

“I feel like I've played more games – played for the country, played a few India A tours – it's made me more mature about how to approach things and how to deal with any situation. In that sense, I feeling the same last year to this year [more] mature and also responsible,” Sudharsan said in the early days of this IPL edition.

There are still many rivers for the batsman to cross and the T20 World Cup probably comes too early in his development. Sudharsan has the talent to excel in the purest form of the game. Step aside, Shubman, the next young twentysomething is coming. It will also happen sooner or later.