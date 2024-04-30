EXAMPLE: #9 Union begins Postseason Run in LL first round

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY For the first time since 2018, the #9/8 Union College men's lacrosse team will open postseason play in the first round of the Liberty League Tournament as the fourth-seeded Garnet Chargers host fifth-seeded Clarkson University on Tuesday at 4 p.m. . Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna Class of 1985 Stadium.

Union (11-4, 4-3 Liberty League) and Clarkson (8-8, 2-5 Liberty League) meet Tuesday in the lone first-round match, Union's first opening-round match since finishing fifth in the conference rankings in 2018. The winner will travel to top-seeded and #2 Rochester Institute of Technology for Friday's semifinals. Second-seeded and No. 3 St. Lawrence University hosts third-seeded and No. 4/5 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Friday's other semifinal.

LIVE REPORTING:For those who can't make it to Schenectady for the game, you can follow live stats and live video. Fans can also receive in-game updates and highlights by following @unionmlax on X And Instagram.

POST-SEASON HISTORY:Union is making its 15th postseason appearance in the last 16 years and is 8-13 all-time in the Liberty League tournament, reaching the championship game six times (2008, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2019) and capturing one conference tournament title of 2011.

UNION USA THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS:The Garnet Chargers and Golden Knights meet for the 46th time on Tuesday in a rivalry that dates back to 1960. Union has won nine of the last 10 games between the two teams and boasts a 29-16 overall record in the series. The teams met twice in the postseason, with Union earning one-goal wins in the 2008 and 2011 conference semifinals.

FINAL ENCOUNTER:Union opened the Liberty League schedule with a 15-10 victory over Clarkson on March 24 in Schenectady. The home side took a 6–2 lead late in the first quarter, but the visitors scored five consecutive goals to take a 7–6 lead; However, Union scored the last three goals of the second and the first three of the third, building a 12–7 lead and moving on from there. Senior Jake Mabardy recorded six points in the game with two goals and four assists while being a classmate Zach Davis added three goals and a helper. Senior Matthew Paolatto went 27-of-29 on faceoffs (with both losses coming on fouls) and fellow senior And Donahue made 15 saves in goal.

GIVE ME FREEDOM:According to the latest USILA poll, Union finished the regular season as the fourth team in the Liberty League and the ninth team in the Division. Conference schools posted a combined 61-10 non-conference record this season, finishing with more wins and fewer losses than any other conference. Only two Liberty League schools (Clarkson, Ithaca) had more than one non-league loss in the regular season.

A TOUGH ROAD: Union's 2024 regular-season opponents had a combined winning percentage of .702 (158-67), third-highest among Division III's 239 teams. No team in the country faced teams with fewer combined losses during the regular season than the Garnet Chargers.

UNION IN THE POLLS:Union has been ranked in every national poll this season and was as high as seventh in both the USILAIndoor lacrosserankings. Union was nationally ranked by the USILA every week during head coach's five-year tenure Derek Witheford '11 and every week total since April 12, 2019. Only three teams (RIT, Salisbury and Tufts) currently have a longer streak of consecutive national rankings than Union.

THE X FACTOR: Senior Matthew Paolatto ranks third in Division III by winning 71.5 percent (264 of 369) of its faceoffs so far this season, and also ranks eighth in the nation with an average of 10.73 ground balls per match. Paolatto broke the school record for faceoff wins in Saturday's regular season finale at RIT, surpassing the previous record of 261 set by Connor Hall '15 in 2015, and his 161 ground balls are also six away from breaking his own school record from 166 set last season. Combined with junior Luke McHugh (14 of 28) and sophomores Lucas Tranter (3 of 9), Union ranks second in the nation in team faceoff percentage at 69.2 percent.

SENIOR CLASS: The 16 members of the senior class are playing a huge role in all aspects of the Union team this season. The offense has been heavily dominated by the seniors, with the Class of 2024 accounting for 78 percent of the team's goals (148 of 188) and points (237 of 303) so far this year. The team's top five points scorers are all in their final seasons, led by Peter Kip with a team-best 57 points (37 goals, 20 assists) and Michael Shaw with 35 goals and 20 assists. Additionally, seniors have also taken 91 percent of the team's faceoffs and played in goal 96 percent of the time for the Garnet Chargers this year.

CENTURY MEN: Senior Peter Kip And Zach Davis became the 29th and 30th Union players to reach the 100-point plateau this season. Kip is the team's active points leader with 86 goals and 44 assists for 130 points in 62 games and ranks 21st in school history in career points, while Davis enters the postseason with 73 goals and 36 assists for 109 points in 59 matches. to rank 27th all-time. Meanwhile, classmate Jake Mabardy comes one point away from reaching triple figures on Tuesday with 60 goals and 39 assists in 53 games.

UP IS UP AND DOWN IS DOWN: Union ranks 13th in Division III and second in the Liberty League in man-up offense, with a 46.5 percent success rate (20 of 43), led by six senior man-up goals Michael Shaw . Conversely, the Garnet Chargers are last in the conference and 175th in D-III in man-down defense, successfully killing just 64.8 percent (35 of 54) of extra-man opportunities.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS:Clarkson will play in the first round for the second straight season after falling at home to St. Lawrence in 2023. Matt Reilly is the team's leading scorer this year with 34 goals and 15 assists for 49 points, and is closely followed by Andrew Kearney (35 goals, nine assists) and Sebastian Geiger (34 goals, four assists). Logan Wilkinson is the team's top faceoff man at 46.9 percent (100 of 213) with a team-best 71 ground balls, while Matt Szwagulinski leads the defensive unit with 51 ground balls and 29 turnovers caused. Griffin Emerson and Eric Gellasch have both seen significant time in goal this year, with Emerson posting a team-best 9.94 goals against average and a .546 save percentage in 12 appearances (eight starts).

WHAT'S NEXT:The winner of today's game will advance to the semifinals of the Liberty League Tournament at top-seeded RIT on Friday.