Indian squad for T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson wins over KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya named vice-captain | Cricket news





The Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday selected India's 15-member squad for the coming period T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the United States of America from June. In a battle for the second wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson has tipped KL Rahul while Rishabh Pant has made a comeback to the Indian team after almost 15 months. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been out of cricket since his horrific car accident in December 2022. Samson has amassed 385 runs so far in this IPL at a strike-rate of 161.09, and comes across as a transformed T20 batsman. Having blown hot and cold in the past, he has been more consistent with his batting and in a side devoid of power hitters, Samson's presence could benefit India in the middle order. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over the leadership of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. However, Shubman Gill, who is not doing well in the IPL as captain of Gujarat Titans, was among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh. India will start its World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the big match against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the US and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively. Team Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reservations Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India Match Schedule (Group A Matches) Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

