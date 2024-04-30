When does the 2024-2025 NHL season start? Is NHL hiring in Utah? Desert News





While the players get to work on the ice, the National Hockey League is looking for people who want to work off the ice at the Utah hockey clubs in Salt Lake City next season. The competition is accepting applications for off-ice officials to staff home games at the Delta Center. The National Hockey League is trying to hire off-ice officials in or near Salt Lake City, Utah. NHL off-ice officials will be assigned to work game days in various roles to support both the home and away teams playing at the Delta Center Arena. An effective off-ice official will possess a strong hockey background, in-depth knowledge of NHL rules and an understanding of the intensity, competitiveness and high skill level of NHL players, the post said. What NHL jobs are available in Salt Lake City? Although duties and responsibilities vary based on the position, office officials are generally responsible for the collection, accurate recording and expert interpretation of game statistics, timing, reviewing and recording game results. The jobs mentioned are: Game timekeeper.

Penalty time observers.

Commercial coordinator/penalty box supervisor.

Video goal judge.

League spotter in the arena.

Official goalscorer.

Computer operators for scoring systems. The shifts last about five hours and pay $27 per hour, according to the release. The courses run from September to June, mainly at night, on weekends and on some public holidays. Required qualifications include significant hockey knowledge and understanding of scoring systems used in professional sports leagues and NHL rules. Experience as a referee, player or coach on or off the ice, whether at the professional, major junior, college or minor professional level, is preferred, the post said. When does the 2024-2025 NHL season start? Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-founders of Smith Entertainment Group, purchased the Arizona Coyotes earlier this month and moved the team to Salt Lake City. The yet-to-be-named team will play its first season in Utah this fall. The players and coaches were enthusiastically received in the city last week at the Delta Center during a party that attracted thousands of hockey fans. Last week, more than 29,000 people had paid a $100 deposit for season tickets. SEG plans to renovate the arena to improve sight lines for hockey as part of a downtown revitalization project. Smith plans to hold a bracket-style competition to name the team. Players will return for training camp in early August with preseason games in September. The regular season begins on October 4 and the Buffalo Sabers and New Jersey Devils will play in Prague, Czech Republic, as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series. The NHL has not yet released the full schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

