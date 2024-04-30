Sports
Seven named All-Ivy in Women's Lacrosse; Rohr repeats as Defenseman of the Year
PHILADELPHIA The Ivy League has announced the All-Ivy and postseason awards for the 2024 women's lacrosse season, and the University of Pennsylvania is well represented. The Quakers have four first-team All-Ivy honorees, including three unanimous selections by the coaches, one second-team All-Ivy pick, and two players who received honorable mention honors. In addition, senior for the second year in a row Izzy Rohr has been named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.
Click here for the Ivy League release!
Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year
Senior Izzy Rohr (unanimous)
First team All-Ivy
Senior forward Niki Miles (unanimous)
Junior midfielder Anna Brandt (unanimous)
Senior midfielder Aly Feeley
Senior defender Izzy Rohr (unanimous)
Second team All-Ivy
Senior defender Sophie Davis
Honorable Mention All-Ivy
Junior attacks Erika Chung
Senior goalkeeper Kelly Van Hoesen
Brandt, Miles and Rohr all earned first-team All-Ivy for the second consecutive season, and this is Brandt's third All-Ivy honors in as many seasons as she was selected to the second team as a freshman in 2022. Feeley jumps to the first-place team after earning an honorable mention last season. Chung, Davis and Van Hoesen have also been recognized twice, once as a second-team selection and once with honorable mention.
About the All-Ivy honors
Izzy Rohr (DPOTY/first team) is only the second player in conference history to be named Defender of the Year twice since the awards ceremony in 2013; the other is former Penn All-America Meg Markham in 2014 and 2015. A third team Indoor lacrosse Midseason All-America selection, Rohr is second on the team and third among Ivy players in turnovers caused this season, with 24, and second among Ancient Eight players in turnovers caused per game in Ivy play (1.86). Rohr anchors a defense that ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 8.33 goals per game.
Anna Brandt (first team) is second on the team in goals (41) and draws (50) and third in points (42). Last year's Ivy League Midfielder of the Year is on a 21-goal, multi-point streak dating back to last season and has recorded multiple goals and multiple points in each of Penn's last 12 games, including a five-goal game, a trio of four -goal games and four hat-tricks. Among Ivy League players in conference play, Brandt ranks fourth in shots per game, sixth in DCs per game and eighth in goals per game. Only a junior, Brandtanander third team Indoor lacrosse Midseason All-America Selection already ranks eighth on Penn's all-time goals list and is tied for 20th on the all-time points list.
Aly Feeley (first team) is another stalwart of Penn's stellar draw control unit, finishing the regular season third on the team with 41 DCs. She had six draws in consecutive games against Georgetown and Michigan, and most recently picked up five in Penn's 13-6 win over then-No. 5 Loyola (Md.). Her lone goal came straight out of a tie against the Hoyas on March 12. Feeley is also fourth on the team with 19 goals and has 23 ground balls on the season.
Niki Miles (first team) led Penn in goals (44), points (63) and draws (76) during the regular season. Last year's Ivy League Forward of the Year has scored a goal in 35 straight games dating back to the 2022 season, and has a point in 39 games straight back to 2022. Additionally, Miles has scored multiple goals and recorded multiple points in 29 of Penn's last games. 30 games, the highlight coming on April 7 at Yale, when they were held to one goal. On March 24, the senior had 10 draw controls against Harvard, just the fifth time in history a Penn player reached double figures in that statistic. Among Ivy League players in conference play, Miles ranks fourth in DCs per game, fifth in shots per game, seventh in points per game and ninth in goals per game. She enters the postseason ninth on Penn's single-season scoring list, eleventh on the single-season points list, and currently sits fifth on the all-time goals list, sixth on the all-time points list, and tenth on the all-time points list. all time goals. -list of time aids.
***
Sophie Davis (second team) is another anchor on Penn's Eight defense, which leads the Quakers and the Ivy League in turnovers caused (26) with a per-game average that is second among Ancient Eight players (1.73). She also led the Red and Blue with 31 ground balls during the regular season. In Ivy play, Davis ranks third among Ivy players in CTs per game and eighth in GBs per game. Penn had a shutout streak of at least 15 minutes against 11 of its 15 opponents in the regular season this season, and nearly added a 12th opponent in its win over then No. 1 Maryland on March 27 with shutout streaks of 12:44, 12:31 and 11:09 against the Terps.
***
Erika Chung (honorable mention) leads Penn with 34 assists and is second on the team with 43 points. Her overall assist average per game (2.43) ranks third among Ivy League players and 19th nationally, and in Ivy Play the number jumps to 3.14, which is also third among Ancient Eight players. Chung set a program record for assists in a game when she dished out eight assists against Brown on April 20, and this season she also had five assists against Ivy regular season champions Yale and Columbia. Chung is eighth on Penn's single-season assist list, and even though she's only a junior, she's already sixth on the program's all-time assist chart with 75. In last Saturday's regular-season finale at Dartmouth, she got an assist and she became the 28th player. in program history to record 100 career points.
Kelly Van Hoesen (honorable mention) has played almost 5:24 in goal for the Quakers this season. She ranks second among Ivy League goaltenders in overall goals-against average (8.25) and has played nearly 700 more minutes than the only player ahead of her in the category. Her GAA is also fifth nationally. KVH also ranks second among Ivy goaltenders in overall save percentage (.446) and has had two double-digit save games, including 11 at Temple on Feb. 28 and 10 in the regular-season finale at Dartmouth on April 27. Van Hoesen also has eight turnovers and 20 ground balls this season.
Penn (12-3, 5-2 Ivy) is ranked 10th in the latest IWLCA national rankings, and 15th in the American Lacrosse Magazine poll, and will be the third seed at this weekend's Ivy League tournament at Yale. The Quakers will face second-seeded Princeton in the first semifinal Friday at 4 p.m., while the host Bulldogs will play fourth-seeded Harvard in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The finals will take place Sunday at noon, with the winner of that match earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
For the latest Penn women's lacrosse news, follow @PennWomensLax on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com.
#EarnEverything | #FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/4/30/seven-named-all-ivy-in-womens-lacrosse-rohr-repeats-as-defender-of-the-year.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Upcoming Shows and Events in Central Virginia
- Seven named All-Ivy in Women's Lacrosse; Rohr repeats as Defenseman of the Year
- Herb Granville, from the men's boutique | News, Sports, Jobs
- Enabling multidimensional energy transition with data and AI
- The Albanian calls for a debate on the blocking of misogynistic content on the Internet at the meeting of the national cabinet Violence against women and girls
- Turkey – World Food Programme/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Turkish Red Crescent Committee: Minimum Expenditure Basket after the Earthquake Disaster in Turkey – March 2024 – Turkey
- Kristi Noem had a shot at Trump's VP job before bragging about dog killing, sources say | US elections 2024
- “Congress is determined to give hard-earned wealth to their vote bank”: PM Modi writes letter to NDA Phase 3 candidates | News from India
- U.S. Treasury Department and IRS Issue Guidelines to Boost American Innovation and Reduce Aviation Sector Emissions
- Google is building a fart button into Android
- Ireland re-designates UK as 'safe country' for asylum seekers
- Sammy Hagar receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame