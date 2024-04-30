Seven named All-Ivy in Women's Lacrosse; Rohr repeats as Defenseman of the Year

PHILADELPHIA The Ivy League has announced the All-Ivy and postseason awards for the 2024 women's lacrosse season, and the University of Pennsylvania is well represented. The Quakers have four first-team All-Ivy honorees, including three unanimous selections by the coaches, one second-team All-Ivy pick, and two players who received honorable mention honors. In addition, senior for the second year in a row Izzy Rohr has been named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.

Click here for the Ivy League release!

Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year

Senior Izzy Rohr (unanimous)

First team All-Ivy

Senior forward Niki Miles (unanimous)

Junior midfielder Anna Brandt (unanimous)

Senior midfielder Aly Feeley

Senior defender Izzy Rohr (unanimous)

Second team All-Ivy

Senior defender Sophie Davis

Honorable Mention All-Ivy

Junior attacks Erika Chung

Senior goalkeeper Kelly Van Hoesen

Brandt, Miles and Rohr all earned first-team All-Ivy for the second consecutive season, and this is Brandt's third All-Ivy honors in as many seasons as she was selected to the second team as a freshman in 2022. Feeley jumps to the first-place team after earning an honorable mention last season. Chung, Davis and Van Hoesen have also been recognized twice, once as a second-team selection and once with honorable mention.

About the All-Ivy honors

Izzy Rohr (DPOTY/first team) is only the second player in conference history to be named Defender of the Year twice since the awards ceremony in 2013; the other is former Penn All-America Meg Markham in 2014 and 2015. A third team Indoor lacrosse Midseason All-America selection, Rohr is second on the team and third among Ivy players in turnovers caused this season, with 24, and second among Ancient Eight players in turnovers caused per game in Ivy play (1.86). Rohr anchors a defense that ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 8.33 goals per game.

Anna Brandt (first team) is second on the team in goals (41) and draws (50) and third in points (42). Last year's Ivy League Midfielder of the Year is on a 21-goal, multi-point streak dating back to last season and has recorded multiple goals and multiple points in each of Penn's last 12 games, including a five-goal game, a trio of four -goal games and four hat-tricks. Among Ivy League players in conference play, Brandt ranks fourth in shots per game, sixth in DCs per game and eighth in goals per game. Only a junior, Brandtanander third team Indoor lacrosse Midseason All-America Selection already ranks eighth on Penn's all-time goals list and is tied for 20th on the all-time points list.

Aly Feeley (first team) is another stalwart of Penn's stellar draw control unit, finishing the regular season third on the team with 41 DCs. She had six draws in consecutive games against Georgetown and Michigan, and most recently picked up five in Penn's 13-6 win over then-No. 5 Loyola (Md.). Her lone goal came straight out of a tie against the Hoyas on March 12. Feeley is also fourth on the team with 19 goals and has 23 ground balls on the season.

Niki Miles (first team) led Penn in goals (44), points (63) and draws (76) during the regular season. Last year's Ivy League Forward of the Year has scored a goal in 35 straight games dating back to the 2022 season, and has a point in 39 games straight back to 2022. Additionally, Miles has scored multiple goals and recorded multiple points in 29 of Penn's last games. 30 games, the highlight coming on April 7 at Yale, when they were held to one goal. On March 24, the senior had 10 draw controls against Harvard, just the fifth time in history a Penn player reached double figures in that statistic. Among Ivy League players in conference play, Miles ranks fourth in DCs per game, fifth in shots per game, seventh in points per game and ninth in goals per game. She enters the postseason ninth on Penn's single-season scoring list, eleventh on the single-season points list, and currently sits fifth on the all-time goals list, sixth on the all-time points list, and tenth on the all-time points list. all time goals. -list of time aids.

***

Sophie Davis (second team) is another anchor on Penn's Eight defense, which leads the Quakers and the Ivy League in turnovers caused (26) with a per-game average that is second among Ancient Eight players (1.73). She also led the Red and Blue with 31 ground balls during the regular season. In Ivy play, Davis ranks third among Ivy players in CTs per game and eighth in GBs per game. Penn had a shutout streak of at least 15 minutes against 11 of its 15 opponents in the regular season this season, and nearly added a 12th opponent in its win over then No. 1 Maryland on March 27 with shutout streaks of 12:44, 12:31 and 11:09 against the Terps.

***

Erika Chung (honorable mention) leads Penn with 34 assists and is second on the team with 43 points. Her overall assist average per game (2.43) ranks third among Ivy League players and 19th nationally, and in Ivy Play the number jumps to 3.14, which is also third among Ancient Eight players. Chung set a program record for assists in a game when she dished out eight assists against Brown on April 20, and this season she also had five assists against Ivy regular season champions Yale and Columbia. Chung is eighth on Penn's single-season assist list, and even though she's only a junior, she's already sixth on the program's all-time assist chart with 75. In last Saturday's regular-season finale at Dartmouth, she got an assist and she became the 28th player. in program history to record 100 career points.

Kelly Van Hoesen (honorable mention) has played almost 5:24 in goal for the Quakers this season. She ranks second among Ivy League goaltenders in overall goals-against average (8.25) and has played nearly 700 more minutes than the only player ahead of her in the category. Her GAA is also fifth nationally. KVH also ranks second among Ivy goaltenders in overall save percentage (.446) and has had two double-digit save games, including 11 at Temple on Feb. 28 and 10 in the regular-season finale at Dartmouth on April 27. Van Hoesen also has eight turnovers and 20 ground balls this season.

Penn (12-3, 5-2 Ivy) is ranked 10th in the latest IWLCA national rankings, and 15th in the American Lacrosse Magazine poll, and will be the third seed at this weekend's Ivy League tournament at Yale. The Quakers will face second-seeded Princeton in the first semifinal Friday at 4 p.m., while the host Bulldogs will play fourth-seeded Harvard in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The finals will take place Sunday at noon, with the winner of that match earning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

For the latest Penn women's lacrosse news, follow @PennWomensLax on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com.

#EarnEverything | #FightOnPenn