Dave Feits points from the Nebraska Footballs spring game

Due to a hectic sports weekend with the kids, I was unable to attend the Nebraska football games Red-White Spring Game, or even watch it live. I had to wait and watch the BTN broadcast later.

As I watched, a few things struck me:

Let's try not to overreact to a scrimmage.

I'll be honest: After Raiola hit Janiran Bonner for a sweet touchdown on his first drive, I started dreaming big.

The Kool-Aid flowed strong and sweet on Saturday. I've seen a lot of things that make me optimistic for fall. There were three capable quarterbacks! Fast, big play receivers! A useful running game!

But let's pause for a moment and remember how many defensive starters either sat out or played limited snaps. Notably, five Blackshirts who earned single-digit jersey numbers last fall (Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford, John Bullock and DeShon Singleton), plus Tommi Hill and other veterans. The defenders who did play were not allowed to touch the quarterbacks.

Remember: scrimmages are yin and yang.

If one unit excelled (Jacory Barney Jr. had a great kickoff return!), it means another unit struggled (NU needed a Tristan Alvano tackle to prevent a kickoff return touchdown).

Okay, with the disclaimer out of the way, let's refill our cups.

So that Raiola kid is pretty good.

What was your favorite Dylan Raiola moment? Does he go 4-4 on his first drive as a Husker? That beautiful touchdown against Bonner? The effortless deep ball to Lloyd? The physics-defying throw on a two-point conversion?

For me it was watching him pre-snap. He didn't look like a true freshman. He looked mature, comfortable and confident. Yes, there are a lot of sparklers, but it was hard not to be impressed by what you saw.

If this is what all five-star recruits look like, Nebraska should get a few more.

New quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas looks like a keeper.

Remember the 2023 version by Heinrich Haarberg? Great runner with a strong arm, but accuracy left something to be desired. While we pause to note that one spring scrimmage is a very small sample size, Haarberg was a combined 8-of-13 passing for 163 yards. I wonder how much of that is due to his new position coach.

More importantly, Haarberg showed better touch on short throws. Did anyone bet that he would be the only one of the three QBs NOT to throw an interception?

Daniel Kaelin – also a true freshman – also looked good. From what I saw, he will enter the fall as Plan C. But I would feel more comfortable with him playing than any other Plan C in recent memory. And I feel like his development is in good hands.

Aside from the quarterbacks, the highlight of the day was listening to Matt Rhule in the broadcast booth.

The Husker head coach spent most of the second quarter in the booth. While Rhule clearly used the time to sell his program (more on that later), he also provided great insights about his team, what they coach, and what he's looking for. It was surprisingly compelling for a scrimmage. There's a reason the networks wanted him after he was fired in Carolina.

Rhule has a great talent for pointing out little things and explaining why they can make a big difference. For example, he became frustrated with a defender who went low on a ball carrier in the red zone. Rhule wants them to “plop up” because if they go low, the runner can fall forward for extra distance. It's a small detail, but there will be a game where the defense gets a critical stop because of it.

The BTN broadcast — and especially Rhule's time in the booth — was an excellent sales pitch for Nebraska.

During the second quarter, the broadcast team (Larry Punteney and former Husker Kenny Bell) took turns throwing softballs. Rhule, a master communicator, kept knocking them out of the park. Among the topics discussed:

Nebraska's Multi-Sport Athletes. There's been a lot of talk about guys like Jaylen Lloyd and Jeremiah Charles, who compete on the NU track team, and Nash Hutmacher, who wrestled this past winter. Rhule made it clear that if you are talented enough to play multiple sports, he will support it.

The culture in Rhule's program, and how few guys have entered the transfer portal.

The new Tom Osborne Legacy Center and new weight room. Punteney brought up this subject when an injured player was being taken away on a cart. It was unfortunate – and unavoidable – timing. I appreciated that Rhule was concerned about his player, but he didn't pass up the opportunity to sell his new facility.

Kudos to Nebraska fans, including the 60,452 who came out at 11 a.m. for a game less than 24 hours after the tornadoes tore through the state.

If I'm a recruit – or the parent of one – Nebraska looked very attractive on that broadcast.

Tony White received on-the-job training.

Even though it was a scrimmage, BTN still did the “let's talk to the coach while the team goes to halftime” interview. But while Rhule was still on his way to the broadcast booth, that responsibility went to defensive coordinator Tony White.

White was a candidate for several head coaching jobs during the offseason. With his impressive resume, he's all but guaranteed to be a head coach in 2025. There are a lot of things White can do to prepare for his next career move, but practicing answering a sideline reporter's questions seconds into the quarter is tough. ends, when all you want to do is go to the locker room. I think this is one of those things that you just have to do unless you get the chance to do it during a scrimmage.

I wouldn't be surprised if Rhule made sure his stay in the press box was long enough to ensure White got a chance to speak.

As expected, White did excellently. A team will be really lucky to have him.

The play caller can contain his guys.

Several plays by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield ended with the ball in the hands of the position group he now coaches: tight ends. The stats from the spring games are a bit of a mixed bag (defensive lineman AJ Rollins was credited with two receptions), but there were about 180 receiving yards brought in by the tight ends.

It is logical. Thomas Fidone is a walking mismatch. Nate Boerkircher is a crafty veteran. Luke Lindenmeyer, Ismael Smith Flores and Ian Flynt are promising.

I'm not the only one who believes Nebraska has criminally underutilized its tight ends for most of this century. Nebraska has a nice room – led by a guy primed for a breakout season – and I'm sure no one knows that better than their position coach. And he just happens to call the plays.

Kenny Bell made me laugh.

The former Husker wide receiver, who served as a color commentator, did a good job Saturday. In a game where Nebraska threw a lot of passes, Bell offered some good insight into the intricacies of playing receiver. Bell was an excellent blocker in his day and was quick to draft current receivers active on the perimeter. But there was a moment during the second quarter that made me laugh.

As the cameras showed Tom Osborne, Matt Rhule (in the broadcast booth at the time) spoke about the reverence he had when he met the legendary coach for the first time. Bell responded with a story about meeting Osborne during his recruiting trip, wondering what TO must have been thinking when Bell — dressed in his signature Afro — entered the room.

While Bell's line, “Who is this boy?” – was a) certain NOT something you can say on TV and b) absolutely NOT what Osborne was thinking, it drove me crazy.