Table tennis: the World Table Tennis Contender Mendoza 2024 is coming





The best table tennis table in the world is coming to Mendoza for the first time. From May 27 to June 2, get off at the Aconcagua Arenathe WTT Contender, one of the most important track events in this sport. The best tennis players compete in Mendoza's impressive indoor stadium, in front of the fans in an unprecedented setting. Further the meeting give official points for the world rankings, days before the close of the qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Editorial selections 2 Related Tickets for the general public are now available and can be purchased via the planetaentrada.com platform. A token price has been set between $1000 and $3000 for purchasing tickets depending on the match day.. We want all fans and those who do not know the sport to be able to come and enjoy a unique show, FATM President Fernando Joffr explained. In that sense, the Federation has established this Admission will be free for children under 12 years old. There will be more than 100 athletes from different continents making up the competition line-up. To date, Argentina has 13 representative athletes, including Gastón Alto from Mendoza, who will participate in a domestic competition for the last time. Now that the WTT in Mendoza is over, he will become part of the technical staff of the senior and youth men's teams. Also another native of Mendoza will be present: Santiago Lorenzo (number 79 in the world rankings) who demonstrate their playing quality with the aim of scoring points towards Paris 2024. About WTT candidate Mendoza 2024

The WTT series is the professional table tennis series. The events combine sports and entertainment, offering a global calendar of the world's best players and offering fans an innovative and engaging 360 experience all year round. In Grand Smashes, Champions and Contender Series events, stars inspire future generations of players as they fight to qualify for the season-ending WTT finals and be crowned World No. 1 at the end of the year. For the latest news, videos and information, visit https://worldtabletennis.com/home

