Critic Says Noem's Job Ad Campaign Should Be As Dead As Cricket After Dog Scandal • South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noems' celebrity has fueled a national hiring campaign, but some think her newfound infamy could doom it.
However, the state agency managing the campaign says there will be no change in direction.
The future of Noem's starring role in South Dakota's $9 million Freedom works here ad campaign sparks discussion after her revealed in a forthcoming book that years ago she shot and killed her young dog named Cricket. She wrote that the dog disrupted a hunting trip and exhibited aggressive behavior, including killing chickens.
The incident has drawn a barrage of negative attention from both sides of the political spectrum, leading some to question the appropriateness of Noem's role as the face of the state's effort to attract new workers.
The cost of job ads starring Noem rises to $9 million
This has blown up in her face, said Mike Card, a political science professor at the University of South Dakota. I think this ends the campaign as it is.
Card said it was a stupid idea to make one person the face of the hiring campaign because any problem with that person could be the cause The limited lifespan of ad dollars is extra short-lived.
The national campaign features Noem in a series of video ads, in which he works in a variety of high-demand jobs. It was launched to strengthen the state's workforce by showcasing the benefits of living and working in South Dakota, targeting potential residents of other states.
The campaign aimed to capitalize on the national name and image recognition Noem built during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she drew praise and scorn for keeping the state largely open and recruiting then-President Donald Trump for a fireworks show on Mount Rushmore. Prior to last week, Trump had acknowledged that he was considering Noem as a running mate in this year's presidential election.
But the governor's disclosure of the dog killing, which she shared in her upcoming book: No returnhas influenced her brand. Google trends suggests the incident has led to more people Googling the governor than ever before.
Noem's government is responding
Yet the Governor's Office of Economic Development, which manages the Freedom Works Here campaign, is holding firm.
Governor Noem and her commitment to our state have propelled this campaign to an unprecedented level, said office spokesperson Sarah Ebeling. We currently have no plans to make any changes to Freedom Works Here.
Noem's spokesman, Ian Fury, did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday.
On Sunday, as reactions to the dog story exploded on the Internet, Noem tried to defend himself on X (formerly Twitter).
“What I have learned from my years of public service, especially leading South Dakota through COVID, is that people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don't shy away from tough challenges,” Noem wrote. “I hope everyone who reads this book will understand that I am always working to make the best decisions possible for the people in my life.”
She added: “South Dakota law states that dogs that attack and kill livestock can be put down.”
Republican lawmakers are divided over ad campaign
Critics claim that the incident does not match the hospitable image that the state wants to project. One of those critics is Noem's fellow Republican state Rep. Scott Odenbach of Spearfish, who previously criticized Noem's use of the Future Fund to pay for most of the Freedom Works Here campaign. The Future Fund arises from a tax on employers.
You really can't make this up, Odenbach said. This PR crisis provides the governor with the perfect opportunity to pause and reflect now that the VP slot appears to be mercifully off the table about whether continued self-promotion with taxpayer Future Fund money benefits anyone comes. An immediate course correction would be advisable.
What Noems heard around the world speaks volumes about her approach to problems
Chairman of the State Freedom Caucus Rep. Aaron Aylward, R-Harrisburg, agrees. He thinks people interested in a transition to a tax-efficient state, a major highlight of the ad campaign, would be able to find that information without ads starring the governor.
People will move here regardless, Aylward said. We no longer need these economic development programs promoted with taxpayer dollars. People are moving here based on the great things South Dakota already has to offer.
Not all Republican lawmakers are willing to give up Freedom Works Here.
Like thousands of South Dakotans, I consider my fur children permanent, irreplaceable members of my family, said Sen. Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen. I certainly hope that the next phase will not emphasize the need for vets, but the Freedom Works Here campaign aims to educate skilled workers across the country about the endless opportunities available to them and their families in South Dakota are. That message is true and resonates with Americans, regardless of the messenger.
'As Dead as Cricket'
Meanwhile, Democrats in South Dakota are having a field day.
Drey Samuelson, who spent many years as chief of staff to Democratic former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson, said these are the kind of PR crises that ruin a political brand for life.
I think it will stick, he said, explaining that people don't have to know anything about politics to have a strong opinion about a governor who kills her dog. She has become a laughing stock. Even Fox news laughs at her.
He said it's not wise to make Cruella Kristi a reference to the fictional dog hater Cruella de Vil who continues to sell South Dakota to American workers.
As for the future of the Freedom Works Here campaign, Samuelson says, I think it's as dead as Cricket.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated since original publication to clarify Mike Card's statements.
