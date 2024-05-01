SEC, Big Ten develop revenue sharing plan with players in potential milestone in college athletics





The SEC and Big Ten are at the center of developing a player revenue sharing plan that will redefine college athletics for the future, CBS Sports has learned. The still-unrefined proposal – currently going by the name “Modern Model” – would not only share revenue with players, but perhaps also help settle the issues. House vs. NCAA lawsuit that will go to trial in January 2025. The antitrust suit is a class action complaint alleging that the NCAA and power conferences conspired to eliminate athlete compensation. The lawsuit continues biggest hurdle for programs in planning the future of college athletics. The settlement money alone could cost universities between $15 million and $20 million. Athletic directors are frustrated trying to figure out how to realign their budgets or otherwise account for a payment of that magnitude. ESPN reported Monday night that the Power Four conferences are in “deep discussions” about a revenue-sharing plan. It is not clear where the income would come from and how it would be distributed. Sources told CBS Sports that the revenue sharing idea came from ongoing discussions between Power Four executives. In February, the SEC and Big Ten announced a joint advisory group to address the future of college athletics. HouseThe plaintiff's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, had no comment when reached, either on the plan or the prospect of settling the lawsuit. “It's something that [schools] I hope they can turn to Kessler and say, 'Here's something we're proposing as the future model. Do you want to consider this as the future part of your case?'' a source familiar with the discussions said. The House The lawsuit claims college athletes are entitled to a share of television revenue and money from their likenesses appearing in past video games. Because this is an antitrust case, the damages claimed can be tripled. If the case goes to a jury and the NCAA loses, the association could be on the hook for at least $4.2 billion. USA today quoted a sports economics expert on behalf of the plaintiffs as saying that 7,000 current and former athletes would be entitled to that money. “This is the case that could end the NCAA,” sports lawyer Mit Winter told CBS Sports. Since at least July 2021, major college athletics have been in neutral mode as NIL emerged as a largely unchecked way to compensate players. Additionally, multiple lawsuits and court rulings have been filed against the NCAA. The landmark Alston vs. NCAA This ruling effectively stripped the NCAA of its ability to even oversee compensation. The association faces at least three other major antitrust lawsuits. The SEC and Big Ten have increasingly taken over the sport as not only leading stakeholders, but leaders, period. This was further proven by their recent demand to receive a combined 58% of the College Football Playoff media revenue rights beginning in 2026. The conferences' teams have combined to acquire 29 of the 40 CFP slots during the first 10 years of the playoff.

