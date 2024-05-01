USA Table Tennis | Zhang and Wang earn titles at the 2024 USATT Pacific Regional Championships





The Orange County Table Tennis Academy (OCTTA) in Fountain Valley, CA, became the premier table tennis destination in the US last weekend. The Southern California club attracted 276 players who competed in 25 singles and 3 doubles events over three days of intense competition. With a generous prize pool of over $10,000 and beautiful glass prizes in store for the champions, the tournament, carefully orchestrated by Dr. Tuan Le and his wife Helen, a real delight for those present. Dominance defined by Pacific Men's and Women's Champions Xiang Jing Zhang showed sheer dominance in the men's singles as he tore through the competition to flawlessly capture the title without conceding a single match, triumphing over Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) player Johan Hagberg in back-to-back matches (Seattle Spinners). Likewise, Yixiao Wang reflected this performance by sailing the Women's Singles Tournament without dropping a match to secure the coveted title. Exciting setbacks and triumphs in youth divisions In the U19 Girls division, OCTTA's Tiana Piyadasa (2059) stunned top seed Kayleigh Cui (2193) in a thrilling upset. A similar story unfolded in the U19 Boys event, with Ethan Liu (2393) capturing the championship after defeating Alex Luo (2395), the number one seed. However, Luo showed resilience to bounce back to claim the Boys U17 title. Rising prodigy Sophia Chen, aged just 12, from the 888 Table Tennis Center demonstrated her prowess by dominating the youth categories and emerging victorious in both the U17 Girls and Girls U15 events. This tournament served as invaluable preparation for California's top junior players, many of whom are ready to compete in the upcoming 2024 US Junior Team Trials – Part 2 (hosted at the 888 Table Tennis Center May 24-27), while also collecting crucial points. towards the newly established USATT Ranking System. Top seeds shine in senior divisions In the O40 men's singles category, top seed Vinay Chandra of Colorado clinched the title by triumphing over Guo Hui Lu in the final. The O50 Men's Singles reflected this pattern, with top seed Chi-Sun Chui securing the gold medal by beating Tri Dinh in a gripping final. More regional championship events in May The month of May includes exciting regional championships across the country. The USATT Southwest Championships will take place at the Houston International Table Tennis Academy (May 10-12), with registrations still open. The following weekend (May 17-19), the Broward Table Tennis Club will host the USATT Southeast Championships, while Spin and Smash will host the USATT Midwest Championships. The USATT Northeast Championships will take center stage at the Westchester Table Tennis Center June 15-16 to conclude the regional series.

