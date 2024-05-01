WBBL tournament shortened, new competition, Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, Ellyse Perry, Christina Matthews, women's cricket in Australia

Sports
One of the ambitions of a new action plan for women's cricket in Australia is to ensure the WBBL retains its place as the most competitive T20 league in the world. And an important cog is that a reduction in the number of matches will ultimately benefit competition.
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said the decision to shorten the competition to bring it in line with the length of the BBL season will ensure the competition remains at the forefront of women's cricket.
It follows feedback from a number of Australia's leading international players who stated that with the calendar busier than ever, it was no longer necessary for the competition to last as long as in the past.
By reducing the WBBL to 40 matches, CA should be able to maximize the talent participating in the tournament while minimizing scheduling issues, with some matches being played in mid-week at suburban grounds with few fans.
As part of the Women and Girls Action Plan, which was launched at the MCG on Tuesday with lofty ambitions for the next decade, CA will introduce another T20 competition to give domestic cricketers the opportunity to play more regularly.
This will see the average wage for female cricketers increase by eight percent to $163,322 for the 2024-2025 season.
It's really about ensuring that every WBBL game is an elite proposition that can be seen by as many people as possible. With the schedule over the past few seasons, we've had midweek games in the afternoon with everyone in school and at work, Hockley said.
What this allows us to do is really optimize that schedule. And with the additional domestic opportunities we have announced today, it gives those who may have been in the wider WBBL teams, but are not getting regular game time, more T20 opportunities and can really make a case for higher honours.
So I think the WBBL is the best, most competitive domestic T20 league in the world for elite female players and we want to make sure it stays that way.
Champion cricketer Ellyse Perry believes the move is a good one given the changing nature of the sport, with opportunities to play internationally increasing every year.
“I think the opportunity to optimize the WBBL this season was very important because of what was discussed in terms of attendance, being able to host matches at the right times (and) maximizing the opportunities with TV and broadcasting,” she said.
And as a result, the reduction in WBBL has really allowed us to give girls who play state cricket even more of an opportunity to play matches (with an additional competition).
This is accompanied by an increase in pay, meaning that girls had the opportunity to earn more money during the season. It's another big step in the right direction when it comes to a fully professional domestic game.
When you consider that, it's a really good step and one that's relevant to such a busy schedule this year, and I'm sure those things will continue to develop as the landscape changes.
Former Australian wicketkeeper Christine Matthews, who recently completed a long stint as CEO of the WACA, said the move would help grow the number of professional cricketers across the country and provide a boost to talented girls and women.
For me, one of the successes of the programs, from a state perspective, is ensuring that our state players also become full-time, fully paid athletes, she said.
They train full time now, but they just don't get paid full time, but because they want to be the best they can be, they don't want to be distracted by a job. The pay they get is very good, but it is not considered full-time.
Hockley said that under the new action plan, CA will look to increase the number of WBBL matches in major stadiums.
We certainly thought the stadium series was a great start last season, a great step in the right direction, he said.
We would like the stadium series to be as big as possible and ultimately what we want to get to is that we were not talking about a stadium series, but just about Big Bash Cricket, (with) women's and men's (matches) in the beautiful stadiums that we have in this country.
