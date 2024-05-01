Sports
5 storylines to follow for spring football in Polk County
The unofficial start of the 2024 high school football season begins this week with spring football practices, and the first indication is that many of the top players fans will see in the fall will also be on the field over the next two years.
While there are still talented seniors, especially at quarterback, there is something of a youth movement happening among some top teams. The top prospect in the state is Lakeland's Malik Morris in the class of 2026.
There will be plenty of stories to explore as spring practice turns into summer practice and then fall practice, but here are five stories to watch as spring begins.
From tackling machines to pocket artists:Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Defense
Enough:Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Offense
Who will be Lakeland's new playmakers?
Lakeland picked up 63 percent of its rushing yards and 93 percent of its receiving yards from last season's state championship team, so identifying their replacements will be one of the priorities this spring. The candidates include players who can continue to be playmakers after this season, including at quarterback.
Starting quarterback Zander Smith will be out this spring as he recovers from shoulder surgery, so the entire offense will have a new look. The starting running back could come down to rising senior Jordan Henderson and rising junior Ja'Darius Dobie, who rushed for 285 yards and 409 yards, respectively, in 2023. And both will be pushed by Steward Butler Jr., whose father rushed for 2,934 yards. yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior for Lakeland in 2010.
Defensive back Shanard Clower will be moved to wide receiver, where he had 10 receptions last year in spot duty. Zion Dukes and Jerry Thomas both have huge upside.
“We actually feel good about the position,” Lakeland coach Frazier said.
Jackson Peeples, a 6-foot-10 rising junior, and Caleb McFarland, who was the JV starter last year, will look to use the spring to get a head start on becoming Smith's successor.
Who will replace Johnquae Richardson at Lake Wales?
Nearly all of Lake Wales' playmakers, with the exception of 1,000-yard rusher Rashad Orr, return this season after releasing a slew of talented young playmakers, including Gabriel LeGrande and Kanelius Purdy. Coupled with the return of starting quarterback Brycen Levitiotis and the starting offensive line from the state championship team, the offense should be explosive. Assiah Williams, a rising junior, will be a leading candidate to succeed Orr.
However, the big loss comes on defense, where Johnquae Richardson, The Ledger's Big School Defensive Player of the Year, dominated at linebacker.
“It's going to be difficult to replace him,” Lake Wales coach Tavaris Johnson said. “I don't think we can replace him, but there will definitely be some new guys coming in.”
One of the players who could emerge is Sumari Wilson, who joined from Haines City last year. Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound player who also plays quarterback and is expected to emerge as an impact player.
Watch out for this Winter Haven trio
Winter Haven is another team that returns one of the county's top quarterbacks in John Kostuch, but will be surrounded by a new cast of playmakers. Returning players account for just 119 of the 1,146 rushing yards and just 267 of the 1,148 receiving yards from 2023.
Still, two of the top three players that second-year coach Carl White expects to make an immediate impact are wide receivers Jordan Tarver and Cassidy Irvin. Tarver, just a sophomore, currently runs track and won the district title in the 400 meters. Irvin, also a sophomore, finished 16th in the 100 at the district meet, but also raced with Tarver in the 4×100 who finished second.
The third player to watch is James Tullis, a 6-2, 220-pound outside linebacker.
Bartow offense gets a new look with new OC as QB battle looms
One of Tyler Eden's goals at Bartow was to get more help from his staff and he found that in new offensive coordinator Jon Chhay, who spent the past two seasons in St. Petersburg. Chhay, a former college coach, led an offense that helped St. Petersburg win 15 games over the past two seasons after going 1-9 in 2021.
One of the first tasks is finding a new quarterback; senior Blake Johnson and junior Ethan Browis will battle for the starting spot. Johnson saw action in two games last season, and Browis in one, when starter KJ Valentine was out.
Five new head coaches
Fort Meade's Jemelle Cornelius was the longest-tenured coach at the same school last season at 15 seasons following the retirement of Lakeland's Bill Castle, but now that honor goes to Johnson, who is entering his 11th season at the helm of Lake Wales. Cornelius was one of five head coaches to resign, so it's a new era for those schools.
- Maurice Russell took over from Cornelius. Russell, a three-sport athlete who also played basketball and baseball, graduated from Fort Meade in 2012 and played college football at UCF. He was The Ledger's Small School Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.
- Jermain King took over for Ryan Mills at Lake Region. King, who earned a master's degree in education from Ohio University, is a former offensive coordinator at Sebring, head coach at Kingdom Prep in 2018 and spent the past two years as dean at Lake Region.
- Auburndale graduate Antonio Thomas replaced Kyle Sasser at his alma mater. Thomas was a wrestling coach and assistant football coach under Sasser. In high school, he was an offensive and defensive lineman and was a first-team all-county selection. He also wrestled and threw the shot put in track and field.
- Former Kathleen coach Anthony Troutman has taken over for Patrick Smith at Tenoroc. He was an assistant under Smith last season and has been an assistant under Richard Tate for the past three seasons since resigning at Kathleen.
- Gabe Walker, who played football as a freshman at Lakeland, replaced Clint Miller at Santa Fe Catholic. Walker finished his high school career at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden and graduated from Savannah State. During a break from college, he was an assistant coach at Santa Fe under Joe Faiola in 2018.
