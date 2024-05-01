Huskies bats get hot in Split with cardinals

Next game: University of Miami (OH) 4-5-2024 | 1:00 pm Be able to. 04 (Sat) / 1:00 PM University of Miami (OH) History

DeKALB, Illinois.The bats got hot this afternoon at Mary M. Bell Field as the Northern Illinois University Huskies softball program totaled 23 hits on the day. The Huskies won the first game of the day 9-2 before dropping the second game of the series 11-7 in Mid-American Conference action against the Ball State University Cardinals.

The four home runs in the first game tied the NIU single-game home run record. The last time the Huskies hit four home runs in one game was against DePaul on April 20, 2022.

With today's games, the Huskies move to 18-31 on the season and 9-16 in MAC play.

“Our bats were hot today and we got off to a great offensive start. Unfortunately, we couldn't dig ourselves out of a hole in the second game,” said the NIU head coach. Christina Sutcliffe . “I am proud of the fight and effort the team made today to come back in the second match. Ellis (Erickson) continues to do a great job for us on both sides of the ball. We'll get back to work tomorrow and get ready for Miami this weekend.”

Recap of Game One (NIU 9, Ball State 2)

Madison Matthews (Yuma, Ariz./Cibola) belted her first home run of the day in the bottom half of the inning, sending the ball to left field. The Huskies loaded the bases before collecting their third out of the inning.

Caitlyn Shumaker (Bellefontaine, Ohio/Bellefontaine) hit the first of three home runs in the third inning for the Huskies, sending her seventh home run of the season past center field. In her second at-bat, Mathews hit a home run to center field for back-to-back home runs. Avery Carnahan (Johnston, Iowa/Johnston) reached base on a single, then scored Alana Powell's (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy) first home run as a Huskie.

The Cardinals recorded their first home run of the game to start the fourth inning. The Cardinals added their second and final run of the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the same inning.

Ellis Erickson (Lutz, Fla./Freedom) doubled for the first hit of the fourth inning for the Huskies, moving into the top-5 of the NIU doubles season record book. Shumaker had an RBI bunt single to bring home Erickson for the Huskies' sixth run of the game. A 2 RBI single by Mathews brought home Shumaker and Fiona Crane (Evergreen Park, Illinois/Mother McAuley).

She hit her third triple of the season, Jenna Turner (Marengo, Ill./Marengo) started the Huskies with a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Turner scored the final run of the game for the Huskies on a sacrifice fly by Shumaker.

Danielle Stewart (Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln-Way East) walked one in the first three innings and recorded four early strikeouts. Stewart issued a total of five walks in the game and allowed just four hits to Ball State.

Game Two Recap (NIU 7, Ball State 11)

Starting in the third inning, Ball State scored four straight runs to take a 4-0 lead over the Huskies. The Cardinals ended the top of the third inning with a three-run home run and recorded seven runs on seven hits.

Shumaker put the Huskies on the board in the bottom half of the third frame, scoring on Carnahan's RBI single.

The Cardinals added three more runs in the fourth, scoring on a 3 RBI double after consecutive errors by the Huskie defense.

With her ninth home run of the season, Erickson hit a two-run home run to bring home the score Courtney James (Fishers, Ind./Fishers). Stewart and Shumaker reached on back-to-back singles before Mathews reached on a base-to-point to load the bases for the Huskies. Carnahan hit a 2 RBI single through the middle of the field to send Shumaker and Stewart across home plate.

The Huskie pitching staff did not allow a hit in the fifth or sixth frames as Turner and Stewart had back-to-back singles in the bottom of the sixth for the Huskies.

An RBI single in the top of the seventh inning scored the final run of the game for Ball State and marked the eleventh run of the game.

Emma Giese (Kenosha, Wis./Indian Trail) scored the Huskies' sixth run of the game, coming home on Turner's RBI single to left field. Erickson, whose 20th double of the season sent Giese to third, scored on Stewart's RBI sacrifice fly for the Huskies' final run of the game.

Huskie Notes

Mathews joins Shumaker as the only other Huskie to record two home runs in the same game this season. Shumaker had a pair of home runs against Ohio on 4/6.

Erickson's two doubles matches in today's matches move her into a three-way tie for the all-time doubles list. Erickson joins Katie Keller (2022) and Jill Justin (1987) with 20 doubles in one season.

Powell has recorded back-to-back firsts in her debut season, nailing her first triple against Bowling Green and her first home run in the first game against Ball State.

Shumaker and Mathews are the only Huskies to record two runs in the first game.

In the second game, Shumaker and Erickson were the only Huskie to score multiple runs.

The Huskies will host Miami (OH) for a three-game series beginning May 4 with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. The Huskies close the regular season on May 5 at noon against Miami.