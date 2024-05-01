No. 9 Women's tennis receives bids for the 2024 NCAA singles and doubles championships





Austin No. 9 Texas Women's Tennis received two bids for singles, one for doubles and an alternate for doubles for the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Senior #20 Angel Rapolu and graduate #40 Sasnouskaya asked were chosen for singles, while the No. 22 duo was senior Taisiya Pachkaleva and junior Sabina Zeynaolva was selected in doubles, and the No. 37 pair of Rapolu and Sasnouskaya were seeded while alternating first doubles. The field consists of 64 singles and 32 doubles teams and will be played May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, following the team championship. This will be Rapolu's first appearance in the singles championship, while Sasnouskaya has competed each of the past two years while at Old Dominion, reaching the second round in 2023 and the round of 16 in 2022. Rapolu is 35-5 overall this year in the singles. with an 18-2 record in dual matches and a 7-2 mark in the Big 12, while Sasnouskaya is 19-13 overall, 11-7 in dual matches and 6-2 in the Big 12. Sasnouskaya also received a bid to the last two doubles championships with the Monarchs, advancing to the second round both years. Should Sasnouskaya and Rapolu enter the doubles from their position as alternates, it will also be Rapolu's first appearance in it. This season, Sasnouskaya and Rapolu are 14-6 combined coming into dual match play while posting a 10-2 record in Big 12 play. For Zeynalova, it is her second career selection for the doubles draw after being chosen with Charlotte Chavatipon however, last year the duo withdrew before playing. It is Pachkaleva's first career selection. The combination of Zeynalova and Pachkaleva has produced an 8-4 record this year, all at No. 1 in doubles matches. Texas opens the team tournament as the ninth seed at home against No. 45 Harvard on Saturday at 1:00 PM CT at the Texas Tennis Center. Should the Longhorns advance, the second round game will take place Sunday at 1:00 PM CT against the winner of No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 38 Illinois.

