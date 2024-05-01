No. 20/22 Softball rides Keleher Cycle to 6-1 win over Boston College





Next game: Lehigh 4-5-2024 | 12.00 ESPN+ Be able to. 04 (Sat) / 12:00 Lehigh History BOSTON Marked by senior Lauren Keleher's career performance at the plate and a strong defensive performance from the middle infielders, Boston University's No. 20/22 nationally ranked softball team posted a 6-1 home victory over ACC rival Boston College on Tuesday afternoon. Extending their undefeated home streak to 32 games, the Terriers improve to 46-4-1, while the Eagles fall to 26-22. Keleher started the game with a leadoff single on the first pitch and would bat in order for the cycle, collecting a career-high five RBIs along the way. Graduated student Allison Boaz (17-1) kept BC's bats at bay for the second consecutive season with just four hits allowed, and sophomore Kasey Ricard scored five strikeouts to earn her second save of the year. Sophomore Brooke Deppiesse also delivered a highlight performance, going 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three assists at second. Senior Kayla Roncin also provided strong short-yardage defensive fielding, posting four assists along with a tap on the Eagles' stolen base attempt. HOW IT HAPPENED After a runner was caught stealing in the first inning, the Eagles lined into a double play in the top of the second.

The Terriers took the lead for good during the bottom half as a senior Lauren Net led off with a single through the left side and took second to graduate student Audrey Sellers single to short and scored on Keleher's two-RBI double to left center.

led off with a single through the left side and took second to graduate student single to short and scored on Keleher's two-RBI double to left center. BC responded with back-to-back two-out doubles in the third to cut the lead in half, but would never let a runner reach third again.

Deppiesse cut the lead to two runs by driving a 1-0 pitch down the left field line for the solo home run in the bottom half.

Sellers scored again in the fourth, earning a walk and scoring on Keleher's RBI triple to center.

Ricard came into the circle to start the fifth and collected a pair of strikeouts.

After leaving both Deppiesse (double) and Coker (walk) in scoring position in the fifth, the Terriers put the game away an inning later, with Boaz earning a leadoff walk and scoring on Keleher's deep two-run homer to right.

Ricard sealed the win with back-to-back strikeouts. NEXT ONE The Terriers stay home and close out the regular season by hosting Lehigh in a Patriot League weekend series on May 4-5.

BU is currently one game ahead of the Mountain Hawks in the PL standings.

