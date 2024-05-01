Sports
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Madrid | ATP tour
Match report
Alcaraz resists Struff in replay of the Madrid final in 2023
Number 3 in the world is chasing the third consecutive title in the Spanish capital
April 30, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory against Jan-Lennard Struff in Madrid.
By ATP staff
Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to his limits at the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday, but found answers when he needed to to beat the resilient Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(4) in a repeat of last year's final.
The two-time defending champion is aiming to become the first player in history to win three titles in a row at the ATP Masters 1000 event. After not dropping a set in his first two matches, Alcaraz was tested by the big-serving German at Manolo Santana Stadium in a fourth-round thriller.
The 20-year-old produced his best set of the tournament and took the opener, showing great sense to pull Struff forward. However, the 34-year-old Struff recovered from a collapse in the second set to level. Alcaraz then recovered from wasting four match points at 5-3 in the third set to eventually advance to his fifth match point after two hours and 50 minutes.
“Honestly, this match reminds me of last year's match,” Alcaraz said. “It was quite difficult from the first point to the last. It was a great fight and it was difficult. It was difficult for me to deal with my emotions, to deal with certain moments, difficult moments in the match. Serving for the match, it was very difficult for me after that 40/0, but I'm very happy that in the end it didn't affect me with my game, with my mentality. That's all that matters and I'm very happy about it ultimately achieve victory.”
The Spaniard hit powerfully but sometimes erratically with his forehand against the German, who refused to go away. The 20-year-old failed to seal the 5-3 victory, leading 40/0 on serve in the decider, but came into his own again in the tiebreak to advance. The home favorite was backed by vocal home support and let out a huge roar after taking his 18th tour-level victory of the year.
“I have to thank the people here for their support until the last point,” Alcaraz added. “I think it was a great support after the difficult moments I had at the end of the third set. I think they pushed me not to give up and to keep fighting. I'm going to say this victory is thanks to them. Well, and it's incredible to have this audience behind me.”
Alcaraz has a tournament record of 15-1 and will continue the quest for his 14th crown at tour level and sixth at ATP Masters 1000 level when he meets seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.
Earlier this year, Alcaraz won his second Indian Wells title before being forced to miss the clay-court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona due to a right arm injury. The number 3 on the PIF ATP rankings is playing with strength in Madrid, but looks at ease during his first three matches.
Struff reached the final in Madrid last year as a lucky loser, entering the match against Alcaraz having won his past six matches, culminating in his title run in Munich. The 34-year-old swung freely and implemented his brand of 'big-man tennis' against Alcaraz, firing 10 aces. However, the world number 24 could not find his way through and fell to 1-3 in the pair's Lexus ATP Head2Head series.
Did you know?
Alcaraz is 24-0 on Spanish clay since the beginning of 2022, after also winning the title twice in Barcelona.
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-struff-madrid-2024-tuesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
