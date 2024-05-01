University of Minnesota Athletics

The Minnesota men's hockey team announced the eight team awards to be presented annually during the 2023-2024 campaign.

John Mariucci MVP Award – Jaxon Nelson

Billed as the “Godfather of Minnesota Hockey,” John Mariucci (Eveleth, Minnesota) was a two-sport athlete (hockey and football) at the University of Minnesota before returning to his alma mater as head coach of Gopher Hockey from 1952-1955 . and 1956-1966 (taking a year off to lead the U.S. Olympic team to a silver medal in 1956). As a player, Mariucci was a First Team All-American and team captain for Gopher Hockey in 1940, leading the Maroon & Gold to the 1940 National AAU Tournament title with a perfect 18-0-0 record. Mariucci also helped the Gopher football program win a national title in 1940. After college, Mariucci played in 223 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks. Mariucci, who died in 1987, was inducted into the inaugural class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1973 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 1985.

Nelson had his best year for the Maroon and Gold during his final season in Dinkytown, including a nod to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team. The graduate student served as co-captain and played in all 39 games, finishing the year with career highs in goals (19) and points (31) while recording double-digit assists (12) for the third time. He scored his first and only hat trick as a Gopher to open the final regular season series with No. 16 Michigan and scored three of the team's six goals at the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional, including the game winner against Omaha.

Mike Crupi Award for Most Determined Player – Oliver Moore

Mike Crupi (St. Paul, Minnesota) helped St. Paul Johnson win the 1963 Minnesota State High School Tournament before appearing twice for the Gophers in 1966 and 1967. The attacker recorded 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) and 128 penalty minutes. in 54 career games. His 27 penalty minutes against Michigan on January 13, 1967 remain the program's record for penalty minutes in a single game. Crupi died as a result of a car accident at the age of 22 in 1969 while playing professional hockey.

Moore landed on the B1G All-Freshman Team after scoring 33 points in 39 games during his first season of college hockey, ranking fourth offensively for Minnesota and 17th in rookie scoring in the NCAA. He scored a team-best 21 points in 21 games as the calendar turned to 2024, helped by 15 points in a career-long eight-game streak from Jan. 8 to Feb. 2, the longest streak by a Gopher ever. year. Moore recorded nine multi-point performances, including a career-high three assists on opening night against the Tommies and a pair of multi-goal games against Michigan State and Michigan.

Frank Pond Rookie of the Year Award – Sam Rinzel

Frank Pond (Two Harbors, Minnesota) was Pride on Ice's third captain during the 1923-24 season and led Minnesota to a 13-1-0 record as conference champions. Pond later became the program's head coach for five seasons from 1930-1935 and led the Maroon and Gold to a 46-24-4 record behind the bench. Vijver died in 1993.

Rinzel was a playmaker from his spot along the blueline, leading the team with 26 assists, which ranked second in the NCAA among freshman defensemen, and a plus-23 rating this season. He burst onto the scene for the Maroon and Gold with a multi-assist effort in his collegiate debut against St. Thomas and finished the year with seven multi-point performances to earn All-Big Ten Second Team and B1G All-Freshman Team honors. He skated in all 39 games for the Gophers and posted a season-long five-game point streak from Jan. 8 to 20, totaling 12 assists with three career-best three-assist performances during that span.

Elwin “Doc” Romnes Leadership and Sportsmanship Award – Mason Nevers

Elwin “Doc” Romnes (White Bear Lake, Minnesota) coached the Maroon & Gold for five seasons between 1947 and 1952 after a successful playing career at St. Thomas that led to Romnes being one of only two Americans in the NHL in 1927. He made four career Stanley Cup Final appearances, winning the Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1934 and 1938. In 403 career NHL games, Romnes served just 46 penalty minutes and earned the Lady Byng Trophy in 1936. Romnes succeeded. away in 1984.

Nevers served as an alternate captain for Minnesota during his senior season and returned from injury to play in the final 35 games, establishing the team as an essential leader in the locker room and on the ice. He scored in double figures for the third year in a row, finishing with 15 points on three goals and 12 assists, with a career-high, plus-16 rating. He did most of his offensive production in conference action, while scoring 12 points in 24 Big Ten appearances. Nevers was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team for the third time in his Maroon and Gold careers.

Dr. V. George Nagobad's Unsung Hero Award – Karel Vis

Dr. V. George Nagobads (Riga, Latvia) remains one of American hockey's greatest influencers of his era. Nagobads served as Gopher Hockey's team physician from 1958 until his retirement in 1992, helping Minnesota to the program's first three national titles in 1974, 1976 and 1979. In 1978, Herb Brooks accepted the trophy that Nagobads donated to the program and founded the annual Dr. George Nagobad's Unsung Hero Award. However, his greatest contributions to hockey in the United States may have been on the international stage. Nagobads was named team physician for five U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey teams (1968, 1972, 1980, 1984 and 1988); including the “Miracle on Ice” team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid and the silver medal-winning 1972 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team that competed in Sapporo. Nagobads was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003 as part of the 1980 US Olympic team and was later honored individually by the organization in 2010.

Fish showed his ultra-competitive nature in helping the Gophers to another 20-plus win campaign, playing all but one game as a senior. He finished the year with three points, all assists, including a multi-point performance in a home win over Penn State to start the Big Ten Conference Tournament. That night he was a career-best plus-4, finishing the quarterfinal sweep with a plus-6 rating. Fish earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team this season as he provided a veteran presence along the blue line for the team's young group.

John Mayasich Outstanding Student-Athlete Award – Nathan Airey

John Mayasich (Eveleth, Minnesota) remains the icon of Gopher Hockey for decades after tying up his skates for the final time. A four-time All-American, Mayasich still holds school records with 298 points and 144 goals in 111 career games, while his 154 assists rank second in program history. A team captain for the Maroon and Gold during the 1954-55 season, Mayasich's number 8 jersey is the only retired number in Gopher Hockey history. Before joining the Gophers, Mayasich helped Eveleth High School win four straight state titles from 1948 to 1951. After his college career, Mayasich won a silver medal at the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo before adding a gold medal at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley. Mayasich was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976.

Airey made a total of three appearances in his first year with Minnesota and compiled a record of 1-1-0. The freshman earned a win in his Gopher debut at home against Robert Morris, making a season-high 19 saves in the win. He also recorded double-digit saves in relief appearances during Big Ten Conference play at Notre Dame and against Michigan. Airey plans to remain on campus for summer classes and will major in Agriculture and Food Business Management through the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

Donald M. Clark Volunteer Award – Aaron Huglen

Donald M. Clark (Kensal, ND) may not have played for Gopher Hockey, but his contributions to the sport of hockey left a lasting impression on the program even after his death in 1999. A 1941 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Clark helped found the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association in 1947 and later served as vice president of the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States and served for many years on the U.S. Olympic Hockey Committee. Clark was honored by the NHL with the Lester Patrick Award in 1975 and was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 1978.

Huglen finished the season with a point in eight of the last eleven appearances en route to a career high in goals and points with 13 and 21 respectively. He finished second on the team after four game-winning goals, all four fell in a period of 13 games from January 20 to March 9. After three points, Huglen was awarded the first B1G Star of the Week in honor of his tenure. at a Penn State home auction in February. He remains an active part of the local community through outreach programs through his church.

Tom Mohr Playoff MVP Award – Jaxon Nelson

Tom Mohr (Hopkins, Minn.) played in just twelve career games as a goaltender for the Gophers with an 8-3-1 record, but his final performance will never be forgotten. In the 1976 NCAA title game, Minnesota fell behind 3-1 to Michigan Tech after the first period, causing Coach Herb Brooks to send Mohr for a relief. Mohr stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced as Minnesota rallied for a 6-4 victory to clinch the program's second national championship.

Nelson put the Gophers on his back during the postseason and saved some of his best hockey for the end of his collegiate career. He scored 11 of his career-best 19 goals in the final eight games of the season, including four multi-goal performances, while also having 13 points and being a plus-11 in that stretch. He was selected to the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional All-Tournament Team after scoring three times on the national stage, including a two-goal effort on his birthday in a regional win over Omaha. Nelson went all out for the team late in the year, which was reflected by blocking a career-high eight shots in a quarterfinal win over Penn State while winning faceoffs by double figures in seven of the last eight games.

