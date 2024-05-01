Arnold scores five goals in senior day loss to JMU

NORFOLK, Va. — Emma Arnold had five goals and Lilly Siskind matched her season high with four assists for Old Dominion as they fell 18-9 to 17th-ranked JMU on Senior Day in a TowneBank Royal Rivalry match at L.R. Hill Sports Complex Saturday.

The Monarchs got on the board first as Arnold tallied her opener at the 11:33 mark of the first period. JMU responded with three goals, before Emma Rowland connected off a feed from Siskind in front of the net for her first goal with 4:13 left as ODU trailed 3-2.

JMU (12-4, 5-1) scored the next five goals before Arnold found the net for her second goal off a pass from Cammie Mann with 10:42 left to trail 8-3. Each team traded goals as Rowland found the net with her second tally of the half to trail 9-4 with 7:49 remaining.

The Dukes scored the next four before Arnold closed the half off connecting off another feed from Siskind to trail 13-5 with 4:33 left in the half.

ODU (3-12, 0-6) kept the Dukes in check for most of the third period adding a goal from Arnold with 88 seconds remaining. In the fourth, the Monarchs scored the last three goals with Siskind finding Arnold at 4:23, Moira Olexa at 2:46 and Katie McGrain scoring the final goal with 15 seconds left.

Rowland added two goals, while Olexa and McGrain had one apiece for ODU. Mann had one assist. Jenna Peccia had 15 saves in goal for ODU.