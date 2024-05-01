Why Oklahoma DL David Stone has bigger plans than football

NORMAN David Stone has big plans for a life outside of football in Oklahoma.

The NFL? Oh sure. Naturally. That's what every speedy, 300-pound defensive tackle dreams of: playing professional football for as long as the sport wants him.

But think beyond the NFL. Football over. Athletics from the past.

I want to do something in the medical field, Stone says. I want to become a neurosurgeon. That's my goal.

That's not something most defensive tackles dream of.

But it's clear that David Stone isn't like most defensive tackles or most football players. He may be a five-star recruit and a can't-miss prospect and a future star in the trenches of college football and the kind of player the Sooners haven't signed in a generation, and he's certainly committed accordingly to the calling that OU -soccer is.

But he also has a vision for success off the field.

“I'm just getting my degree,” Stone said last month. I am currently studying biology. I have plans to go to medical school, so academics are very important to me. You know, I'm taking it with a grain of salt though because I wanted to study neurology and they don't offer it here. So biology is something I definitely enjoy.

Stone came to Oklahoma to pressure quarterbacks, destroy offenses and win championships. But he also appears to have a passion for the biological sciences.

I didn't know if I would enjoy it, but I loved it. We had a lab earlier today and it was an absolutely wonderful experience. I have a video on my phone. It was this organelle that we had and it showed up on camera, which wasn't really the intention. I had taken it out of the tank and I noticed that it was, okay, pregnant at the beginning of our experiment, and I noticed, okay, you know, the egg is getting bigger. I'm like, what's the lifespan of the organelle, and it was two weeks.

I noticed that I could give birth within a day or two. But as the lab went on, I kept noticing the baby starting to move and contracting. And so it was probably a 20 minute window where we were just waiting for it to happen and so we were like, we turned off our phones, recorded it and we ended up liking it on camera. Just before everyone left. It drove everyone in the class crazy. It was a nice time.

WATCH: David Stone interview

Stone can talk about weak stunts and wham blocks and zone dogs, as well as any 3-technique. But how many 3 techniques can describe the birth cycles of organelles and talk about neurosurgery?

Stone grew up in Del City, OK, in a family that cheered on the Sooners. He spent his final two years of high school football at the nation's highest level at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. One of his teammates at IMG was a fellow freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jacksonwho still remembers the first time he met Stone on the football field.



Brent Venables and David Stone (0) Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He saw Stone being knocked to the ground, and Jackson thought, “Yeah, sure. He's not that good.' But then Stone bounced off the grass, chased the play twenty to thirty yards downfield, caught the runner and knocked the football out for a fumble.

His technique wasn't everything, Jackson recalled, but what he had was effort. You know, he panicked, and as soon as he got up, he ran right to the ball, 20 yards deep, and made a play. It was his effort.

It was a spark in my eye. It motivated me in a way and showed me how I have to work to get to this level.

Stone was among about 25 incoming OU freshmen who graduated early from high school so he could begin his college career. He spent the winter building muscle, losing fat and getting stronger, faster and fitter, and last week he completed his first spring training as a college football player. He opened with the No. 2 defense, made plays with the 1s at times, contributed two tackles and a sack and definitely looked like he belonged.

Part of that is his drive. Part of it is his natural talent. Part is his position coach, Todd Batesand his patient tutelage.

David, he's fast. “He’s strong,” senior D-tackle said DaJon Terry. He's stronger than I thought. He's faster than I thought. So he's a great player. He just has great football instincts, things you just can't teach him. He's just natural with it. He just plays. I really can't even explain it. He's a great player. He's just instinctive.

“David is really good,” the senior linebacker said Danny Stutsman. His hands are very good and he has a plethora of moves that he uses. It works against the veteran linemen and I'm really excited to see how it changes down the road.

Stone is the Sooners' highest-rated defensive lineman since fellow OKC 5-star and National Defensive Player of the Year Gerald McCoy signed in 2006. He came to Norman to help Brent Venables change the culture at OU, back to a defensive-oriented, destructive, punitive identity.

The reason I chose this school is because of the rich history they have. ', he said. “All I can really say is I want to get back to where history was, you know, start my own chapter of the football program. where, you know, the days of Sooner Nation will be talked about for years to come.



David Steen (0) Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

According to Stone's teammates, he is already making progress toward that goal. He played at 283 pounds last year, came to OU at 289, and last week Venables said he tipped the scale at just over 300 pounds. That kind of dedication to process has already impressed Stones' teammates.

To have a freshman come in and compete at this level is phenomenal, Stutsman said. It helps the older guys that are in the room. That competitive depth leads to a great locker room.

Likewise, Stone admits he's been impressed with the way his new teammates have worked this offseason. The players have embraced the idea of ​​a tougher future in the SEC and have made an effort to compete at that level. It's an eye-opener for any freshman, even a 5-star.

Yeah man, just seeing those guys is definitely a surreal experience, Stone said. Because you know, I was watching them on TV a few months ago, but now I'm in the room working with them, and we definitely have that relationship that it takes to be a brotherhood. Just seeing those guys work, man, it's different. They rarely get tired, if they ever do. It's like they're soldiers on the field.

The training sessions are certainly something I enjoy doing. I see that I am getting better. Whether it's, you know, just finishing a little bit faster or not making mistakes when it comes to the exercises. It's a constant improvement that I have to make every day.



David Stone (0) leads the defense during the spring game. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stone has heard the idea that he is here to take OU football into the future, a future where Venables' defense is the cornerstone of the program. And honestly, while he prefers to remain humble, Stone doesn't shy away from those expectations, especially because he knows that any success he experiences will be rooted in the efforts of his teammates around him.

He's great and all, but he's even better with Terry and Jackson next to him and Stutsman behind him and so on.

Expectations are something I'm not new to, Stone said. So I'm definitely going to make sure that I do everything I can to meet the expectations that I've set for myself, because at the end of the day, my expectations for myself are pretty much much higher than the expectations that I hear or perceive of myself. someone else.

Stone remains modest about announcing his goals. He said he wants to work as hard as he can and show improvement every day.

But he also realizes the reward that awaits him if he puts in the effort and meets his high expectations.

You know, hopefully, God willing, I can get drafted in the first round, he said. That is the expectation for myself.

And then?

Going to medical school is something I take very seriously, he said. Hopefully, you know, maybe one day I can take the MCAT in college. But you know, I'm pretty ahead of the curve in terms of credit hours.

So I feel like I can graduate early in three years. Maybe two.

