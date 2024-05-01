Xavier women's tennis selected for NCAA Championship





Xavier women's tennis is back in the NCAA Championships. On Monday night, the Musketeers gathered at Cintas Center and celebrated an all-time fifth-place finish in the national tournament. Xavier was selected to play Notre Dame in the first round at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on the campus of the University of Michigan. Notre Dame (17-9), which lost in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals, is ranked No. 30 in the latest rankings from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The Musketeers lost to Notre Dame 4-0, earlier this season in Louisville. Xavier heads to the NCAA Championships after winning its fourth straight Big East Championship on April 22. The top-seeded Musketeers came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat No. 2 DePaul 4-2 at the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Club in Cayce, South Carolina. Xavier (19-5) earned conference singles championship victories over Imani Graham, Anna Roggenburk, Abigail Siminski and Abby Nugent. Roggenburk leads Xavier with a team-high 19 singles wins this season (18 in second singles) and has won nine of her last 10 matches. She is also 15-6 in doubles matches with Graham, a senior and the reigning Big East Player of the Year. In first singles, Graham is 14-5 overall and Siminski is 12-4 in the fourth singles slot. Nugent was the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2023 after posting a combined record of 21-11 between singles and doubles matches. Nugent, a Springboro native and graduate of Ohio Connections Academy, was the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I state champion in singles. Nugent and freshman Ellie Brotherton combined to go 12-7 in second doubles. Nugent is one of two Greater Cincinnati prep products on the Musketeers' NCAA-bound roster, along with junior Elizabeth Pendergast, who was a four-star recruit at Saint Ursula Academy and won the 2020 Division I state game title. Pendergast had 17 combined wins with the University of Cincinnati last season. As a freshman for the 2021-2022 season, she was the first Bearcat to be named All-Conference since 2017. Pendergast has not played this season after transferring from UC mid-year. Sophomore Emily Flowers and freshman Sofia Mazzucato are each 15-3 in singles and a combined 13-2 as teammates in doubles. Senior Blessing Nwaozuzu is 2-2 overall this year. Xavier heads to Ann Arbor looking for its first-ever NCAA championship victory. The Musketeers are 0-4 all-time in the tournament with first-round losses the past two years in Columbus against Ohio State (2023) and Vanderbilt (2022).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/college/xavier/2024/04/30/xavier-womens-tennis-selected-to-ncaa-championship/73502915007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos