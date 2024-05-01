Hosting a Ukrainian refugee family reminds me of my own family's journey 70 years ago

This First Person column was written by David Hoppner Hart, who lives in Halifax. For more information on First Person narratives, see the frequently asked questions.

It was an unusually warm and sunny day in April 2023 when I drove Kirill Rumezhak, my new Ukrainian houseguest, to a table tennis meeting I had been looking forward to seeing for him. I knew he was tired. His family had come to Canada as refugees and I noticed that communicating in a foreign language, negotiating appointments and finding work weighed heavily on him.

But tonight Kirill seemed excited to play table tennis at a local club. He was going to do something fun, just for him. It turns out that table tennis is a big sport in Ukraine and he played semi-professionally.

When we arrived, it seemed like many players were already in the middle of matches and weren't very inclined to welcome a new face. But eventually someone invited Kirill to play. It didn't take long for the others to see that a professional had arrived.

Within a short time, he became excited to play with the best. Kirill had a big smile on his face and at that moment I left knowing he was in good company and one of the players offered to drive him home.

Kirill had come into our lives a few weeks earlier.

Halifax, where my spouse and I live, is experiencing the same housing crisis that is growing across Canada. At the same time, Halifax has welcomed hundreds of refugees from Ukraine.

In the middle of this double crisis, a friend called us to tell us about a young couple from Ukraine with a young son who urgently needed a host family. They knew our daughter had moved to Montreal and that we had space, so they asked us if we wanted to think about it.

We had enjoyed our previous experiences hosting newcomers to Canada. The church where I worked for many years had sponsored several refugees from Columbia and Syria, among other places. Our family had also hosted exchange students who attended our daughter's school.

But most important in our minds was the realization that both of our parents had come to Canada from Germany in the 1950s.

My father was in his early forties when he immigrated to Canada after World War II. He had done low-level intelligence work for the British government after the war and, like many Germans at the time, was concerned about a Russian invasion of Western Europe.

Hoppner Hart, bottom left, with his older brothers, Kye and Roger, and his mother, Elsie, and his father, Theodore, in a 1961 photo. (Submitted by David Hoppner Hart)

When my parents lived in Sault Ste. Marie in Northern Ontario, they had a young son and my mother was three months pregnant with a second. They too were desperate for a place to live and a friendly family welcomed them for several months before they found a place of their own. It was that same family that helped my mother find a doctor for the birth, helped her learn English, and provided some support with the newborn.

Meanwhile, my father, a self-taught linguist fluent in several languages, began working as a general laborer and spent his first Canadian winter pouring concrete. It took several months before he found work in an office as a coordinator for the local railway.

Four years later I was born. My parents often spoke with deep affection about the family who helped them, and they stayed in touch long after we left town.

So given our family background, the thought of hosting a Ukrainian family did not feel foreign to me and my husband. In fact, it was an opportunity to pay off the debt my family incurred when they first arrived in Canada.

However, when we received the actual request, we had to think carefully about the implications. Would they be trustworthy and reliable in caring for our home while we were away? Would they need more help from us than we could give in our busy lives? How long would they stay?

In short: did we want to take the risk of opening our lives to strangers? It turned out that our fears were completely unfounded.

Kirill and his wife Yevgenia were delightful, respectful, wise and caring.

We helped Kirill find his first job by connecting him with friends who owned a factory and helped Yevgenia find a doctor. We encouraged our friends to share used baby clothes and nursery furniture with them. In the process, we ultimately created a shared life that was a blessing for both of us.

Rodion Rumezhak was born in Halifax after Kirill, Yevgenia and Konstantin Rumezhak left Ukraine. (Submitted by David Hoppner Hart)

As I shared the story of my parents' immigration with them over dinner one day, I was struck by the parallels in their respective experiences.

Both feared a Russian invasion. Both brought children to start a life in a new country. Both my mother and Yevgenia were pregnant with a second child on their way to Canada and needed help finding a doctor. And like my father, Kirill, an engineer in Ukraine, was initially only able to find work as a general laborer. In both cases, a family like us put aside their doubts to ease a difficult time in their lives.

My parents have long since passed away and I am retired. Living in Canada brought them a lot of sadness with the drowning deaths of my two older brothers, but also a lot of joy. I sometimes wonder if they would have come if they had known what Canada had in store for them? But I'm still glad they came, because it meant I grew up in this beautiful country.

Kirill and Yevgenia Rumezhak's trip to Halifax reminded Hoppner Hart of his family's own trip to Canada 70 years ago. (Submitted by David Hoppner Hart) On the left, Elsie Hoppner with her son Kye, who made the journey from Europe to Canada by ship in 1950. Right, Elsie and Theodore Hoppner on their wedding day in Germany in 1944. (Submitted by David Hoppner Hart)

Hosting that Ukrainian family for three months reminded me that we are a country of immigrants, with the majority of families having roots elsewhere. And there has always been someone here willing to lend a hand with the difficult transition upon arrival.

When I think back to my parents' experiences, I am doubly grateful that I was able to help this young family. And along the way, we also developed a much deeper appreciation for the challenges that refugees and immigrants face when they come to this country.

A year later, Daniele and I meet Kirill and his family occasionally. When Kirill's father came to visit from Ukraine, we took them on a trip around Nova Scotia.

We hope and pray that Canadians of all stripes will continue to open their hearts and extend a hand to the strangers who arrive on our shores in search of a better life and who ultimately become our dear neighbors and friends.

