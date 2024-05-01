Four straight women's tennis titles as they beat App State 4-2





ROME, Georgia. With a young team consisting of three freshmen and a sophomore, the recipe remained the same and the end result is another national title for Old Dominion Women's Tennis. Freshman Ulyana Romanova won 6-1, 6-4 over No. 6 Ellie Murphy as 66th-seeded Old Dominion defeated App State 4-2 to capture the 2024 Sun Belt Conference title on Sunday. With the win, ODU (17-5) repeats as Sun Belt Champions, winning its fourth straight league title after capturing the 2021 and 2022 Conference USA titles. The Monarchs will host their NCAA site and opponent Monday night at 6:30 p.m. discover at NCAA.com. “Hats off to App State, they pushed us in all aspects today. Hats off to the new coaching staff there because they have created a huge rivalry in the conference. I'm happy to win another one with this team .” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. App State (15-10) took the doubles point with wins over No. 1 and No. 3. ODU responded with three straight singles wins. Kira Matushkina started with a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 5 seed Naledi Manyube to tie the match. Alexandra Viktorovitch gave ODU a 2-1 lead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Taya Powell at No. 2. Lidiia Rasskouskaia won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4 against Maggie Pate to take a 3-1 advantage . After beating No. 1 seed App State, Romanova clinched the tie at No. 6 for the Monarchs' fourth straight title. Coach Manila was very proud of the way his young princes responded with another undefeated season in the league and the tournament title. “I think everyone in the league has studied and knows us. They know we took a few hits in the portal and I think people were a little bit unfamiliar with what we would go through losing what we did. This team responded with three freshmen and I was a sophomore and delivered another title. Hats off to this group for filling the shoes of the groups that played for them so well, I couldn't be prouder,” he said. Tennis match results

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion

04-28-2024 in Rome, Georgia.

(Tennis Center Rome)

#66 Old Dominion 4, Appalachian State 2

Singles competition

1. Savannah DadaMascoll (APPSTATE) def. #118 Sofia Johnson (ODU-W) 6-2, 6-2

2. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) def. Taya Powell (APPSTATE) 6-1, 6-2

3. Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) vs. Wheel Ryan-Bovey (APPSTATE) 6-1, 5-2, unfinished

4. Lydia Raskouskaia (ODU-W) def. Maggie Pate (APPSTATE) 7-5, 6-0

5. Kira Matushkina (ODU-W) def. Stars Manyube (APPSTATE) 6-3, 6-0

6. Ulyana Romanova (ODU-W) def. Ellie Murphy (APPSTATE) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Savannah DadaMascoll/Ellie Murphy (APPSTATE) def. Sofia Johnson/Lidiia Rasskouskaia (ODU-W) 6-1

2. Ulyana Romanova/Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) vs. Taya Powell/Olwyn Ryan-Bovey (APPSTATE) 3-3, unfinished

3. Naledi Manyube/Maggie Pate (APPSTATE) final Allison Isaacs/Kira Matushkina (ODU-W) 6-2

Match Notes:

Appalachian State 15-10

Old Dominion 17-5; National ranking #66

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,2,4,1,6)

Second consecutive Sun Belt Conference title

Fourth consecutive conference crown

