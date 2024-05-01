Roadway And Spring Hill are championship bound after an intense semi-final in the 2024 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship Tournament at the South Commons Softball Complex.

GAME 9 | (4W) MILES VS.(2E) EDWARD WATERS

Edward Waters (36-15, 18-6 SIAC), the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Division, earned a 9-2 victory over the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Division, Miles (12-28, 8-14), Tuesday.

Strong defensive play all over the field kept the match scoreless in the early innings. Edward Waters' eldest Jade mentionthe Tigers' breakout player in the third inning, hit a double to left center to bring in the game's first run.

The Tigers would extend their lead in the fifth inning with a four-run burst, highlighted by a Katie Goodin single.

Miles had a short-lived victory in their rally efforts, recording one run in the fifth and sixth innings, but the margin proved too big for the Golden Bears.

The Tigers would close the game with a solid inning and add another run to their total.

Notable performances included multiple RBIs from the Tigers' Jade Mention and crucial plays from Katie Goodin in the fifth inning.

Kiara Cobb And Jada McCaleb led Miles' efforts. Cobb scored a run and drove in another with a key RBI single in the sixth inning, making it 8-2. McCalebb secured crucial scoring positions in the game, reaching base on Edward Waters' throwing error and stealing second.

Edward Waters would finish the game with nine runs, 10 hits and no errors, and would advance to the twelfth game of the tournament where they would face the top contender in the East, Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC).



GAME 10 | (1W) SPRING HILLVS. (1E) FORT VALLEY STATE

Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC), the No. 1 contender in the Western Division, posted an impressive 9-1 victory over Fort Valley State (31-16, 20-4 SIAC). 1 seed.

A quiet first inning took a quick turn in the second as Spring Hill rallied for nine runs, taking advantage of a series of Fort Valley State errors.

The game saw two RBI doubles by the sophomore McKenzie King and a Bailey Cox triple, increasing the score amid the Wildcats' defensive missteps.

a Then Leverett An RBI double gave the Wildcats an opening in the first inning, but the next few innings saw a series of missed opportunities to recover from the early deficit.

The Badgers defense held strong and contained Fort Valley State's efforts to rally without a hit after the first inning.

With the win, the Badgers would advance to the twelfth game of the tournament, where they will rival the Eastern Division's No. 2 seed, Edward Waters (36-15, 18-6 SIAC).



GAME 11 | (3W) LANEVS. (2W) TUSKEGEE

Lane (31-13, 14-8 SIAC), the No. 3 seed in the Western Division, emerged victorious with a 2-0 victory over Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC), the No. 2 seed in the West Division.

The first inning set the tone for the Dragons' victory as a freshman catcher Aspyn Beattie scored the opening point. a Kaylee Stinnett RBI would follow, making the score an early 2-0.

The score remained final as both teams struggled to capitalize on their numerous opportunities.

Lane's solid fielding and strategic pitching stopped Tuskegee's attempts to rally and contributed significantly to the shutout victory.

The Dragons advance to the championship game on Wednesday, where the team will face No. 1 contender in the Western Division, Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC).



GAME 12 | (2E) EDWARD WATERS VS.(1W) SPRING HILL

Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC), the No. 1 seed in the West Division, emerged victorious in a decisive 6-1 victory over the No. 2 seed in the East Division, Edward Waters (36-15, 18 -6 SIAC).

Spring Hill had an early lead as a sophomore Amanda Glowacki hit freshman outfielder, Oscha Carter for the team's first run.

An Edward Waters fielding error in the third would allow Spring Hill to continue its lead, with two extra points and a Bailey Cox score.

The Tigers struggled to answer, scoring just one run in the sixth as juniors Laura Scott recorded an RBI single through links, driving in senior Caitlynne Lamug.

The Badgers would continue to capitalize on their offensive opportunities, adding runs in the fifth and seventh innings and finishing the game with a strong defensive performance, leaving Edward Waters with a loss.

Notable contributors included Rycca Hinton And Meadow Villareach of which secured RBI-producing hits.

Spring Hill would advance to the final game of the evening, where the Badgers would face the Western Division's No. 2 seed, Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC).



GAME 13 | (2W) TUSKEGEE VS.(1W) SPRING HILL

Spring Hill (24-19, 22-0 SIAC); 1 seed in the West Division, earned a 6-3 win over West Division No. 1 seed Tuskegee (29-20, 17-5 SIAC). 2 seeds.

Spring Hill's strategic plays and solid defense set the tone early as the Badgers took advantage of the Golden Tiger's mistakes and showed strong hitting in the crucial moments.

Notable performances included the Badgers' Oscha Carter, who scored and moved to third on a Tuskegee error. Senior Emily Phillips drove in important runs to increase the margin.

Tuskegees Aaliyah Byrd would hit a crucial triple in the seventh to bring in a run, but despite a spirited effort, the Tigers struggled to convert opportunities.

Spring Hill would maintain the lead, minimize errors and maximize the score.

The Badgers advance to the championship on Wednesday, competing with the No. 3 seed in the West Division, Lane (31-13, 14-8 SIAC).

The 2024 Cricket SIAC Softball Championship tournament continues tomorrow, with the championship game kicking off at 1:00 PM ET.

About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.