Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker accused of moving money during divorce

The wife of former Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker has filed for divorce, accusing him in a request for a restraining order of withdrawing money from their joint funds without notice, including $1.5 million to cover his legal fees to pay.

Jo Ellyn and Mel Tucker were granted a restraining order Thursday by a judge in Ingham County, Michigan, preventing “the dissipation of marital assets,” court records show. Her divorce complaint was filed with the court three weeks earlier, on April 5.

In her petition for the restraining order, Jo Ellyn Tucker indicated that she sought the order because, just before she initiated divorce proceedings, Mel Tucker had withdrawn all the money from his two retirement accounts, including his Michigan State account. She said he transferred them to an individual account that she did not have access to.

She also accused Tucker of spending more than $1.5 million from their joint line of credit to defend himself in lawsuits against third parties, which she described as non-wedding expenses, plus another $100,000 since filing for divorce on April 23. that she has spent on legal proceedings is, according to her petition, excessive 'compared to the balance of the parties' marital property'.

Mel Tucker and his attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Mel Tucker was sued in Ingham County District Court in October by prominent rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, who accused him of sexually harassing and exploiting her allegations, substantiated by an MSU investigation. She obtained a restraining order to stop him from releasing private text messages he obtained from the cell phone of her late best friend and business assistant, which she said contained personal and business information. That process is still ongoing.

Last month, Tracy also filed a notice of intent to sue Tucker and the university, a mandatory precursor to filing a lawsuit against a government agency accusing him of damaging her reputation and future earnings, interfering with her charitable work and causing serious psychological and emotional cause damage.

Tracy and her nonprofit Set The Expectation, which aims to reduce sexual violence by involving men, are seeking more than $75 million in damages.

Mel Tucker had hired Tracy in August 2021 to speak to his team about sexual assault prevention. After their first meeting, he expressed interest in Tracy's cause of enlisting men as the solution to gender-based violence, and they built a professional relationship and friendship. The following year, Tucker invited Tracy back to East Lansing twice, first to be an honorary captain at a Spartan football game and again for future training with coaches and players.

During that time, Tucker made a series of romantic overtures toward Tracy, who would later tell campus investigators that she was walking a tightrope in an attempt to set boundaries with Tucker while maintaining their business partnership. Each time, she said, he initially withdrew and then resumed the advances that increased in intensity. The pattern culminated in a phone call in April 2022 in which Tracy said Tucker masturbated and made sexual comments without her consent.

Tracy said the next and last time they spoke, in August 2022, Tucker threatened to ruin her career if she spoke out about his behavior. She filed a complaint with the university's Title IX office in December.

A USA TODAY investigation in September publicly exposed the allegations for the first time. MSU fired Tucker two weeks later for cause, canceling the approximately $75 million remaining on his record-setting 10-year, $95 million contract. Even Tucker's version of events that he and Tracy had been romantically involved and had consensual “phone sex” constituted a punishable offense, athletics director Alan Haller wrote in his article. termination letter.

After a seven-month investigation by an outside investigator hired by MSU, another outside hearing officer concluded in October that Tucker had sexually harassed and exploited Tracy during the April 2022 phone call; made unwanted sexual advances toward her in the eight months before the phone call; and then engaged in sexual harassment when he ended their business relationship.

Another outside attorney hired by MSU denied Tucker's appeal in January, affirming the hearing officer's decision that Tracy's version of events was more plausible, consistent and supported by the evidence.

Tucker and his attorneys indicated he would sue MSU for wrongful termination. To date they have not done this.

