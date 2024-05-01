Men's Tennis Cages Eagles 4-1 for second straight Sun Belt title





ROME, Ga. – The 56th-ranked Old Dominion men's tennis team won four straight singles matches, including the final two points from freshmen, and defeated 63rd-ranked Georgia Southern 4-1 on Sunday to win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament 2024 title to be claimed at the Rome Tennis Center. The championship, their second in a row, earns them the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They learn who their opponent is and qualify on April 29, while the opening round is scheduled for the first weekend of May. Now with a 20-7 record, this is the first 20-win season for ODU since 2016 when they finished 21-5. “What a worthy final, the level of both teams was super high. We've been talking all year that we need to win a big match after losing doubles, and to be able to do that in the biggest match of the year is beyond impressive. Everyone clicked today and never backed down. Two freshmen putting a point on the board and even clinching is crazy. I'm just proud of our team and ODU,” said ODU Head Coach Dominik Mueller. Georgia Southern (15-9) took the doubles point with wins at the one and three spots. ODU earned its first doubles victory behind Cosme Rolland de Ravel and Codie van Schalkwyk with a 6-0 win over second-place Judson Blair and Pierre Mouesca. ODU sparked the comeback when Maxime Mareschal-Hay earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 5 seed Blair to level the match. Codie van Schalkwyk gave the Monarchs a 2-1 lead with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over No. 4 seed Mouesca. Freshman Aryan Saleh brought ODU within a point with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over No. 6 Laurent Julia Calac to lead 3-1. Connor van Schalkwyk captured the 2024 crown in a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over second-place Pol del Castillo. ODU was ahead in one of the two matches left incomplete as Rolland de Ravel held a 6-0, 3-6, 5-2 lead when the match was decided. Tennis match results Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern 04-21-2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Tennis Center Rome) #56 Old Dominion 4, #63 Georgia South 1 Singles competition 1. Dimitris Paliouras (GS) vs. Cosme Rolland DeRavel (ODU) 0-6, 6-3, 2-5, unfinished 2. Connor van Schalkwyk (ODU) def. Pol del Castillo (GS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 3. Aaron James Williams (GS) vs. Yanis Moundir (ODU) 7-5, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished 4. Codie van Schalkwyk (ODU) def. Pierre Mouesca (GS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 5. Maxime Mareschal-Hay (ODU) def. Judson Blair (GS) 6-3, 6-0 6. Aryan Saleh (ODU) def. Laurent Julia Calac (GS) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Dimitris Paliouras/Paul van het Kasteel (GS) final. Connor van Schalkwyk/Jacob Cadonau (ODU) 6-4 2. CosmeRolland DeRavel/Codie van Schalkwyk (ODU) final. Judson Blair/Pierre Mouesca (GS) 6-0 3. Laurent Julia Calac/Aaron James Williams (GS) def. Yanis Moundir/Maxime Mareschal-Hay (ODU) 6-3 Match Notes: Old Rule 20-7; National ranking #56 South Georgia 15-9; National ranking #63 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,4,6,2) T-3:10 A-100

