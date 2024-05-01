Sports
Live coverage and scorecard of Brescia Cricket Club vs Fornaci Match 11
Brescia Cricket Club vs Fornaci, live cricket commentary
End of over 6 (17 runs)
Anwar Attieq 28 (14)
Mohammed Mashal 68 (22)
Brescia Cricket Club 118/0
Mohammed Shoub 1-0-13-0
Ahsan Nadeem 1-0-32-0
1
5.6
Muhammad Shoub to Anwar Attieq, 1 run,
4
5.5
Muhammad Shoub vs. Anwar Attieq, Four,
4 pounds
5.4
Muhammad Shoub v Anwar Attieq, 4 leg bye,
6
5.3
Muhammad Shoub vs. Anwar Attieq, six,
1
5.2
Muhammad Shoub v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
1
5.1
Muhammad Shoub to Anwar Attieq, 1 run,
End of over 5 (32 runs)
Mohammed Mashal 67 (21)
Anwar Attieq 16 (9)
Brescia cricket club 101/0
Ahsan Nadeem 1-0-32-0
Mohammed Sajjad 1-0-7-0
4
4.6
Ahsan Nadeem to Muhammad Mashal, Four,
2wd
4.6
Ahsan Nadeem v Anwar Attieq, 2 wide,
1wd
4.6
Ahsan Nadeem v Anwar Attieq, 1 wide,
6
4.5
Ahsan Nadeem to Anwar Attieq, six,
1
4.4
Ahsan Nadeem vs Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
6
4.3
Ahsan Nadeem to Muhammad Mashal, six,
6
4.2
Ahsan Nadeem to Muhammad Mashal, six,
2wd
4.2
Ahsan Nadeem v Anwar Attieq, 2 wide,
4
4.1
Ahsan Nadeem vs. Anwar Attieq, Four,
End of over 4 (9 runs)
Anwar Attieq 6 (7)
Mohammed Mashal 50 (17)
Brescia Cricket Club 69/0
Mohammed Sajjad 1-0-7-0
Faheem Ahmed 1-0-16-0
1
3.6
Muhammad Sajjad vs Anwar Attieq, 1 run,
1b
3.5
Muhammad Sajjad to Muhammad Mashal, 1 day,
4
3.4
Muhammad Sajjad to Muhammad Mashal, Four,
1
3.3
Muhammad Sajjad vs Anwar Attieq, 1 run,
1
3.2
Muhammad Sajjad vs Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
1b
3.1
Muhammad Sajjad to Anwar Attieq, 1 day,
End of over 3 (17 runs)
Mohammed Mashal 45 (14)
Anwar Attieq 4 (4)
Brescia Cricket Club 60/0
Faheem Ahmed 1-0-16-0
Danish Ali 1-0-25-0
4
2.6
Faheem Ahmed to Muhammad Mashal, Four,
1wd
2.6
Faheem Ahmed to Muhammad Mashal, 1 wide,
6
2.5
Faheem Ahmed to Muhammad Mashal, six,
1
2.4
Faheem Ahmed to Anwar Attieq, 1 point,
1
2.3
Faheem Ahmed v Muhammad Mashal, 1 run,
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/brescia-cricket-club-vs-fornaci/match/live/76020
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RRR made India proud, but 'RR tax' shamed the nation: PM Modi | Hyderabad News
- Live coverage and scorecard of Brescia Cricket Club vs Fornaci Match 11
- Goodrich Barista Hats Serving (Coffee) – The Williams Record
- Trkiye reaffirms support for Palestinian cause
- Imran Khan now “appears” at Pakistani weddings. Framed photos on banners
- Law firm defending Trump seeks to withdraw from long-running case
- Microsoft invests $1.7 billion in Indonesia's cloud and AI market
- By Candlelight: The Best of Bollywood and Tollywood on Ropes – Dublin
- Men's Tennis Cages Eagles 4-1 for second straight Sun Belt title
- TikTok appears to be avoiding App Store commissions the way Epic does
- EarlyBirds revolutionizes mining industry innovation for chief innovation officers, with focus on emerging technologies and sustainability
- Georgia: Protesters hit by police water cannons after passing “Russian-inspired” bill | BBC News
1
6.1
Susantha Fernando vs Anwar Attieq, 1 point,