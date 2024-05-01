Daly-led defense seizes control in third quarter to lead Navy Lacrosse to victory over Loyola in quarterfinals

Next game: vs. Lehigh 3-5-2024 | 19:00 CBS Sports Network Be able to. 03 (Fri) / 7:00 PM vs Lehigh

ANNAPOLIS, MD. Navy netminder And Dali (So ​​/ Wayne, NJ) made a career-high 18 saves while Patriot League Rookie of the Year Zach Hayashi (Fr/North Potomac, Md.) dominated the faceoff “x” to lead the Navy men's lacrosse team (9-6, 5-3 Patriot League) to a 12-10 win over Loyola (7-8, 5- 3 PL) in the Patriot League Tournament Quarterfinals played Tuesday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Mids made their move in the third and fourth quarters, holding the Greyhounds scoreless for nearly 23 minutes while scoring three straight goals to take the lead for good.

Navy quickly took a 2-0 lead after goals from Max Hewitt (Sr/M/Denver, Colo.) and Hendrik Tolk (Jr/A/Catonsville, Md.), but Loyola answered by scoring four straight in a three-minute span to take a 4-2 lead. Two-time First-Team All-Patriot League midfielder Adam Poitras scored all three of his goals in the match during the Greyhounds' 4-0 victory.

After a six-minute scoring drought, Navy ended the quarter with a pair of goals Tommy Hovivian (Sr/M/Dallas, Texas) and Paul Garza (So ​​/ M / Frederick, Md.) to tie (4-4).

Loyola took the lead two minutes into the second quarter when Matt Heuston ran past his defender and poked home his first of two goals on the night. However, Navy would answer with two goals in 28 seconds, the first a shot from 40 feet Dane Swanson (Sr/M/St. Mary's City, Md.) followed by a rocket from Hovivian and an assist from Swanson to put the lead back in the hands of the Mids at 6-5 (11:14).

The Greyhounds leveled the match on a well-worked play between Matthew Minicus and Heuston, but Navy once again had an answer when Hewitt scored his second of the night just 27 seconds later to give the Mids a 1-goal lead (7-6 ). at rest.

Loyola opened the third quarter by capitalizing on a Navy miscue, as Max McGillicuddy intercepted a Navy pass in front of Loyola's goal and raced to the opposite box before feeding Josh Fairey for his first career goal to put the game away 7 each. .

That goal would be the Hounds' last not only in the quarter, but well into the fourth frame, as the Mids held Loyola scoreless for 22:58. Meanwhile, Navy put together a 3-0 run to take the lead for good. Carter As (Jr/A/Leesburg, Va.), who has become the Mids' extra-man marksman of late, bounced his man-up shot past Loyola goalie Luke Staudt to set up the run at 11:12 of the third quarter. Navy pushed the lead to 2 when Swanson put away his second goal of the night from ten yards out to beat the Hounds high. Ending the series at 5:18 of the fourth quarter was a highlight reel Xavier Arlijn (Sr/A/Wading River, NY). The two-sport standout had the ball on the end line of the restart and blew past the defender to beat the shot clock (0:02) and bury an underhanded goal. The goal gave Navy a three-goal lead (10-7), the largest lead of either team in the match.

Loyola answered on an Evan James goal 13 seconds later, but the teams would match each other for the final 5 minutes of the game en route to the Mids' 12-10 win.

Eight players were responsible for Navy's 12 goals in the match, including goals from each of the offensive starters. Hovivian led the way with a career-high four points with two goals and two assists, while Swanson, Hewitt and Ash all contributed a pair of goals.

The Mids put 27 of their 34 shots on target (79.4), while recording a shooting percentage of 35.3 (12G, 34Sh).

Navy's offense had the luxury of possessing the ball and getting good views of the cage, thanks in part to both the faceoff and defensive success. Hayashi won 18 of 26 draws (69.2) in the match and lost only one face-off on 13 attempts in the first (8-9) and third (4-4) quarters combined. The rookie tied for the game with the most faceoff wins in a single season at Navy (185, Anthony Ghobriel , 2023), but walked away as the Mids' first faceoff specialist to win 200 draws in a single season (203-350, 58.0). Additionally, he picked up 11 ground balls in the game, breaking Navy's single-season ground ball record (100, Brady Dove, 2017) and becoming only the second player in school history to reach 100 ground balls with 101.

Daly put together perhaps his most complete game, as the first-year starter totaled 18 saves in the game and set a new career high. He made countless breathtaking saves to help curb one of the most potent offenses in the league. Daly's 18 saves are the third-most by a Navy goalie in the Joe Amplo era (2020-present). With his performance on Tuesday night, he rose from 17th to eighth on the Navy single-season rankings with 184 saves. It's the most single-season saves by a Navy goalie since RJ Wickham made 188 stops in 2010.

Loyola was led by James and Poitras, who recorded their seventh and eighth straight games, respectively, with a hat trick. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds' defense recorded a season-high 16 caused turnovers and Staudt finished with 15 saves between the pipes.

The win seemed to get the proverbial monkey off their backs, as the Mids came into the game having lost five straight home games to Loyola, including a 12-10 decision to the Greyhounds at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium just eleven days ago . Additionally, Navy returned to the postseason winning streak as it earned its first Patriot League Tournament victory since 2010.

Navy advances to the Patriot League semifinals, where it will meet second-seeded Lehigh on Friday evening (7 p.m.) at Michie Stadium in West Point, NY. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan and Evan Washburn on the call. In addition, Pete Medhurst of the Navy will call the action at 2:30 PM WNAV.

Top-seeded Army will face fourth-seeded Boston U., which defeated Colgate in triple overtime on Tuesday, in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. That game will also air on CBS Sports Network.

### Go for Navy ###