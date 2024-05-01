



New York [USA],: The International Cricket Council proudly announced the pivotal phase of construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York with the transportation and installation of the pitches that will serve as the centerpiece of the playing surface on Wednesday. The installation of the field at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium marks an exciting milestone Since the end of December, ten drop-in pitches have been prepared in Florida, using proprietary techniques refined over the past decade at Adelaide Oval. The pitches were developed by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval Head Curator Damian Hough, according to the ICC media release. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch Cricket anytime, anywhere. Discover now! The fields, planted with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, have been carefully cared for in Florida by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and US-based sports turf experts LandTek Group, and have undergone ongoing care and maintenance over the past three months. Four fields will be constructed at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, with another six designated for adjacent practice facilities. The Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions team will remain in New York to assist local grounds staff with pitch maintenance throughout the World Cup, ensuring world-class pitches that will set the stage for unforgettable cricket. The drop-in plaza – the type used around the world, including at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park – was assembled in Florida and transported by road to New York via a convoy of more than 20 semi-trailer trucks, thanks to the support of the ICC's official global logistics partner DP World. The outfield was constructed last week by LandTek, which worked with the New York Yankees and New York Mets and Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields. “The installation of these pitches is one of the final pieces in a project that is unprecedented in international cricket. We have taken a thoughtful and well-planned approach to this project, utilizing the very best in the industry in Damian Hough to ensure ensure we have the best possible playing surface for eight World Cup matches in New York,” said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley, quoted by ICC “T20 as a format was an innovation of its time to take the sport of cricket to a new and expanded audience. This innovative strategy to bring the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to the United States, with a temporary venue and a pitch established on the other side of the world, is truly groundbreaking and I can't wait to bring the world's best in June in Nassau County competing,” added Chris Tetley. “We are excited to see the arrival of the fields here in New York. Florida proved to be the ideal nursery for the fields in good weather, and working with great partners like LandTek has been fantastic and everything is coming into place as it should .” said Adelaide Oval Head Curator, Damian Hough. “We are now focusing on the bedding in the fields here in New York to ensure we deliver the highest quality end product. The New York games are a great platform for us to showcase our skills to a global audience. Certainly a huge thrill for everyone at Adelaide Oval to be involved in such a big event,” added Damian Hough. The New York matches will take place in a state-of-the-art 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, east of Manhattan. Nine teams will perform in New York, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Canada, Ireland, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and USA, with the first match taking place on June 3 between 2014 champions Sri Lanka and South Africa. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/pitch-installation-at-nassau-county-international-cricket-stadium-marks-exciting-milestone-101714554816901.html

