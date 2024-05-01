Royals and Wildcats advance in MIAC Women's Tennis Playoffs





BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The 2024 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women's Tennis Playoffs kicked off Tuesday afternoon with a pair of quarterfinal matches. No. No. 3 Bethel defeated No. 6 St. Benedict, 5-2, while No. 5 St. Catherine defeated No. 4 Macalester, 5-4, to advance to Thursday's semifinals. | MIAC Women's Tennis Playoffs 2024 | NO. 3 BETHEL 5, NO. 6 SAINT BENEDICT 2 | BOX SCORE | Bethel took two of three doubles points and a trio of singles matches to advance to the semifinals with a 5-2 win over St. Benedict on Tuesday.Lauryn DouglasAndMichaela Sullivanachieved an 8-5 victory in the top doubles, whileJulia BaberAndEmma Tholwon 8-4 at No. 2 doubles. Baber also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.Courtney NuestAndMalia McKinnoncame away with wins at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively. The Bennies claimed points at No. 3 doubles with an 8-5 winKate PerbixAndJane BodensteinerAndAshley Tarrollywon 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. The Royals now face No. 2 Gustavus in the semifinals. It will be the fourth straight postseason game that the Gusties and Royals will face each other in the penultimate round of the conference tournament. Gustavus has an all-time 5-1 advantage in the playoffs against Bethel and defeated the Royals 6-3 in the 2024 regular season matchup on 4/28. NO. 5 PCS. CATHERINA 5, NO. 4 MACALESTER 4 | BOX SCORE | St. Catherine fought back from a 2-1 doubles deficit to win four of six singles matches and beat Macalester 5-4 in the quarter-finals. WhileKelsey DorrAndSofia Walkerearned a point for St. Kate's in the top doubles, Macalester teamsSavannah HaugenAndElizabeth TrevathanAndA few ReynoldsAndMegan Twomeywon at numbers 2 and 3 respectively, and both in tiebreaks. Dorr and Walker added wins at the top two singles spots for the Wildcats, withErin Loterbauergetting a win over number 4 andLily Holmbergwin at number 6.Meg Ulrichand Haugen won Nos. 3 and 5 singles, respectively, for Macalester. St. Catherine will now face MIAC champion Carleton in the semifinals. Carleton is 2-0 all-time in playoff games against the Wildcats, with both previous matchups coming in the semifinals (2014, 2022). The Knights won the regular season match 9-0 on 3/30. The winners of Thursday's two semifinals will advance to the 2024 MIAC Playoff Championship on Saturday, which will be played on the home court of the highest remaining seed at 1 p.m. The winner will receive the MIAC Playoff Championship plaque and the conference's automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Tournament. Match dates, times and locations are subject to change due to weather. 2024 MIAC WOMEN'S TENNIS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE Quarter-finals | Tuesday April 30, 2024 no. 3 Bethel 5, no. 6Saint Benedict 2 | Box score |

No. 5 St. Catherine 5, No. 4 Macalester 4 | Box score | Semi-finals | Thursday May 2, 2024 No. 5 St. Catherine at No. 1 Carleton | 3:30 PM

No. 3 Bethel at No. 2 Gustaaf | 3:30 PM Championship | Saturday May 4, 2024 High seed host | 1:00 pm | MIAC Women's Tennis Playoffs 2024 | MIAC Playoff History|

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miacathletics.com/news/2024/4/30/womens-tennis-qf-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related