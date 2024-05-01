Australia's hockey dad tries to keep it together with a new safety pin





Safety Pin is our third preview of Australian duo Hockey Dad's new album, 'Rebuild Repeat' | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

It's hard to say which Australian trademark is more consistently killer: the wildlife or the guitar pop bands. Duo from New South Wales Hockey dad fall into the latter category, and recently they shared Safety pinthe best single yet from their upcoming album To rebuild (June 14, Boer & De Uil / BMG). Fans of Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will feel right at home with Safety Pin, a cool summer breeze that blows for just over two minutes. Hockey dad, childhood best friends Zach Stephenson (vocals, guitar) and Billy Fleming (drums) keep it simple at first, combining powerful guitar strums with uptempo percussion and then unleashing a hook that will follow you all afternoon. The duo take things a step further as the song speeds up, with faint synths bubbling up alongside Stephenson's longing lyrics and dynamic gang vocals taking the second chorus to new heights. Meanwhile, Stephenson's narrator laments his disordered and self-destructive life, glorifying the person who helps him stay on track: Be my safety pin / Clamp the ratchet in / When I fall to pieces, you hold my contents. “Safety Pin initially started with just a drum beat and the title,” Stephenson recalled in a statement. As we were writing it, the pace quickly picked up, and it became super exciting. The lyrics refer to your ride or that, he added. The person you can count on when you need someone to listen to you, explode or break down. Someone who knows exactly what to say without asking to calm you down and keep you together in crazy situations. Hockey Dad recently completed a US headlining tour and will tour Australia with Militarie Gun following the release of their album in June. To rebuild was produced by Sparkadias Alex Burnett, and Safety Pin is our third preview of the album following February's Base Camp and October's Still Have Room.

