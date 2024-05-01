Two years to go: the road to Wembley 2026 starts now!





May 1, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Two years from today, the first ball will be hit at the historic centenary of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026 in London! The superstars of the world game will thrill thousands of spectators at the OVO Arena, Wembley from 1 to 10 May 2026, when the championships return to the birthplace of the ITTF and the World Championships 100 years ago. With over 30,000 spectators expected at the biggest table tennis event in England for a generation, you can ensure you are among the first to receive further updates, including ticket releases, by register your interest here. The confirmation of the dates marks an important milestone as preparations to host an incredible event are in full swing. What has happened so far? England were awarded the flagship tournament at the ITTF Annual General Meeting last August, where delegates voted for London to host the event. Click here to view our bid presentation. The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026 is supported by UK Sport and the Greater London Authority. The Event Delivery Board for the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals is currently being established. The London Organizing Group has been established to support the 2026 Legacy Program and its impact on the capital's community. In addition, and in line with UK Sport guidelines, Table Tennis International Events Ltd has been established with the responsibility for overseeing and delivering the exciting calendar of major events planned to be staged in England, together with the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026. Ed Warner and Richard Scruton were appointed Chairman of the Event Delivery Board for the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026 and of Table Tennis International Events Ltd respectively. WTT Feeder Manchester was successfully delivered in February this year as the first WTT event to be held in England. More than 2,000 tickets have been sold for the event, The feedback from the players was mostly positiveand overall it was a great start for all the partners working together, building skills and experience that will be invaluable for years to come. What are the next steps? With recruitment for the Event Delivery Board closing soon, we will have a team in place to deliver on our ambitions across athlete experience, fan journey, commercial partnerships and delivery, marketing and communications, community engagement and social impact. Both the Event Delivery Board and the Table Tennis International Events Boards will meet for the first time in the coming weeks and will work with our partners including the ITTF & WTT, UK Sport, the Greater London Authority and OVO Arena. The 2026 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final and ITTF centenary celebrations will live on far beyond the electrifying atmosphere of the OVO Arena itself. A new generation of players, officials, volunteers and fans will be created across the country, so make sure you stay tuned for more updates, announcements and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as we embark on this unforgettable journey together by becoming a Member be removed from our mailing list. Join us on our way to Wembley!

