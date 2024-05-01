Monarchs leave late, implement rule ULM 15-5

NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion Baseball scored nine runs in the final four innings to run Rule ULM, 15-5 in eight innings on Sunday morning at Bud Metheny Ballpark. With the win, ODU has now made it three straight Sun Belt series victories.

Kenny Levari led the charge with a 4-for-5 day at the plate. The senior from Vineland, New Jersey homered twice, doubled, drove in five runs and scored three more. Kyle Edwards finished 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBIs, one run and a pair of swiped bags. Maverick Stallings went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs, and Cole Hunter and Steven Meier both went 1-for-1 with a double and a run, while Meier added two RBIs to his total.

Trent Buchanan (4-1) picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits in 4.1 innings of work. Dylan Brown started the game and gave up one run on three hits and a walk, while striking out four through two frames.

“I was very proud of our performance today,” said ODU Head Coach Chris Finwood. “After a tough overtime loss and back-to-back overtime games, our guys came out and had fantastic energy again on Sunday. It was an early day and we came out ready to play.”

The Monarchs (24-19, 11-10 Sun Belt) got off to a fast start with five runs on as many hits and an error in the bottom of the first inning. Edwards hit a one-out double to right center, Luke Waters was hit by a pitch and Jake Ticer singled through the right side for a 1-0 lead. A wild pitch allowed Waters to score and Ticer to advance to second base, and Levari made it a 4-0 lead with a two-run shot to right center. Evan Holman singled up the middle, advanced to second base on another wild pitch and ran to third base on a Bryce Jones single to left. ULM's left fielder tried to play the ball shallow left, but ran over the ball and the error allowed Holman to get by.

ODU couldn't get comfortable, however, as ULM responded with a five-run top in the third inning to tie the game. Bryce Blaser led off with a double to left center and advanced to third base on a fielding error by Jones. A grounder by Colby Lunsford cut ULM's first run of the game short, and another ground ball to second base put the two outs with no one on. Shawn Wetherbee and EastonWinfield kept the inning going with a pair of singles, and Jake Haggard was sacked to fill the bags. Jayson Zmejkoski drove in three with a double down the left field line, and another fielding error moved Zmejkoski to third in the action. The Warhawks (19-24, 7-14) then tied the score at 5-5 on a MattAbshire double down the left field line.

Old Dominion didn't have to wait long to respond, as Levari homered for the second time in the bottom of the third. With one out, he made a 1-1 offering and sent a doubter over the scoreboard in right field. The Monarchs added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 8-5. Alex Bouche reached base on a throwing error by the ULM short stop, advanced to third base on a Levari double down the rightfield line and scored on a grounder by Holman to short. ODU loaded the bases with two outs in the next inning, and Bouche advanced to first base on a fielder's choice when ULM's shortstop attempted to force out the play at third base. His throw couldn't be caught by the third baseman, and the error allowed TJ Aiken to come home.

However, the crime was not committed. With runners on the corners in the seventh, a sacrifice bunt by Meier brought in Holman from third. Two batters later, Stallings crossed the plate on an Edwards single to center field. In the eighth, Levari came to bat with no outs and runners in scoring position and delivered a two RBI single to right center. After a single by Stallings, Meier drove in Levari with a double to right, then Stallings scored on a grounder by Aiken to second base. An Edwards double to left then set up Meier to end the game.

“A few things went their way and they tied it at 5-5 in the third, but then we beat them 10-0,” Finwood said. “Big day from Kenny Levari with two home runs and five RBIs and Kyle Edwards with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Trent Buchanan did the work for us again from the pen. That's five of seven series wins in Sun Belt play and We have won all four of our home series.”

ODU does not have a midweek game this week. Next up for the Monarchs is a road trip to San Marcos, Texas next weekend for a Sun Belt meeting with Texas State.