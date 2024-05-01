Who is Stan Smith? New film reveals tennis and shoe legend | Documentary films

For sports fans of a certain age, the seasonal lines that form around shoe stores in anticipation of the latest Jordan sneakers are a painful reminder to the many young people who only know the basketball legend as an athletic brand. But long before Nike reduced Michael to a Jumpman silhouette, Adidas Stan Smiths offered the leather, low-top kicks that became such a fashion statement among rockers and rappers that perhaps more young people have no idea that the mustached face on the tongue of one is. of the most consistent players in tennis history. Many sneaker enthusiasts want to understand the heritage and story behind it, says director Danny Lee. His latest film answers the essential question: Who is Stan Smith?

Produced under LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unbroken imprimatur, Who Is Stan Smith? relives the life and times of the former world number 1, from his working-class beginnings to his unlikely bond with Arthur Ashe to his even more unlikely rise as a style icon, a SoCal James Bond, Sean Connery in country club gear. That's despite the fact that Smith, as one of his children helpfully notes in the document, has been rocking his signature upper lip strip for the better part of the past 50 years. That stache was not only all the rage during Smith's prime (mostly the late 1960s and early 1970s), but was part of an all-American, sandy-haired, azure-blue-eyed, 6-foot-10 super agent package that turned super agent Donald Dell. one of the most commercial billboards in sports. And yet: the glamor of that time has nothing to do with today. Now they have teams, they have people who do the jet-set thing,” says the 77-year-old Smith, recalling the days on tour when it was just his wife, Margie. It's still tough being a professional athlete, but back then she and I were kind of the team.

In addition to leading tennis into the Open era and helping to found the Association of Tennis Professionals at the expense of defending his 1972 Wimbledon title, Smith helped lead the US to victory in the 1968 Davis Cup, the title that effectively kicked off the American tennis boom of the 1970s and 1980s. When I saw Stan wearing a jacket that said USA, I thought: Man, I could do that? John McEnroe remembers the beginning of the documentary. And I did it!

The 94-minute documentary will have a soft launch in New York and Los Angeles over the next two weeks before a wider release in May. It was originally teased during the 2022 Doc NYC Film Festival, but was postponed due to the usual industry negotiations and the Covid-19 pandemic. But now that patience is being rewarded with a 50-state theatrical release that not only comes as the calendar approaches the heart of the tennis schedule, but also with the Zendaya-led pulp fiction Challengers reviving the tennis drama market at the box office. (Take that, pickleball!) Luckily, says Lee, we shot this two- and three-scope wide, so it's a real visual feast on screen.

Sneaker geeks should be careful that this movie isn't an extended version of Friedman's Shoes the Emmy-winning sports short film Lee directed about the Atlanta shoe store where Shaq, Magic Johnson and other plus-size athletes have flocked in search of luxury shoes in hard-to-find sizes. While Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels and Pharrell talk about Smith's sole impact on hip-hop in particular (suffice it to say that without Smith, Adidas will probably never do business with Kanye West), Lees film focuses more on tennis geeks who have long admired Smith's service. and-volley game and his equally ruthless dedication to social justice causes.

Smith emerged as a global celebrity while the US was divided over the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement. In the film, Smith talks candidly about growing up in the homogenous convent that was 1950s Pasadena. It could easily have saddled him with a narrow worldview. But instead of staying white, Smith embraced the things he didn't know, not least Ashe, the best friend who remains in his heart. He was just a great guy, Smith remembers, the leader, the one who had to go through things we didn't have to go through. His wife and daughter are still close to us. I mean, us Real enjoyed each other's company and it was he who made that possible.

Together, Smith and Ashe visited hospitals in South Vietnam with their Davis Cup teammate Clark Graebner and Bob Lutz, the partner with whom Smith set a new standard in doubles. Bob Lutz let a man die right before his eyes, Ashe told the New York Times 20 years later. It was a very sobering experience.

As the current crop of students lead protests on college campuses across the country, Smith can't help but feel like he's watching history repeat itself, not least at USC, his alma mater. It reminds me of when I was there, he says, when there was still one lot of civil rights demonstrations, the war, political unrest, the shooting of Kennedy. It's somewhat similar; I thought, Will things calm down again in a few weeks or months?? What will be the evolution of what is going on now? And certainly there was the evolution in my period where the war finally ended, but there has always been tension in the subcultures in the United States and around the world. We don't know how it's going to end.

With tennis being a Balkan sport played around the world, Lee had his work cut out to track down and shoot footage of Smith's career amid the Covid restrictions that robbed the project of one of the game's most colorful personalities : Ilie Nstase, the bad boy who tangled with Smith at Wimbledon. Nstases the type of man true like you it didn't If he wanted him to talk, he would talk, Smith jokes. And then when you want him to talk, he's silent. He's an enigma.

Photo: Mindhouse/BBC

Shooting on Center Court, where Smith was crowned champion in the first men's final on Sunday, was a huge coup. Stan has such incredible relationships all over the world, Lee says. So when he asked, he was like, when do you want to do this?

Lees was fortunate that the Smiths had shot hours of home movies from the world tours and that Margie had kept the footage all those years. And those behind-the-scenes glimpses into their private lives become that much richer when their family welcomes Mark Mathabane, the South African migrant who later became a bestselling author and university professor thanks to Ashe and Smith who hatched his escape from apartheid.

Although Smith has done publicly and privately to support just causes, Smith expresses some regret in the film for not going even harder. I could have done more with Arthur, he says, before returning to some of the small ways he helped Mathabane that Smith had set up at USC. I would drive and stop at a pay phone and call him back. He might have a problem with a coach or something. He was like our first son, so we got that experience.

Many of the qualities that make Smith such an approachable superstar (his softness, his humility) can also inadvertently make him a tough nut to crack. But Lee eventually got him to open up by watching old competition films and family home videos, most of which Margie and Stan hadn't seen since they were filmed. (Watching them look at themselves for the first time in decades is one of the film's many tender moments.) He becomes vulnerable, Lee says. He gets emotional. It was emotional for me.

As for the shoes Smith made famous, they may look plain next to today's crop of air-cushioned, moisture-wicking offerings. But back in the day, the Stan Smith was as hi-tech as it could be, the rare sneaker that didn't sweat under heavy use. We wore canvas shoes, Smith remembers as the footwear of choice on tour. One of the great things about it [the Stan Smith shoe] there were holes in it, which would help when it was very hot in Washington DC and such humid places. Being able to wear those shoes was a big deal. Now young sneakerheads finally know exactly why.