Photography professor Pipo Nguyen-duy 83 holds Carleton meeting entitled A Dust of Life – News – Carleton College





Pipo Nguyenduy 83, professor of studio art and photography at Oberlin College, will deliver the Carleton Convocation address on Friday, May 3 from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. in Skinner Chapel. His speech is entitled: A Dust of Life. Nguyen-duy was born in Hue, Vietnam. He grew up within twenty miles of the Demilitarized Zone near the 18th parallel and describes hearing gunfire every day in his early life. He emigrated to the United States as a political refugee. Nguyen-duy has taken on many things in life to pursue his diverse interests. He has competed as a national athlete in table tennis, lived for a time as a Buddhist monk in northern India and majored in economics at Carleton. While living in New York City's East Village, where he worked as a bartender and later as a nightclub manager, his interest turned to art after meeting people such as musician Don Cherry and artist Keith Haring. He went on to earn an MA in photography, followed by an MFA in photography, both from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. Nguyen-duy has received many awards and fellowships over the years, including a Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography; a National Endowment for the Arts grant; an En Foco grant; a Professional Development Fellowship from the College Arts Association; a National Graduate Fellowship from the American Photography Institute; a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission in Salem, Oregon; a B. Wade and Jane B. White Fellowship in the Humanities at Oberlin; and two Individual Artist Fellowships from the Ohio Arts Council in Columbus, Ohio. Nguyen-duy has been an artist-in-residence at Monets Garden through the Lila Wallace-Readers Digest Fund's Artists at Giverny Fellowship and at the Headlands Center for the Arts in Sausalito, California through the Light Work Artist-in-Residence Program. He has also lectured widely and his work has been exhibited and is in public collections in the United States, Europe and Asia. This convocation will also be streamed live register in advance to receive information on how to participate via Zoom. Carleton meetings are free and open to the public. Find upcoming events and archived recordings (also in podcast form) on the convocation website. For more information, including disability accommodations, call 507-222-5461 or email [email protected]. After each convocation speech, Carleton hosts a lunch with the speaker. The Convocation Luncheon will be held in the Alumni Guest House Meeting Room (unless otherwise stated) from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and is generally limited to 35 people. If you are interested in attending, please register on the convocation website. Erica Helgerud 20 is the news and social media manager for Carleton College.

