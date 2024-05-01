Hardik Pandya's commitment to Indian cricket is in question. Jasper Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice for vice-captain: Irfan Pathan | Cricket news





Former India seamer Irfan Pathan believes pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was a suitable candidate for India's role as vice-captain in the upcoming T20 World Cup. This, after Hardik Pandya was confirmed as Rohit Sharma's chief deputy for the big tournament. “Previously, Hardik Pandya had the captaincy but Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches. After the T20 World Cup there was a new plan; they targeted a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains. Yet, questions arise over Pandya's performance, consistency and commitment to Indian cricket,” Pathan told Star Sports, criticizing the change in leadership dynamics in India. The 39-year-old also ripped Pandya's login details. “Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential to serve Indian cricket all year round. Injuries are inevitable, but good planning with consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital to a player's return. But then there is another player who returns from injury without meeting the same requirements. That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. If they see a player getting special treatment, it disrupts the team environment.” Pandya captained India after exiting the 2022 T20 World Cup and has been under fire in the ongoing IPL season as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, with the five-time winning franchise currently at ninth position in the points table of 10 teams. Pathan advocated for an alternate candidate to take up the role of vice-captain, saying: “I understand the rationale behind it because of the importance of continuity in leadership. However, given the current performance, it may be understandable that the selectors opt for continuity. Still, I don't think someone like Bumrah would have been a bad choice either.” Pandya captained India after exiting the 2022 T20 World Cup and has been under fire in the ongoing IPL season as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, with the five-time winning franchise currently at ninth position in the points table of 10 teams. (Photo: AP) Pathan, a former 2007 T20 World Cup winner with India, criticized the culture of certain players being given unnecessary advantages over others, something he also noted during India's previous T20 World Cup campaign. “Cricket is not like tennis; it is a team sport where equality is essential. Every player must be treated fairly and equally. Whether you are a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is first and foremost a team sport,” said Pathan. “I have witnessed things in the past, especially during the T20 World Cup last year, that went against the principles of Indian cricket, with certain players being given unnecessary advantage, which is unacceptable. To succeed in tournaments like the World Cup, it is imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally,” he added. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reservations: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

