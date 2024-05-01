Michigan Football Spring Transfer Portal Summary: Who's Coming? To leave?

The transfer portal has revolutionized the college athletics landscape. With guidelines that are looser than the pirate code Pirates of the Caribbean, players essentially get unrestricted free agency twice a year. No one except chronically underperforming athletes who know the grass exists always greener elsewhere is happy with the current state of affairs. Still, until things change, it's the world we all have to live in, even for the defending national champions in Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines enjoyed a spring unlike any other this century. In what was both celebration and preparation, Team 145 reflected on what took place a few months ago and looked eagerly ahead, ready to defend what they had worked so hard for.

Unfortunately, there will not be a place for everyone in the future. Whether it's due to incoming freshmen, unexpected climbs, schedule changes, hashtag BAG SZN, new coaches or a litany of other reasons off the field, there will always be turnover for football teams in the spring. Not all turnover is bad, however, and welcome additions can be the missing ingredient for future success (Josh Wallace, for example).

Let's recap the Michigan-influenced move from the second spring transfer portal window.

Wolverines entering the transfer portal

Wide receivers Karmello English, Cristian Dixon; Linebackers Semaj Bridgeman, Jeremiah Beasley, Hayden Moore; Cornerback DJ Waller; Interior offensive lineman Amir Herring

The team's biggest loss is positional depth, but the biggest individual loss from this group is cornerback DJ Waller. After an impressive spring game, Waller appeared set to start opposite All-American Will Johnson in one of the most dynamic secondary matchups on the best defense in college football. Now, after a breakthrough on national television, Waller is gathering a big blue bag and moving south to Kentucky. The loss of Waller will be especially felt if (*knocks on wood*) an injury occurs, but there are several Wolverines who could take on the starting role with little to no expected drop-off.

In terms of depth, the Wolverines lost two wide receivers in a room that was already thin, two linebackers who seemed to be the future of the position, and an interior lineman who by all indications was a star in waiting. The impact of these losses won't be felt immediately, but they do put coaches' feet to the fire in recruitment, development and transfers to mitigate any future impact. Speaking of transfers.

Portal players that Michigan has offered

Kent State DT CJ West, Youngstown State WR CJ Charleston

Two players who meet very different needs. CJ West is a strong addition. The depth of Team 144's defensive line was one of the biggest reasons the Wolverines won the national championship. With bona fide stars under center like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, keeping them fresh is crucial for long-term success, and West could make sure these stars don't fade in the fourth quarter.

CJ Charleston talks about an elite wide receiver name and is a player who could help fill a void. With the departures from the NFL of Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson coupled with the above transfers (and Darrius Clemons out of the first window), Michigan simply needs capable and proven bodies in the room.

Portal players with interest in Michigan

Stephen F. Austin DL Brandon Lane, Be madam CB Amorion Walker

Like CJ West, Brandon Lane would be a piece that provides depth to keep the stars fresh. Amorion Walker Hello old friend could be returning to Michigan after a short sabbatical at Ole Miss. The interesting question is if Walker returns to Michigan, would he do so as a corner or as a wide receiver? Remember, Walker was a wide receiver coming out of high school when he committed to the Wolverines, and a return to his original school could also mean a return to his original position.

Transfer obligations

Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada

For the second year in a row, Michigan has added a kicker through the transfer portal. Dominic Zvada made 85 percent of his kicks during his time at Arkansas State, but will still look for a relative return to form in Ann Arbor. As a freshman in 2022, Zvada was one of the most accurate kickers in the country. He connected on 97 percent of his kicks (17-for-18) and his only miss came from 51 yards. Zvadas' transfer adds depth, experience and pedigree to a Michigan kicking room that has been lacking in all three.