



Robin Roberts broke her wrist while playing tennis Good morning America host revealed during Tuesday's edition of the ABC morning show. “I fell on the tennis court and broke my wrist,” Roberts said in a backstage video on social media Tuesday morning. She had been away GMA on Monday, with ABC News' Linsey Davis filling in. The anchor continued, “All my years as a competitive athlete, [and it’s] my first breakup. Hopefully also my last.” She captioned her post: “Good morning! Playing was a bit painful this morning, but Glam Fam and I still wanted to share our #tuesdaythoughts #cmon with you.” At the top of Tuesday's show after teasing a later segment about the growing popularity of the tennis-like padel sportGeorge Stephanopoulos gave Roberts some light ribbing about her breakup. 'I don't want you to get angry when you see that tennis on the screen. I know you took a little spill this weekend,” he joked. Roberts mimicked her tennis moves and joked back, “Oh, no no. You should have seen that other man! I mean, I tried to uppercut.” She added: 'Maybe I will practice padel. Maybe that will be my sport.” When Stephanopoulos asked how she felt after the tennis accident, Roberts said she couldn't “confirm or deny” that she was taking pain medication, but that she was “seeing rainbows.” At the end of the padel segment, Roberts also indicated that she was injured because she fell while still holding her racket. “If you have the racket and you fall, drop the racket or this could happen,” she advised.

