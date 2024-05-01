A new team will play at First Arena next season





ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks are off after less than a year and a new team in a new league will be the face of First Arena for the 2024-2025 hockey season, according to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency . After the River Sharks season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League ended last season, the discussion turned to who would play there for the 2024-2025 season. The Chemung IDA, which owns the Arena, held a meeting on Wednesday, May 1 at 9 a.m. to announce the new team. During the meeting it was announced that the new team would play in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), but never announced the name at the conference. Elmira Elks College Fair returns

However, a Facebook page posted a new profile photo around midnight on April 30, showing a team called the Elmira Aviators, which read “Official Facebook Page of the Elmira Aviators of the NAHL” in the page's intro. According to the IDA, this deal “will cost the hockey structure approximately 50% less financially.” A local businessman in the area, Marc Stemerman, is involved in the process of bringing in the new team and league, and has, according to the IDA, “made a significant investment in the community and in the team.” The NAHL is a Tier II junior hockey league and the only Tier II team sanctioned by USA Hockey. The 50th year will be in the 2024-2025 season. The teams play in a 60-game season, and teams that make the playoffs play in the Robertson Cup Championship Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/top-stories/new-hockey-team-announced-to-play-at-first-arena-next-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos