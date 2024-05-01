Sussex Tennis Club raises $20,000 for court expansion | Reserve news

The Sussex Tennis Association pitched in $20,000 for upgrades to the city courts and a pickleball court.

Representatives from the tennis club recently came to Sussex Council to present a novelty check to Mayor Marc Thorne for some of the upgrades to the Hans Lammens Tennis Center at Princess Louise Park. The $207,000 upgrade project will allow the tennis facility to host competitive tournaments, council heard.

Thorne said the association has been a “full partner” in revitalizing the city's tennis courts and helping to develop tennis players in the Sussex area.

“They approached us to say the problem they had was with their tennis players maturing as tennis players,” Thorne told the Brunswick News. “They have depth and do well in tournaments, and they would love to organize tournaments themselves in Sussex, but there is a minimum court requirement and they did not meet that.”

Thorne said the city agreed to lay the foundation for up to three future courts and begin development of one new court, bringing the number of active courts to four. In addition to the $20,000 funding, the county is providing $107,000, and the city will provide about $80,000, according to Sussex CAO Scott Hatcher.

Sussex Tennis Association vice-president Kirk Sabine said the money came from the tennis club's own revenues and some volunteer money, as well as fundraising by president Ted Robertson. He said the path is now there and fencing is going up.

“I would like to thank the municipality for responding so positively when we discussed the expansion of the courts,” Sabine told the council.

He said people may not understand how active they are as a club. They say they have youth programs and host youth tournaments, but can't host adult events because they only have three courts.

During the meeting, council heard the center will also get four pickleball courts using one of the gaming areas, thanks to a gift from Corey McAllister of Brown's Paving.

Pickleball is a sport developed from tennis, table tennis and badminton and involves paddles and a hollow plastic ball, according to the Pickleball Canada website.

“There's been a lot of talk over the last few years about people wanting to play pickleball,” Robertson said, adding that the Sussex Corner court often has a long line of people waiting to play.

“I think this will make a lot of people in town very happy,” Robertson said.

Robertson said that after a survey indicated as many as 75 people would be interested, he contacted McAllister, who agreed to help with the asphalt surface.

McAllister told Brunswick News the value of the donation would be $35,000 to $40,000.

“We thought it was important, and with the work these guys have done, we felt it was time to take it a step further,” McAllister said.

Thorne said at the meeting it was a “very important” gesture by McAllister and Brown's Paving, given the price of asphalt.

“I was very surprised by the announcement to create that second court, which will be a tremendous opportunity,” Thorne told the Brunswick News, saying Brown's “generosity is well known” in the community.

During the meeting, Thorne thanked the club for its work and said the tennis project was helpful in raising money for the pedestrian bridge project after it impressed a provincial official who visited the area.

“I was deputy mayor years ago when … Ted came to make a proposal on what was then a neglected tennis court,” he said. “You came to us with a vision and some promises, and you delivered on them all. It's a world-class facility.”

Count. Fred Brenan said attracting more people to the Perry Street area will increase the need for the pedestrian bridge.

“It's hard to drive down Perry Street on a Saturday morning without a lot of things happening up there,” Brenan said. “Good job guys, hopefully it won't take too long before the last (track) can be developed.”

Robertson, who was described by several council members as a compelling fundraiser, told the council this is due to being part of a community where “people want to get involved and people see things that look promising and want to help.”

“There are other communities the size of Sussex and bigger that are not as fortunate as we are,” Robertson said.