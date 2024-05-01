Mitch Marsh leads Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup cricket. Steve Smith misses selection





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Mitch Marsh will captain Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup next month and officiate a domestic cricket match…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Mitch Marsh will captain Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup next month, leading a national cricket team missing ex-skipper Steve Smith and rising batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk. Marsh, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, was confirmed as T20 captain on Wednesday after sharing the duties on an interim basis since Aaron Finch's retirement last year. Smith's omission from the tournament that starts on June 1 in the United States and the Caribbean means it will be the first time since 2012 that he has missed a World Cup in the limited-overs format. The 34 year old Smith signed for the Washington Freedom for the second season of Major League Cricket in the United States, which begins on July 4, four days after the T20 World Cup concludes. Fraser-McGurk entered the squad calculations thanks to his strike rate of 233.33 in the Indian Premier League, but it was not enough to replace Travis Head or veteran David Warner at the global tournament. All-rounder Marsh is likely to bat at No. 3 and Glenn Maxwell at No. 4 in the lineup, with Tim David likely to fill the finisher role further down the order. The available hitting options allow for a tailor-made approach to each venue and opponent, according to Australian chief selector George Bailey. “Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of lengthy conversations, along with a number of others including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and develops quickly. Bailey said Fraser-McGurk's form has been great of late. But the way we functioned at the top with the three guys we've had there has been very strong as well,” he said. “Ultimately, in that team of fifteen we were looking for the balance we wanted for each match, with different opponents, different locations and different surfaces. Matt Wade and Josh Inglis have been picked as wicketkeepers and Ashton Agar returns to the side as the second spinning option after Adam Zampa. The regular bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be supported by Nathan Ellis and all-rounders Cameron Green, Marsh and Marcus Stoinis. Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions, will open against Oman in Barbados on June 5. The Australians are the defending champions in the ICC's World Test Championship and in the 50-over World Cup. ___ Australian squad: Mitch Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa . ___ AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket Copyright © 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/sports/2024/05/mitch-marsh-to-lead-australia-at-crickets-twenty20-world-cup-steve-smith-misses-selection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos