GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis Dominates District 14-5A Meet | Sport





This was an avalanche, good old-fashioned destruction. There are more than a hundred ways to describe how lopsided and overwhelming the Corsican spring tennis teams performed this week in the District 14-5A District Tournament on the CHS courts, where the hosts simply blew away the court to win the Boys and Girls. District titles and march through to the regional tournament, laden with medals and praise, while the other teams in the tournament are sent home shaking their heads. Chad White's tennis program has soared to new heights over the past two seasons, but even White, whose Fall Team Tennis team has a staggering record of reaching the postseason 39 years in a row, couldn't contain his excitement after the seeing his Tigers destroy the field in the spring format of individual play. At any size, these Tigers were brilliant. They captured five district titles (count 'em, five) with one second-place finish, one third-place finish and two fourth-place finishes. A total of 15 Tigers walked off the field with medals. If this had been an awards ceremony, it would have lasted past midnight. It culminated in two furious and fantastic days of tennis – 48 hours of complete Tiger domination – and added another layer to the growing legacy this group is building at CHS, where the Fall Team tennis players, who play to a team scoring format, have the had dramatic marches in the playoffs last two seasons. This was another memorable and defining moment. And have fun! “It was a great two days for Tiger Tennis,” said White, who watched his players build on their success in the fall — where they went undefeated and won the district title and had a long march in the playoffs — to come back . on the field this spring and running away with the District 14-5A Spring Tournament. “We won the district championship in all five divisions, placed second in the girls doubles and qualified a total of ten players for Regionals,” said an ecstatic White. These 10 players will compete in the 5A Regionals May 9-10 at the Melissa Z-Plex. “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication our players put in this spring,” White said. “It was a long season in which growth took place for some, both physically and mentally. “We have seen players develop more strength both inside and outside,” he said. “Tennis is brutal on an individual's character, but those who allow and commit to growth will eventually see the places that hinder success as a place of the past.” Here is the spectacular roll call: Will Higgs, DistrictBoys singles champion. Kate Higgs, district girls singles champion. John Higgs/Prez Rios, district boys doubles champions. Ashley Butron/Finley Williams, district girls doubles champions. Isaac Owen/Avery Williams, district mixed doubles champions. Hannah White and Madison White, second girls doubles. Joselyn Monroy, third place girls single. Isak Rodriguez and Abbie Walthall, fourth place mixed doubles. Davin Munoz and Jaxsen Mahoney, boys doubles in fourth place.

