The city of Tallahassee is building a new senior center in Welaunee





Tallahassee's parks, recreation and community affairs are soaring to new heights with the groundbreaking of the new senior center. During a special celebration Wednesday morning at the site of the future center, city commissioners, managers and staff gathered along Welaunee Boulevard to break some dirt on another major project. As guests entered the event, they were treated to stunning views of hot air balloons in the distance. Alison Faris, the city's communications director, said she wanted the event to match the excitement seniors have for the new center. The balloons symbolized the new facility reaching “new heights” for the city. “We are confident that this additional facility will improve the quality of life for so many of our Tallahassee fans for years to come,” said Ashley Edwards, director of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs. According to Edwards, the $25 million center will allow us to offer comprehensive programs for our rapidly growing population of active seniors. When completed, the 40,000-square-foot building will house a double multi-purpose gym with space for six pickleball courts, basketball courts, volleyball, table tennis; there are fitness classes, a gym and more.” “The Lifelong Learning wing will offer educational classes, art programs, card games and health opportunities, just to name a few of the programs we can expect,” Edwards continued. Construction on the project is expected to begin as early as this month, with substantial completion expected in the fall of 2025. The project was initially expected to cost $18 million, with hopes it could be completed in early 2023. Lingering labor shortages following the pandemic and the fallout from inflation have increased budgets and delayed projects across the country and in Tallahassee. Besides City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter, all other commissioners were present and commented on their enthusiasm for the new center. Some even said they were proud to be part of the senior crowd and participate in activities when the center opens. They also thanked all the staff who worked on the project, with a special shout-out to Senior Service Manager Sheila Salyer. Salyer would have the opportunity to speak about the project she has worked tirelessly on. “With much of your help, with your input and encouraging support, we are building something for now and for generations to come,” she said. “It is more than just a structure. It will be another special place that welcomes seniors and provides a space where everyone can enjoy activities of their choice and help cultivate a sense of purpose.” The senior center is one of five ongoing projectscity ​​has touted as “coming to life in 2025.”The other projects include Orange Avenue Park, Southside Transit Center, the Market District Park and the new Tallahassee Police Department, which may not come fully online until 2026. There are no plans to close the existing senior center on North Monroe Street. For at least a decade, city officials said demand would eventually create the need for another facility. Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her by email at[email protected]or on Twitter/X@ari_v_otero.

