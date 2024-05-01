Sports
Muldoon named Atlantic 10 midfielder of the year, five others earn nods
Washington, DC The Atlantic 10 announced its top year-end awards and All-Conference teams on Wednesday, with six Spiders receiving honors from the conference. Richmond finished the regular season with an 11-5 overall record and a 7-2 conference overall.
Grace Muldoon dominated the polls, as she was named this year's Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year and was a member of the All-Conference Midfield First-Team.
“This is such an honor for Grace and the Richmond program. Grace is someone everyone enjoys playing with because of her skills and creativity and she works hard to make her teammates look good. I am proud of the work Grace has worked hard to earn this recognition and her teammates who challenge her every day”, Head Coach, Anne Harrington.
Joining Muldoon on the All-Conference First-Team list is Colleen Quinn, a member of the strike team. Quinn was recognized as a member of the All-Conference Attack Second-Team in 2023.
Abby Francoli claimed a spot on the All-Rookie Team after an impressive freshman campaign in the 2024 regular season.
Defender Hannah Custer and midfielder Maggie Jordan have been honored as All-Conference Second-Team members at their respective positions. Custer earned the same award in 2023 prior to the Spiders' Atlantic 10 Championship title game victory against UMass.
“It is great to have these six players recognized by our conference. This group leads by example through their hard work and dedication to the success of this program. For someone at each position to be honored is a reflection of the entire team and their efforts to get better every day in all parts of our game”, Head Coach, Anne Harrington.
Grace Muldoon, 2024Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year | First team in the entire conference
Muldoon has started every game of her junior campaign. She is a true do-it-all midfielder as she tops all positional stats within the conference. She poses an equal threat in attack and defense and contributes greatly to the team's play in all areas of the pitch. For a Richmond team with the No. 2 offense in the Atlantic 10, Muldoon ranks third on the team in assists (17), third on the team in points (48) and fourth in goals (31). She ranks third on the team in draw controls (49), while also contributing 26 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. She is a balanced player who can score, get the ball back and be a threat in the draw. She is the definition of a true midfielder and makes her presence known on the pitch.
Colleen Quinn, All-Conference First Team, Offense | Full academic team
Quinn has started every game of her junior campaign while also serving as team captain and offensive leader. She surpassed the 200 career point mark earlier this season. Richmond's offense ranks No. 2 in the Atlantic 10 and Quinn is the offensive leader in goals (42), points (64) and is second on the team in assists (22). In the Atlantic 10, Quinn ranks fifth in points per game, sixth in assists per game and seventh in goals per game. She is one of only two players to rank in the top 10 in all three of these areas (goals per game, assists per game, points per game). Quinn has emerged as a leader in Richmond's offense this season while also maintaining her production on offense. She has a point in every game but one and has recorded five or more points in seven games this season, setting her season-high of eight points against conference foe Duquesne. She also chipped in 12 draw controls.
Abby FrancoliAll-Rookie Team
Francioli has played in every game this season and was thrust into the starting lineup and full-time role after the program's first conference game. In all-conference play, she leads the Atlantic 10 with a save percentage of .545 and ranks fourth in both saves per game (8.38) and goals against average (8.65). Francioli is believed to be the only freshman in program history to record more than 15 saves in their first career start as a Spider (she posted 17 in her first career start against Davidson). As a freshman, Francioli brings high energy, big saves and a loud voice to anchor the defensive unit.
Hannah CusterSecond team all-conference defense
Custer has started every game this season and serves as team captain. Custer remains a lockdown defender for Richmond's No. 2 defense in conference play with an 8.95 scoring average. She ranks second on the defensive unit in ground balls (32) and third in turnovers caused (19). Richmond is second in the Atlantic with 10 in ground balls per game. Custer had a season-high five ground balls against St. Bonaventure and four caused turnovers against Liberty. More notable is her ability to limit opponents' biggest threats and ballhandlers. She earned the same distinction in 2023 prior to the Spiders' Atlantic 10 Championship title game victory against UMass.
Maggie JordanAll-Conference second team, center field
Jordan has started every game this season and serves as team captain. Her consistency and drive make her stand out as an important member of the midfield. With 13 goals and 2 assists, she has the highest shooting percentage on the team for anyone who has taken more than 10 shots (.544). She has picked up 9 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers (fifth on the team) and 44 draw controls (4ein the team).
The Spiders enter this week's Atlantic 10 tournament as the No. 2 seed. They will face the opening round winner of No. 3 Davidson and No. 6 George Mason. The opening semifinal draw is at 3 p.m. at Rooney Field on Duquesne's campus in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Atlantic 10 major prize winners
Offensive Player of the Year: Fiona McGowan, Massachusetts
Defensive Player of the Year: Audra Tosone, Massachusetts
Midfielder of the Year: Grace MuldoonRichmond
Rookie of the Year: Jenna Skibbe, Davidson
Goalkeeper of the Year: Jorden Concordia, St. Joseph's Church
Coach of the Year: Jana Drummond, Massachusetts
First team in the entire conference
Attack
Shannon Tuozzo, George Mason
Fiona McGowan, Massachusetts
Kassidy Morris, Massachusetts
Colleen QuinnRichmond
Midfield
Allie Hartnett, Davidson
Jordan Dean, Massachusetts
Grace MuldoonRichmond
Bonnie Yu, St. Joseph's Church
Defense
Noëlle Cegielski, Davidson
Audra Tosone, Massachusetts
Brit Colangelo, St. Bonaventure
Goalkeeper
Jorden Concordia, St. Joseph's Church
Second team of the entire conference
Attack
Josie Lambert, Davidson
Charlotte Wilmoth, Massachusetts
Maddie Yoder, St. Joseph's Church
Midfield
Mackenzie Leszczynski, Duquesne
Maggie JordanRichmond
Brooke Piper, St. Bonaventure
Defense
Stella Ray, George Washington
Layton Nass, Massachusetts
Hannah CusterRichmond
Bella Micelli, St. Joseph's Church
Casey Murray, VCU
Goalkeeper
Catrina Tobin, Massachusetts
All-Rookie Team
Bell McGrail, Davidson
Brooke Ross, Davidson
Kayla Joyce, Davidson
Jenna Skibbe, Davidson
Daniella Jimenez, George Mason
Ava Connaughton, Massachusetts
Lil Hancock, MA
Abby FrancoliRichmond
Olivia McCloskey, St. Joseph's Church
Megan Sanelli, St. Joseph's Church
Olivia Peeler, St. Bonaventure
Rachel Koeneke, VCU
Full academic team
Hanna Pawela, Duquesne
Morgan Gunn, George Mason
Katie Johnson, La Salle
Fiona McGowan, Massachusetts
Audra Tosone, Massachusetts
Colleen QuinnRichmond
Becca SturtzRichmond
Sarah Groark, St. Joseph
Lisa Ross, St. Joseph's Church
Fiona McGovern, St. Bonaventure
Sarah Jones, VCU
Kelsey McDonnell, VCU
|
Sources
2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2024/5/1/womens-lacrosse-muldoon-named-atlantic-10-midfielder-of-the-year-six-others-earn-nods.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This Hollywood Hills Home Above Los Angeles' Sunset Strip Was Custom Designed for Absolute Privacy
- Muldoon named Atlantic 10 midfielder of the year, five others earn nods
- Cals Men Wallop Stanford in big meet
- Download Hydroneer v20240415 GoldBerg for free
- Jokowi Vlogs eating Gacoan noodles with Basuki in NTB: very spicy
- Stock market today: Wall Street swings after Fed keeps interest rates high, downplays chances of a hike | national news
- Prices cut to all-time lows ahead of Google's Pixel 7A and Pixel 8A announcements
- Download InfraSpace v20240415 GoldBerg for free
- US, China prepare for Biden-Xi summit
- Alfred Molina cries remembering Dad was disappointing because of his acting
- The city of Tallahassee is building a new senior center in Welaunee
- Megan Fox praises her son for wearing a dress