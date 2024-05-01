Muldoon named Atlantic 10 midfielder of the year, five others earn nods

Washington, DC The Atlantic 10 announced its top year-end awards and All-Conference teams on Wednesday, with six Spiders receiving honors from the conference. Richmond finished the regular season with an 11-5 overall record and a 7-2 conference overall.

Grace Muldoon dominated the polls, as she was named this year's Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year and was a member of the All-Conference Midfield First-Team.

“This is such an honor for Grace and the Richmond program. Grace is someone everyone enjoys playing with because of her skills and creativity and she works hard to make her teammates look good. I am proud of the work Grace has worked hard to earn this recognition and her teammates who challenge her every day”, Head Coach, Anne Harrington .

Joining Muldoon on the All-Conference First-Team list is Colleen Quinn , a member of the strike team. Quinn was recognized as a member of the All-Conference Attack Second-Team in 2023.

Abby Francoli claimed a spot on the All-Rookie Team after an impressive freshman campaign in the 2024 regular season.

Defender Hannah Custer and midfielder Maggie Jordan have been honored as All-Conference Second-Team members at their respective positions. Custer earned the same award in 2023 prior to the Spiders' Atlantic 10 Championship title game victory against UMass.

“It is great to have these six players recognized by our conference. This group leads by example through their hard work and dedication to the success of this program. For someone at each position to be honored is a reflection of the entire team and their efforts to get better every day in all parts of our game”, Head Coach, Anne Harrington .

Grace Muldoon , 2024Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year | First team in the entire conference

Muldoon has started every game of her junior campaign. She is a true do-it-all midfielder as she tops all positional stats within the conference. She poses an equal threat in attack and defense and contributes greatly to the team's play in all areas of the pitch. For a Richmond team with the No. 2 offense in the Atlantic 10, Muldoon ranks third on the team in assists (17), third on the team in points (48) and fourth in goals (31). She ranks third on the team in draw controls (49), while also contributing 26 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. She is a balanced player who can score, get the ball back and be a threat in the draw. She is the definition of a true midfielder and makes her presence known on the pitch.

Colleen Quinn , All-Conference First Team, Offense | Full academic team

Quinn has started every game of her junior campaign while also serving as team captain and offensive leader. She surpassed the 200 career point mark earlier this season. Richmond's offense ranks No. 2 in the Atlantic 10 and Quinn is the offensive leader in goals (42), points (64) and is second on the team in assists (22). In the Atlantic 10, Quinn ranks fifth in points per game, sixth in assists per game and seventh in goals per game. She is one of only two players to rank in the top 10 in all three of these areas (goals per game, assists per game, points per game). Quinn has emerged as a leader in Richmond's offense this season while also maintaining her production on offense. She has a point in every game but one and has recorded five or more points in seven games this season, setting her season-high of eight points against conference foe Duquesne. She also chipped in 12 draw controls.

Abby Francoli All-Rookie Team

Francioli has played in every game this season and was thrust into the starting lineup and full-time role after the program's first conference game. In all-conference play, she leads the Atlantic 10 with a save percentage of .545 and ranks fourth in both saves per game (8.38) and goals against average (8.65). Francioli is believed to be the only freshman in program history to record more than 15 saves in their first career start as a Spider (she posted 17 in her first career start against Davidson). As a freshman, Francioli brings high energy, big saves and a loud voice to anchor the defensive unit.

Hannah Custer Second team all-conference defense

Custer has started every game this season and serves as team captain. Custer remains a lockdown defender for Richmond's No. 2 defense in conference play with an 8.95 scoring average. She ranks second on the defensive unit in ground balls (32) and third in turnovers caused (19). Richmond is second in the Atlantic with 10 in ground balls per game. Custer had a season-high five ground balls against St. Bonaventure and four caused turnovers against Liberty. More notable is her ability to limit opponents' biggest threats and ballhandlers. She earned the same distinction in 2023 prior to the Spiders' Atlantic 10 Championship title game victory against UMass.

Maggie Jordan All-Conference second team, center field

Jordan has started every game this season and serves as team captain. Her consistency and drive make her stand out as an important member of the midfield. With 13 goals and 2 assists, she has the highest shooting percentage on the team for anyone who has taken more than 10 shots (.544). She has picked up 9 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers (fifth on the team) and 44 draw controls (4ein the team).

The Spiders enter this week's Atlantic 10 tournament as the No. 2 seed. They will face the opening round winner of No. 3 Davidson and No. 6 George Mason. The opening semifinal draw is at 3 p.m. at Rooney Field on Duquesne's campus in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Atlantic 10 major prize winners

Offensive Player of the Year: Fiona McGowan, Massachusetts

Defensive Player of the Year: Audra Tosone, Massachusetts

Midfielder of the Year: Grace Muldoon Richmond

Rookie of the Year: Jenna Skibbe, Davidson

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jorden Concordia, St. Joseph's Church

Coach of the Year: Jana Drummond, Massachusetts

First team in the entire conference

Attack

Shannon Tuozzo, George Mason

Fiona McGowan, Massachusetts

Kassidy Morris, Massachusetts

Colleen Quinn Richmond

Midfield

Allie Hartnett, Davidson

Jordan Dean, Massachusetts

Grace Muldoon Richmond

Bonnie Yu, St. Joseph's Church

Defense

Noëlle Cegielski, Davidson

Audra Tosone, Massachusetts

Brit Colangelo, St. Bonaventure

Goalkeeper

Jorden Concordia, St. Joseph's Church

Second team of the entire conference

Attack

Josie Lambert, Davidson

Charlotte Wilmoth, Massachusetts

Maddie Yoder, St. Joseph's Church

Midfield

Mackenzie Leszczynski, Duquesne

Maggie Jordan Richmond

Brooke Piper, St. Bonaventure

Defense

Stella Ray, George Washington

Layton Nass, Massachusetts

Hannah Custer Richmond

Bella Micelli, St. Joseph's Church

Casey Murray, VCU

Goalkeeper

Catrina Tobin, Massachusetts

All-Rookie Team

Bell McGrail, Davidson

Brooke Ross, Davidson

Kayla Joyce, Davidson

Jenna Skibbe, Davidson

Daniella Jimenez, George Mason

Ava Connaughton, Massachusetts

Lil Hancock, MA

Abby Francoli Richmond

Olivia McCloskey, St. Joseph's Church

Megan Sanelli, St. Joseph's Church

Olivia Peeler, St. Bonaventure

Rachel Koeneke, VCU

Full academic team