Gloucestershire cricketer Ben Wells announces retirement from professional cricket at the age of 23 | Crickit





New Delhi [India],: Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman, Ben Wells has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 23 after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition. Gloucestershire cricketer Ben Wells has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 23 The England youngster made his Gloucestershire debut in 2021, hitting 40 runs in 94 balls against Glamorgan in Cardiff in his only first-class innings. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch Cricket anytime, anywhere. Discover now! Wells produced a match-winning knock of 108* against Durham in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup last season, which marked his only professional hundred. On Wednesday, Wells announced in an open letter published on Gloucestershire's official website that he has been diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, forcing him to retire from professional cricket. “Two weeks ago I was diagnosed with a heart condition called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a condition that is made worse by vigorous exercise. Unfortunately, this means that I will have to retire from professional cricket with immediate effect and will require a defibrillator to be inserted into my body “As difficult as it is, this diagnosis probably saved my life, and in the long run I hope I can see it in that light. I am very grateful to the doctors who picked this up as quickly as possible,” Wells said in an email open letter published on Gloucestershire's official website. “It's been a journey full of ups and downs, from not getting a contract at the age of 18 to getting the chance at Gloucestershire at the age of 21, dealing with a number of major injuries and ending my career with my first and only professional hundred in a row. torn hamstring in what is now my last innings, but I will always look back on everything with fond memories,” he added. The club released a statement after Wells announced his decision to retire, saying: “While everyone in Gloucestershire is devastated for Ben, a hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead of him, we are both the medical professionals of the club and grateful to those on the outside who acted incredibly quickly to diagnose Ben's heart condition as quickly as possible, the club, together with the PCA, are actively supporting Ben at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for him and his family. During his time with Gloucestershire, Wells established his reputation in the white ball format with a series of strong performances. He hit an unbeaten 43 in 22 balls, helping Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket win over Hampshire in the Vitality Blast last year. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/gloucestershire-cricketer-ben-wells-announces-retirement-from-professional-cricket-at-23-101714565120204.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos