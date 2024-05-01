5 Best Renter Amenities for 2024 and How to Choose the Right One

Which amenities are best for your building?

The best facility is the one that sets you apart from other similar buildings in your area, but there are other factors that determine which direction your building should take. Consider these six factors that can help you separate the must-haves from the nice-to-haves.

1. Costs. Not surprisingly, costs have the biggest impact on the amenity space, Bollman said.

2. Rentable space. Every square meter you use for a facility that can be used by the entire building is a square meter that you cannot rent to a tenant. “Are you taking space that is already reserved for amenities in your building to modify or alter the amenities, or are you taking space that would otherwise be rentable and turning it into an amenities space?” Bolman asked.

3. Demographics. “If you have a law firm, they have a certain type of client. Is it a business customer or a personal injury customer?” Hofman said. “There is an audience coming in and out of the building. What will they be attracted to? Who are your tenants and what appeals to them?”

4. Location. “The location is huge,” Hoffman said. “We had a client for whom we designed an entire building, and they put in a huge gym. The customer owns the showers, lockers and fitness room. That's a huge commitment, but it's based on location: what's close and what's not. If there is something not nearby, that is the facility you want.”

5. Rent. “Make sure your amenity package matches the price you're asking per square foot, based on who your competitors are,” Bollman recommended. 'If you have a well-equipped building, that's fine. You can charge the best rental prices, but the amenities have to be better than everyone else you compete with. If you are not going to offer amenities, make sure the rate is as low as possible so that there is a clear definition of what the tenant is looking for.”

6. Staffing. Who manages your facility? “Does this fall under the existing building management?” Hughes asked. “Do they have the capacity and knowledge to clean and operate these types of spaces? If not, maybe you can outsource it to someone who can manage them well, who can make sure they're really informed and able to keep the statistics of what's being used.”

Are your current facilities underutilized?

Is it time to convert your current recreational spaces into something different? If no one is using the spaces you have now, the answer is almost certainly yes, Brooks said.

“They really need to be watched,” Hughes added. “Someone has to look at the space or what is in the space, because you really want to grow with the times. If people start working differently, the space must be adapted.”

Swiping key cards is an easy way to track usage, Bollman explains. Other strategies include monitoring the amount of supplies you have in consumable areas such as a cafe or bar, or seeing how often spaces are booked if you have an online booking system. Not seeing enough swipes? Survey your tenants' employees to find out what they want and what's missing. “Focus on the amenities renters are looking for now,” Brooks said.

The right facilities in the right building ensure that tenants come to your building and that employees return to your tenants' offices. The convenience factor “allows people to take a break from what they are doing and interact with their colleagues in a different way,” Bollman said.

“The office is not just for working,” he added. “It's also for life.”