Sports
5 Best Renter Amenities for 2024 and How to Choose the Right One
Which amenities are best for your building?
The best facility is the one that sets you apart from other similar buildings in your area, but there are other factors that determine which direction your building should take. Consider these six factors that can help you separate the must-haves from the nice-to-haves.
1. Costs. Not surprisingly, costs have the biggest impact on the amenity space, Bollman said.
2. Rentable space. Every square meter you use for a facility that can be used by the entire building is a square meter that you cannot rent to a tenant. “Are you taking space that is already reserved for amenities in your building to modify or alter the amenities, or are you taking space that would otherwise be rentable and turning it into an amenities space?” Bolman asked.
3. Demographics. “If you have a law firm, they have a certain type of client. Is it a business customer or a personal injury customer?” Hofman said. “There is an audience coming in and out of the building. What will they be attracted to? Who are your tenants and what appeals to them?”
4. Location. “The location is huge,” Hoffman said. “We had a client for whom we designed an entire building, and they put in a huge gym. The customer owns the showers, lockers and fitness room. That's a huge commitment, but it's based on location: what's close and what's not. If there is something not nearby, that is the facility you want.”
5. Rent. “Make sure your amenity package matches the price you're asking per square foot, based on who your competitors are,” Bollman recommended. 'If you have a well-equipped building, that's fine. You can charge the best rental prices, but the amenities have to be better than everyone else you compete with. If you are not going to offer amenities, make sure the rate is as low as possible so that there is a clear definition of what the tenant is looking for.”
6. Staffing. Who manages your facility? “Does this fall under the existing building management?” Hughes asked. “Do they have the capacity and knowledge to clean and operate these types of spaces? If not, maybe you can outsource it to someone who can manage them well, who can make sure they're really informed and able to keep the statistics of what's being used.”
Are your current facilities underutilized?
Is it time to convert your current recreational spaces into something different? If no one is using the spaces you have now, the answer is almost certainly yes, Brooks said.
“They really need to be watched,” Hughes added. “Someone has to look at the space or what is in the space, because you really want to grow with the times. If people start working differently, the space must be adapted.”
Swiping key cards is an easy way to track usage, Bollman explains. Other strategies include monitoring the amount of supplies you have in consumable areas such as a cafe or bar, or seeing how often spaces are booked if you have an online booking system. Not seeing enough swipes? Survey your tenants' employees to find out what they want and what's missing. “Focus on the amenities renters are looking for now,” Brooks said.
The right facilities in the right building ensure that tenants come to your building and that employees return to your tenants' offices. The convenience factor “allows people to take a break from what they are doing and interact with their colleagues in a different way,” Bollman said.
“The office is not just for working,” he added. “It's also for life.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buildings.com/architecture/article/55020709/5-top-tenant-amenities-for-2024-and-how-to-choose-the-right-ones
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No files, only a dose of terrorists, PM Modi's poll blitz in Gujarat and Maharashtra
- Woman denied top-secret US security clearance because she was close relative of dictator
- Shorter University Presidents' Gala to Feature Hollywood Star Kevin Sorbo
- 5 Best Renter Amenities for 2024 and How to Choose the Right One
- Margaret Howell collaborates with Mizuno on stylish sportswear
- EQC issues reminders following North Island earthquake activity
- Pakistani actor Imran Abbas called a 'liar' over Heeramandi offer: I appreciate Sanjay Leela Bhansali's clarification | Web series
- Pushing Buttons: An emulator app that helps gamers replay the classics of their youth for now | Games
- Jannik Sinner withdraws from Madrid | ATP tour
- Police raided Columbia University to clear pro-Palestinian protesters. #Shorts #US #BBCNews
- Leslie Odom Jr., Cypress Hill and Bonnie Raitt headline May entertainment in the DC area
- Bella Hadid Looks Ready for the 2024 Met Gala in a Floral Corset Dress