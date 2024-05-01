LSU, Michigan among 10 college football teams entering next season with the most 2025 NFL Draft talent

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and the football world is already heading into the 2025 cycle. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has already released his early draft Mock concept 2025and his colleagues have been participating in similar exercises as they begin building out their big board for next year.

Of course, that also sets the stage for the teams NFL Draft experts will be following the most on Saturdays this fall. Championships in college football aren't won or lost based on the number of top NFL Draft picks you have on the roster, but gathering that kind of talent is a starting point for joining the title race discussion.

It should come as no surprise that some of the teams we highlight below will likely compete for conference titles and spots in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. That's not the case for every team, but certainly for those with the most players who gain recognition as a top pick in next year's NFL Draft.

State of Ohio

Notable prospects: CB Denzel Burke, EDGE JT Tuimoloau, WR Emeka Egbuka, EDGE Jack Sawyer, RB Quinshon Judkins, DL Tyleik Williams, OL Donovan Jackson, RB TreVeyon Henderson

As we wrote in the Winners and losers of the NFL Draft over the weekend, Ohio State had a 2024 NFL Draft that went both ways. On the one hand, four picks marked a drop in production after at least six players had been drafted every year since 2016. The Buckeyes were nowhere near their usual status as one of the most prolific draft pick producers, and you might consider that a tough year. But the other side of that is the handful of players who could have turned pro in 2024 but chose to return to Columbus and lead what will become one of the most talented teams in the sport. If those players had turned pro, we would have seen Ohio State flirt with double-digit picks, but instead they will be loaded up to make 2025 a banner year for the Buckeyes in the draft.

Michigan

Notable prospects: CB Will Johnson, DL Mason Graham, TE Colston Loveland, DL Kenneth Grant, EDGE Derrick Moore, RB Donovan Edwards, DB Rod Moore

After leading all schools in the draft this year, it appears the Wolverines will once again send key pieces from last season's national championship round to the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham could have been the best defensive lineman if he was available in the 2024 Draft, and the combination of he and Grant will only continue to draw attention to their ability to excel at the next level. Unlike rival Ohio State, this group's recruiting profiles aren't necessarily at the top of the sport — although most were four-star prospects — but the player development in Ann Arbor has been able to close that gap so the Wolverines win on the field and compete player by player player in NFL Draft picks.

Georgia

Notable prospects: QB Carson Beck, DB Malaki Starks, EDGE Mykel Williams, OL Earnest Greene, LB Smael Mondon, DL Nazir Stackhouse, OL Tate Ratledge, WR Dom Lovett

I know this will come as a shock seeing that Georgia has a lot of NFL Draft picks on the roster, but once again we're looking at a Bulldogs team that could flirt with double-digit picks in 2025. And the balance of this group is great, with at least one notable NFL Draft prospect from each position group. Because of the way Kirby Smart recruits, there's rarely an obvious weakness on a Georgia roster, but this kind of talent balance helps illuminate why pundits seem pretty confident the Bulldogs will start the season as the No. 1 team of the country in 2024. Beck, Starks and Williams could all be the first players taken at their position in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they will be joined by the annual collection of Georgia linemen and defenders drafted each season .

Texas

Notable prospects: OL Kelvin Banks, QB Quinn Ewers, WR Isaiah Bond, EDGE Trey Moore, EDGE Alfred Collins, OL DJ Campbell

This is where we see Steve Sarkisian's roster building paying off. Banks and Campbell were the highest-rated players in his 2022 recruiting class, and those efforts were part of a larger effort during his prime years to establish dominance along both lines of scrimmage. Bond and Moore, meanwhile, were picked up through the transfer portal to help meet immediate needs. That mix of high school recruiting and player development with smart portal additions is the recipe for success in the modern game, and Sark is doing about as well as anyone in the country.

Texas A&M

Notable prospects: EDGE Nic Scourton, DL Shemar Turner, OL Reuben Fatheree, WR Noah Thomas, QB Conner Weigman

Mike Elko has inherited a Texas A&M program that is recruiting at a high level but not meeting expectations on the field, so it's not like talent will be an issue for the Aggies. The key here is that while they have seen some exits from the transfer portal for those top recruits since Jimbo Fisher's coaching change, Elko and his staff have also hit the portal to pick up NFL-caliber talent to restock the shelves. Scourton was one of the big wins in the portal, and pairing him with Turner makes Texas A&M's defensive front a must-see for any NFL scout. Fatheree and Thomas are both physically gifted and will have a chance to move up draft boards this fall, as will Weigman, who has shown top talent but has struggled to stay healthy.

LSU

Notable prospects: OL Will Campbell, LB Harold Perkins, OT Emery Jones, QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Kyren Lacy

LSU could challenge Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia for their first-round selection, thanks in part to two elite tackles in Campbell and Jones, as well as one of the fastest football players (at any position) in the draft in Perkins. The conversation around Perkins has much more to do with how he can best utilize his talent and tools. Although he has been moved around defenses throughout his career, any NFL team would love figuring out what to do with such a gifted player. And while Nussmeier may not win the Heisman Trophy, he could see a Jayden Daniels-like rise up draft boards once scouts finally see his arm talent in action against quality opponents this fall.

Colorado

Notable prospects: QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Colorado could rank alongside programs like Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan in terms of multiple first-round picks, but the Buffaloes don't have the depth of future pros you'll find at other schools on this list, more to come later project. rounds. Sanders is the No. 1 overall pick in Ryan Wilson's 2025 Mock Draft, while Hunter is right behind him at No. 2. With difference makers like that at the top of the roster, Colorado has a chance to win every Saturday, but there aren't many obvious Day 3 NFL Draft types. For balance, we've included one player who might fit that bill – Horn – as a wide receiver who could rise up the rankings this fall with his play on the field. Horn is also a special team threat with legitimate lane speed, and as the offense changes with coaching staff changes, there could be a spot for him to emerge.

Penn State

Notable prospects: LB Abdul Carter, EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, RB Nick Singleton, DB Kevin Winston, QB Drew Allar

The NFL Draft is another place where we see the consistency of Penn State's talent level paying off, with multiple early round picks almost every season in recent years. Carter and Dennis-Sutton are expected to be next in that line, but what will be interesting to watch is whether Allar will join the quarterbacks at the top of the draft class by the end of the season. Allar left high school with a first-round NFL Draft projection and comparisons to Josh Allen thanks to his size (6-foot-1, 241 pounds) and tools. But Penn State's passing attack hasn't been nearly as lethal as what, say, fellow quarterback Quinn Ewers of the 2025 NFL Draft class can do with Texas' skill players. The 2024 season with a new offensive coordinator marks a big opportunity for Allar to return and deliver play that has the evaluators sliding him back into that first-round conversation.

Our lady

Notable prospects: CB Benjamin Morrison, DL Howard Cross, TE Mitchell Evans, QB Riley Leonard, DB Xavier Watts

Morrison and Watts each seemed to be among the best at their positions the past two years, so the fact that they are still playing in college football is great news for Notre Dame in 2024 and extremely disappointing for their opponents. They are joined in this group by a surefire defensive line pick in Cross and an extremely intriguing quarterback in Leonard, who arrives through the transfer portal from Duke. Leonard is an extremely gifted athlete who was a late bloomer as a football player, and while his stats rarely surprise you, his playmaking ability is undeniable. If he can take steps forward in Notre Dame's offense this year, he could be another player to see a late surge in the draft discussion.

Be madam

Notable prospects: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, DL Walter Nolen, QB Jaxson Dart, WR Tre Harris, WR Juice Wells

Lane Kiffin was one of the first to claim the title of “Portal King,” and this group certainly highlights how Ole Miss has used modern roster-building tools to stock up on future NFL talent. All five of these players were portal additions at one point or another, with Umanmielen (Florida), Nolen (Texas A&M) and Wells (South Carolina) the latest examples of Kiffin and his staff shopping opponents' rosters for their new find starters. Umanmielen and Nolen certainly appear to be early-round prospects, while Dart and the wide receivers could be later selections, but this is a program that is all-in for 2024 and therefore will be among the top producers in the NFL in 2025 Draft picks.